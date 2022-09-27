Read full article on original website
Related
Trial continues for Corinna man whose baby nearly died from overdose
BANGOR, Maine — A Corinna man made his second court appearance at the Bangor District Court on Wednesday. Zachary Borg, 26, is on trial for the near-fatal overdose of his baby back in June of 2021. According to police, Borg’s 11-month-old daughter was in cardiac arrest when first responders...
wabi.tv
Authorities identify inmate who died at Penobscot County Jail
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have identified the inmate who passed away at Penobscot County Jail this weekend. Officials say around 5 a.m. Sunday 50-year-old James Pearsall of Old Town was found in a life threatening situation. We’re told medical personnel provided life saving measures but the efforts were unsuccessful....
wabi.tv
Waterville contractor sentenced to 3 years in prison
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville contractor who stole thousands of dollars from multiple victims was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison. Thirty-four-year-old Tony Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception after getting paid for work including roof and window repairs he never completed.
WGME
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Old Town woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to death of 3-year-old daughter
BANGOR, Maine — Hillary Goding pleaded guilty to counts of manslaughter and violating conditions of release in connection to the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Hailey, on June 6, 2021. Goding, 30, of Old Town was originally indicted on counts of murder and manslaughter charges, but the murder charged...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of September 29
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
wgan.com
Maine jail inmate found dead as result of “life-threatening situation”
Corrections officials say an inmate at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor died on Sunday. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was found to be in a “life-threatening situation” during a routine population check around 5 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the death was not...
Augusta man pleads guilty to assaulting federal officer
BANGOR, Maine — An Augusta man pleaded guilty at the U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday to assaulting a federal officer at the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building back in April. Court records say Derik Broox Wight, 41, entered the Augusta building on April 20 and approached the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Strips During Police Pursuit in Woods in Greenbush, Maine
A man who stripped down to his underwear as police tracked him in the woods near the Penobscot River in Greenbush remains at large, according to a report by the Maine State Police. On Sunday, September 18th, Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle on...
Corinna man goes on trial for charges stemming from the near-fatal fentanyl overdose of baby daughter
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — A man will go on trial for the near-fatal overdose of his baby daughter Tuesday morning. According to police, Zachary Borg's 11-month-old daughter was found in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived at the family's home in Corinna back in June of 2021. Police discovered fentanyl on the baby’s bottle. She was taken to the hospital and survived, then placed in state custody.
wabi.tv
Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
wgan.com
Maine contractor will spend three years in prison for scamming clients
A Waterville contractor has been sentenced for scamming clients out of more than $100,000. Tony Glidden was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison with all but three suspended. Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception over the summer. Prosecutors said Glidden was paid...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brewer police launch new patrol unit on bikes
BREWER, Maine — If you’ve spent some time around the Brewer waterfront in the past month, you may have noticed a different kind of police presence. The Brewer Police Department recently introduced bicycle patrols. Sgt. Brandon Curtis came up with the idea. "It's basically to deter crime, improve...
Scam Alert: East Millinocket Police Warn of Scam in Medway, Maine
The East Millinocket Police Department has issued an advisory about a scam in the local area. According to a post on their Facebook page, a business that claims to exist on Grindstone Road in Medway, Maine does not exist and is a scam. The fake company goes by the name Vambutas Farm Equipment.
wabi.tv
Moose spotted outside Bangor day care, bakery
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summit Learning Center in Bangor welcomed an unexpected visitor Monday. This bull moose was spotted outside the center on State Street!. Staff say the kids were super excited. Bangor Police also shared photos of the moose dumpster diving outside Frank’s Bakery, further up State Street.
Morning Commute Made Messy On Interstate Tuesday Due To Crash
Rescue crews were called to the scene of a minor 3-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 Tuesday morning. It happened just before 8 AM, a time when a lot of folks are heading to and from work and school along that route. According to Bangor Assistant Fire Chief, Casey Perry, while...
Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder
BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
Bangor PD has new ideas to help with homelessness in the city
BANGOR, Maine — Some communities across Maine are seeing more and more people without housing. In Bangor, it's been an ongoing issue, and the city's police department has some ideas to help curb the number of people who are not seeking shelter. There are at least 170 people in...
Ellsworth American
Child left outdoors at daycare center
ELLSWORTH — Operating under a conditional license since last December, one of the Down East Family YMCA’s two early learning centers, which operates at the Moore Center on State Street, was again found in violation after a parent reported an incident to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in early September this year. That Moore Center program was issued a conditional license after violations occurred there earlier in 2021.
Horror convention to be held in Bangor this weekend
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor is going to be extra spooky this weekend, with a horror convention set to take place. Weekend of the Wicked is scheduled for Friday through Sunday and will feature celebrities, photo ops, panels, vendors, and more, according to the event's website. The event will take...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 1