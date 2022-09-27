ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town, ME

wabi.tv

Authorities identify inmate who died at Penobscot County Jail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have identified the inmate who passed away at Penobscot County Jail this weekend. Officials say around 5 a.m. Sunday 50-year-old James Pearsall of Old Town was found in a life threatening situation. We’re told medical personnel provided life saving measures but the efforts were unsuccessful....
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville contractor sentenced to 3 years in prison

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville contractor who stole thousands of dollars from multiple victims was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison. Thirty-four-year-old Tony Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception after getting paid for work including roof and window repairs he never completed.
WATERVILLE, ME
WGME

Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased

(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME
Old Town, ME
Maine State
Old Town, ME
Penobscot County, ME
Penobscot County, ME
Maine Crime & Safety
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of September 29

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
AMHERST, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Corinna man goes on trial for charges stemming from the near-fatal fentanyl overdose of baby daughter

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — A man will go on trial for the near-fatal overdose of his baby daughter Tuesday morning. According to police, Zachary Borg's 11-month-old daughter was found in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived at the family's home in Corinna back in June of 2021. Police discovered fentanyl on the baby’s bottle. She was taken to the hospital and survived, then placed in state custody.
CORINNA, ME
wabi.tv

Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
WEST GARDINER, ME
wgan.com

Maine contractor will spend three years in prison for scamming clients

A Waterville contractor has been sentenced for scamming clients out of more than $100,000. Tony Glidden was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison with all but three suspended. Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception over the summer. Prosecutors said Glidden was paid...
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Brewer police launch new patrol unit on bikes

BREWER, Maine — If you’ve spent some time around the Brewer waterfront in the past month, you may have noticed a different kind of police presence. The Brewer Police Department recently introduced bicycle patrols. Sgt. Brandon Curtis came up with the idea. "It's basically to deter crime, improve...
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Moose spotted outside Bangor day care, bakery

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summit Learning Center in Bangor welcomed an unexpected visitor Monday. This bull moose was spotted outside the center on State Street!. Staff say the kids were super excited. Bangor Police also shared photos of the moose dumpster diving outside Frank’s Bakery, further up State Street.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder

BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Child left outdoors at daycare center

ELLSWORTH — Operating under a conditional license since last December, one of the Down East Family YMCA’s two early learning centers, which operates at the Moore Center on State Street, was again found in violation after a parent reported an incident to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in early September this year. That Moore Center program was issued a conditional license after violations occurred there earlier in 2021.
ELLSWORTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Horror convention to be held in Bangor this weekend

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor is going to be extra spooky this weekend, with a horror convention set to take place. Weekend of the Wicked is scheduled for Friday through Sunday and will feature celebrities, photo ops, panels, vendors, and more, according to the event's website. The event will take...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

