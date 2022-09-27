Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Woman injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in the Hilltop. The shooting happened along South Burgess Avenue just after 2 a.m. Police said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officers are searching for several suspects in...
myfox28columbus.com
Mom of three who gunned down during weekend bar fight, remembered as vibrant and loving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a young mom who lost her life to gun violence over the weekend when shots were fired inside an eastside bar, is remembered for her friendship and laughter. "She was vibrant, sarcastic, and her laugh was deep," Tiara Walton said as she...
myfox28columbus.com
Man accused of throwing food, drinks at employees in Westerville restaurant in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man caught on video throwing food and drinks at a Westerville restaurant employee is in custody. Westerville Police announced on Thursday that Michael Gary Smith II was taken into custody after police received a tip from the public. Westerville Police released surveillance video from...
myfox28columbus.com
Linden shooting victim's mom and sister speak out as she fights for her life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Marissa Jones, 33, is fighting for her life in the ICU after someone shot her outside a gas station on Sept. 21. "It’s heartbreaking," Jones' older sister, Aleshia Osley, said, "It’s heartbreaking to see her there." When Jones' mom received a call about...
myfox28columbus.com
Homicide suspect in custody following east Columbus barricade situation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted in a homicide from 2021 is in custody following an east Columbus barricade situation on Tuesday. Several police units were called to a barricade situation at an apartment complex located along Burgandy Lane. Police confirmed the suspect, Brandonlee Berry, came out of...
myfox28columbus.com
Woman charged in deadly South Linden shooting taken into custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman charged with murder in a deadly South Linden shooting has been taken into custody. Mercedes Reyes, 25, was taken into custody Monday. She is charged with murder in the death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10,...
myfox28columbus.com
Campouts, drugs, trespassing and violence suspend walk-ins at Impact Community Action
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A series of viewers who claim they were turned away from Impact Community Action called ABC6 On Your Side to say they were denied benefits. The Problem Solvers team contacted Impact about the allegations. Leaders of the agency called it a necessary move due to recent violence and criminal activity.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police working to solve crimes, boost their ranks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the city deals with a rash of deadly shootings, the Columbus Division of Police is working to not only solve the crimes but to bring in more officers to deal with a growing problem. Deborah King said she is shocked and concerned after a...
myfox28columbus.com
Man critically injured in assault outside Short North business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a man is in critical condition after an assault Monday night outside a business in the Short North. Police said the assault happened just after 8 p.m. outside a business in the area of North High Street just south of West Fifth Avenue.
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot in foot while checking car's tire in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot while standing outside his vehicle in east Columbus Tuesday night. The shooting happened at Nelson Road and Maryland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Police said the 34-year-old man was checking his vehicle's tire when an unknown man ran up to him...
myfox28columbus.com
Abandoned baby gets headstone after 103 years thanks to Columbus Rotary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A special memorial was held Thursday for a Columbus baby who was abandoned and died more than 100 years ago. "Baby Jim" was buried in an unmarked grave at Green Lawn Cemetery 103 years ago after he died from the stomach flu. It was a...
myfox28columbus.com
Vehicle crashes into apartment complex in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A vehicle crashed into a building in northeast Columbus Wednesday morning. Police responded to the accident at an apartment complex along Fitzroy Place South. Officers are investigating the incident as a majority of the car went through the building causing damage. A driver of an...
myfox28columbus.com
Retired to paradise, former Marion firefighter rides out category 4 storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s no stranger to danger, but a retired Marion firefighter thought he had more time to escape Hurricane Ian. Instead, Wade Ralph and his wife are riding out the storm, as winds and rain blast his Fort Myers home. Ralph retired last year from...
myfox28columbus.com
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
myfox28columbus.com
More fines issued to owner of Eastland Mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More fines were issued for an owner of Eastland Mall as a judge said he missed his deadline to get the place cleaned up. Two groups own the majority of the 70-acre property that is the Eastland Mall. One faced a judge last week and the other this week.
myfox28columbus.com
Woman, 18, dies after crashing car into horse-drawn cart
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young woman was killed after she crashed her car into a horse-drawn cart in Knox County. Emma West, 18, died after she drove off the roadway following the crash, flipping her car and striking a tree, according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
myfox28columbus.com
10th Annual Honor Guard Memorial run returns in-person with longer route
The 10th Annual Columbus Police Honor Guard 5K returning to Genoa Park this weekend, Saturday, October 1st! New this year, the fundraiser run will include a 10k option for runners looking for a longer commitment along the route. Children are invited to join in the event by crossing the finish line for cookies at the end of the Kid's fun run! Sgt. Rich Brooks, Honor Guard President, joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how to support the non-profit and sign up for remaining slots ahead of race day!
myfox28columbus.com
Man caught on camera throwing food, drinks at Westerville store worker, fighting customer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a frightening, wild, dangerous scene for workers at a Westerville restaurant and police said they may have been dealing with more than just a disgruntled customer. Now investigators are looking for a man caught on tape throwing food at workers and scuffling with...
myfox28columbus.com
OSU doctor helps in Florida; former Sanibel Island City Manager reacts to hurricane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center physician is in Florida to help provide medical care to people who are impacted by Hurricane Ian. “Everybody’s, you know, apprehensive for the people that are in harms way but excited to help them as much as we can," Dr. Nicholas Kman, who works in the emergency room at OSU, said.
myfox28columbus.com
No injuries reported after early morning Hilltop house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in the Hilltop. Firefighters arrived on the scene along Hilltonia Avenue around 2 a.m. When crews arrived at the house, flames were shooting from the second floor. No injuries were reported. Investigators said it's too early to determine...
