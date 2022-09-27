ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in the Hilltop. The shooting happened along South Burgess Avenue just after 2 a.m. Police said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officers are searching for several suspects in...
Homicide suspect in custody following east Columbus barricade situation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted in a homicide from 2021 is in custody following an east Columbus barricade situation on Tuesday. Several police units were called to a barricade situation at an apartment complex located along Burgandy Lane. Police confirmed the suspect, Brandonlee Berry, came out of...
Woman charged in deadly South Linden shooting taken into custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman charged with murder in a deadly South Linden shooting has been taken into custody. Mercedes Reyes, 25, was taken into custody Monday. She is charged with murder in the death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10,...
Columbus police working to solve crimes, boost their ranks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the city deals with a rash of deadly shootings, the Columbus Division of Police is working to not only solve the crimes but to bring in more officers to deal with a growing problem. Deborah King said she is shocked and concerned after a...
Man critically injured in assault outside Short North business

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a man is in critical condition after an assault Monday night outside a business in the Short North. Police said the assault happened just after 8 p.m. outside a business in the area of North High Street just south of West Fifth Avenue.
Man shot in foot while checking car's tire in east Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot while standing outside his vehicle in east Columbus Tuesday night. The shooting happened at Nelson Road and Maryland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Police said the 34-year-old man was checking his vehicle's tire when an unknown man ran up to him...
Vehicle crashes into apartment complex in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A vehicle crashed into a building in northeast Columbus Wednesday morning. Police responded to the accident at an apartment complex along Fitzroy Place South. Officers are investigating the incident as a majority of the car went through the building causing damage. A driver of an...
More fines issued to owner of Eastland Mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More fines were issued for an owner of Eastland Mall as a judge said he missed his deadline to get the place cleaned up. Two groups own the majority of the 70-acre property that is the Eastland Mall. One faced a judge last week and the other this week.
Woman, 18, dies after crashing car into horse-drawn cart

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young woman was killed after she crashed her car into a horse-drawn cart in Knox County. Emma West, 18, died after she drove off the roadway following the crash, flipping her car and striking a tree, according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
10th Annual Honor Guard Memorial run returns in-person with longer route

The 10th Annual Columbus Police Honor Guard 5K returning to Genoa Park this weekend, Saturday, October 1st! New this year, the fundraiser run will include a 10k option for runners looking for a longer commitment along the route. Children are invited to join in the event by crossing the finish line for cookies at the end of the Kid's fun run! Sgt. Rich Brooks, Honor Guard President, joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how to support the non-profit and sign up for remaining slots ahead of race day!
OSU doctor helps in Florida; former Sanibel Island City Manager reacts to hurricane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center physician is in Florida to help provide medical care to people who are impacted by Hurricane Ian. “Everybody’s, you know, apprehensive for the people that are in harms way but excited to help them as much as we can," Dr. Nicholas Kman, who works in the emergency room at OSU, said.
No injuries reported after early morning Hilltop house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in the Hilltop. Firefighters arrived on the scene along Hilltonia Avenue around 2 a.m. When crews arrived at the house, flames were shooting from the second floor. No injuries were reported. Investigators said it's too early to determine...
