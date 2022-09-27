Read full article on original website
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
U.S. health officials have approved a much-debated drug to treat the deadly illness known as Lou Gehrig's disease
FDA to limit emergency review of COVID-19 tests
The FDA is transitioning back to traditional regulatory processes to sign off on new COVID-19 tests after clearing more than 430 for emergency use during the pandemic, the agency said Sept. 27. In its updated guidance, the agency said it would only review a "small subset" of new emergency use...
FDA rolls out new guidelines for how it will oversee health tech
The FDA released a final guidance Sept. 28 on what kinds of decision support software it intends to regulate. The FDA spelled out four criteria that determine whether things like artificial intelligence software that flags medical conditions for physicians are considered diagnostic devices that must be reviewed by the agency.
4 recent drug, device recalls
Here are four drug and medical device recalls the FDA reported in September:. 1. Medtronic recalled nearly 400,000 endotracheal tubes following two deaths and three complaints of the product obstructing, which can hinder oxygen flow. 2. Baxter Healthcare recalled 511,728 Clearlink basic solution sets because of "increased customer reports of...
Percocet (Oxycodone and Acetaminophen) – Oral
Percocet is a potent pain reliever that can lead to addiction, abuse, and overuse. Its misuse or abuse can result in overdose and death. This medication can potentially induce severe, even fatal, breathing issues. Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you have slow, shallow, or difficulty breathing. Avoid alcohol-containing products,...
Instacart Health launches for prescription meal plan, medical supply delivery
Grocery delivery company Instacart has launched Instacart Health to allow healthcare providers to order food and medical supplies for patients as part of their prescribed meal plans or post-hospital discharges. As part of the initiative, Instacart is partnering with digital health company Good Measures and WellCare of Kentucky to offer...
FDA approves controversial new drug designed to slow the progression of ALS
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a controversial new drug designed to slow the progress of Lou Gehrig's disease, a victory for patients and advocates despite limited evidence that the drug is effective. The drug, from the Massachusetts-based Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, joins only a handful of drugs approved by...
Reliance on single-use devices leads to supply chain disruptions, HHS report says
A Department of Health and Human Services report found single-use medical devices account for most of hospital greenhouse gas emissions and lead to supply chain disruptions. "Reliance on single-use disposable medical supplies and devices not only leaves health systems vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, as seen with the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are frequently cited as containing higher life cycle emissions per use compared with equivalent application of reusable alternatives," the report stated.
Impact of Methotrexate Withdrawal on Successfully Treated Rheumatoid Arthritis
Researchers evaluated the effect of methotrexate withdrawal on disease activity and remission in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. In their study, published, Rheumatology, they reported that methotrexate withdrawal slightly increased rheumatoid arthritis disease activity in patients who were at treatment target after therapy with biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs) or targeted synthetic (ts)DMARDs plus methotrexate.
FDA approves new ALS drug funded in part by Ice Bucket Challenge
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a drug that has been shown to slow the progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), eight years after people dumped ice water on each other’s heads to raise money that helped fund the drug’s testing. The ALS Association announced the...
Prescott's acquires laboratory sterilizer, washer company
Prescott's, a surgical microscopes repair company, acquired Preventive Maintenance Medical on Sept. 28, marking its second acquisition since Aug. 22. Founded in 1997, Preventive Maintenance Medical focuses on maintenance and equipment sales of laboratory sterilizers and washers, according to a Prescott's news release. In August, Prescott's also acquired an anesthesia machine company.
Finvi expands functionality to support post-acute providers
Revenue cycle management company Finvi is expanding the functionality of its Artiva HCx platform to better support post-acute care providers. The upgrades include user interface enhancements for recurring and nonrecurring encounters, interim and interval billing, professional claims and institutional claims, according to a Sept. 28 Finvi news release. Finvi CEO...
FDA clears IND application for cancer therapeutic IMT-009
FDA cleared an investigational new drug application for IMT-009, a fully human monoclonal antibody that combats inhibitory T-cell target CD161, according to a company press release. The IND clearance applies to patients who are refractory to standard-of-care therapy, or ineligible for or refused another existing treatment option. The clearance of...
Revance Announces FDA Approval of DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for Injection, the First and Only Peptide-Formulated Neuromodulator With Long-Lasting Results
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines (glabellar lines) in adults. 1 DAXXIFY™ is the first and only neuromodulator stabilized with Peptide Exchange Technology™ (PXT) and is free of both human serum albumin and animal-based components. 1-2,7-11 Most importantly, DAXXIFY™ has the ability to address duration of treatment effect, which we believe is the greatest unmet need with existing neuromodulators for both consumers and injectors. 12 The FDA approval, Revance’s first, augments the company’s innovative aesthetics portfolio and expands the company’s access to the growing $3.2 billion U.S. facial injectables market, further establishing Revance as an innovation leader in the industry and laying the groundwork for potential future therapeutic indications. 13 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005320/en/ Vials of DAXXIFY (Photo: Business Wire)
Viewpoint: Nursing shortage solutions begin with valuing nurses more
Addressing the nursing shortage, which has been exacerbated by COVID-19, begins with acknowledging how much nurses have been undervalued, Leana Wen, MD, wrote for The Washington Post Sept. 28. "The nursing shortage is not primarily a pipeline problem," Patricia Pittman, PhD, professor of health workforce equity at the Milken Institute...
New FDA approval expands access to myopia management
Johnson & Johnson Vision receives FDA-approval of lens parameter expansion for their ACUVUE Abiliti Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management. Johnson & Johnson Vision (JJV) today announced FDA approval of an expanded range of ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management, now up to 6.00 diopters (previously 4.00 diopters). JJV also announced greater availability of the lenses nationwide at Vision By Design 2022, an annual myopia control and management meeting taking place September 28 – October 2 in Bellevue, Washington.
What Biogen's Alzheimer's drug win means
Biogen and Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company Eisai's Alzheimer's drug, which recently scored a win in a phase 3 trial by slowing cognitive decline by 27 percent among mild disease patients, has the potential to reverse the course of Alzheimer's research, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 28. The data could revive...
USA Health cuts sepsis mortality rate with Oracle Cerner workflows
Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health reduced its sepsis mortality rate by 16.5 percent after implementing new Oracle Cerner EHR workflows and alerts algorithms. The health system initiated a performance improvement effort in early 2021 to reduce mortality by improving early identification and evidence-based treatment of sepsis, according to a Sept. 26 press release.
MedStar, Vibra and 8 other systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Anchorage (Alaska) Neighborhood Health Center. a pharmacy director. 2. Appalachian Regional Healthcare, based in Hazard,...
