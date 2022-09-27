ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies: Man admits to driving ‘lit’, facing firearm charges

By Alexandra Weaver
 2 days ago

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Crystal Springs man is facing several charges after Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputies say he admitted to being “lit” behind the wheel when he was arrested in connection to a domestic incident.

Thurman Chewning

The domestic incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 at a home in Valley Bend, Randolph County, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was identified as Thurman Chewning, 43, but was not at the scene when deputies arrived, they said.

Later, Elkins Police Department officers found Chewning’s vehicle and performed a traffic stop in the NAPA Auto Parts parking lot. Deputies say he had a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber inside the vehicle.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene and say they smelled alcohol on Chewning’s breath, that he was slurring his words and appeared to be disoriented. A deputy asked Chewning if he had had anything to drink, and Chewning allegedly admitted he was “lit,” having had half a liter.

Deputies say Chewning refused to take field sobriety or breath tests and refused to follow deputies’ commands. He was taken to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, where deputies say he refused fingerprints and actively fought correctional officers. He is being held on $50,000 cash-only bail.

Chewning was charged with burglary, wanton endangerment with a firearm and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the domestic, and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said he will be indicted on other charges, including domestic assault and DUI, as well.

