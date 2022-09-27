Read full article on original website
Cannabis Cornucopia: The Bounty of Vermont’s Legal Weed Industry Is Coming — Slowly — to a Store Near You
It's finally here. Vermonters have waited years — hell, decades — for the state's regulated, adult-use cannabis market, which is scheduled to "open" on Saturday, October 1. By the time you read this, sales may have already begun. But the opening will not be as grand as once...
When Legal Cannabis Goes on Sale in Vermont, It Must Be in Recyclable, Nonplastic Containers
When people can finally buy weed legally in Vermont, beginning on October 1, their precious buds will arrive in glass, metal or cardboard containers — but not plastic. That's how state lawmakers wanted Vermont-grown grass to be sold, given the bad environmental rap the cannabis industry has earned in other states.
A Cannabis Nurse Trains Dispensary Staff and Consumers in Cutting-Edge Weed Science
In the back room of Higher Elevation, a soon-to-open adult-use dispensary in Morrisville, registered nurse Jessilyn Dolan asked her students to sniff lavender, cloves, cinnamon and rosemary. She was teaching them to recognize the smell of caryophyllene, a terpene found in such cannabis strains as Sour Diesel, Bubba Kush and Girl Scout Cookies.
Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses
Four retail operations are now licensed to open Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses.
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
Marketing Firm CannaPlanners Helps Clients Move Beyond Tired Pot Tropes
In 2017, Scott Sparks needed help developing the brand identity of his Brattleboro-based CBD store, Vermont Hempicurean. Though his hemp-derived products were legal to sell in Vermont, they weren't legal at the federal level. "In those days, it was ... a felony every time I sold CBD," Sparks explained. "When...
mynbc5.com
Vermont gears up for retail cannabis sales, but many businesses still waiting on licenses
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont is just five days away from legal retail cannabis sales. But some shops are still waiting to receive the necessary licensing. Every retail cannabis shop in Vermont needs a license from the state to get up and running, but many also need a local license.
Cannabis Compliance Agents Ensure That Vermont Growers Know — and Follow — the Rules
Their title brings to mind someone in a suit, aviator sunglasses and a big black SUV. But Vermont's new cannabis compliance agents lean more toward flannel shirts and baby blue Priuses. Michael DiTomasso, an unassuming 32-year-old with an environmental science degree, is one of four people whose job it is...
NECN
Vermont Foliage Season Could Break Records, Business Group Says
Businesses in the hospitality, retail, and outdoor activities sectors are expecting a busy few weeks — potentially a record-breaking stretch, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce said — with Vermont’s iconic fall foliage season now underway. When the state’s hillsides catch the sun just right this time of...
WCAX
Vermont health department increases information accessibility for booster shot
Former WCAX News Anchor Judy Simpson forced to flee her Florida home ahead of Ian. Former WCAX staffer Judy Simpson was forced to evacuate on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Campaign Countdown: Inside Prop 5, Vermont's Reproductive Liberty Amendment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Proposal 5, a measure that would enshrine...
WCAX
Vt. health commissioner: Not all coughs are COVID, other viruses spreading
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Coughing and sneezing can be heard in schools and workplaces across Vermont, but experts say it’s not just COVID going around. Our Alexandra Montgomery talked with Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about what’s spreading and what’s next in the fight against coronavirus.
WCAX
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
WCAX
Green Mountain Power expanding energy storage capacity
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As more green energy comes online across Vermont, Green Mountain Power is nearly doubling its storage capacity statewide. GMP is working with battery companies and local developers to expand energy storage projects in Vermont. The battery projects will be located in Georgia, Springfield, Bethel, Middlebury, Bristol...
teslarati.com
Vermont introduces gas vehicle buyback program
Vermont has started a gas vehicle buyback program, “Replace Your Ride,” giving owners $3,000 for their old gas vehicles. According to VTDigger, the State of Vermont has introduced a gas vehicle buyback program called “Replace Your Ride.” The program will give owners $3,000 to surrender their gas vehicle that is ten years old or older, with the intention of helping people purchase electric vehicles in the future.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont officials urge use of fentanyl test strips
The Vermont Department of Health is launching a major ad campaign urging people using illicit drugs to get fentanyl test strips. The latest fatal overdose numbers show that 217 Vermonters died in 2021, the highest number on record. The Health Department says the numbers are too high and they hope the test strips will help lower them.
Lasting Changes: Revisions to Vermont's Constitution — Dealing With Slavery and Abortion — Are on the Ballot This Fall
Vermont's constitution is the foundation upon which state government rests. It's difficult to change — by design. The process takes years, and both the legislature and the governor have to sign off before amendments appear on the ballot. Vermont voters have approved just two amendments in the last 20...
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont volunteers report on conditions in Florida
More than 500 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground in Florida to support sheltering and relief efforts. 16 of the volunteers from our region are in various stages of deployment. John Clifford from Hinesburg is at an emergency evacuation center in Hillsborough County. “Well the day started...
Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season
CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
WMTW
Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
