Tennessee gas prices continue to fall
Tennessee gas prices continue to slowly decline, falling five cents on average over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.17 which is 28 cents less expensive than one month ago and 28 cents more than one year ago. The average cost of gasoline in Coffee County is...
Could Hurricane Ian impact Tennessee gas prices? Experts say it could fluctuate
Amid Hurricane Ian, it’s possible gas prices could fluctuate just in time for fall break across the Southeast.
Victaulic acquires Tennessee Metal Fabricating for undisclosed price
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Victaulic, a maker of pipe couplings and valves, has acquired Tennessee Metal Fabricating Corp. for an undisclosed price. The acquisition supports Victaulic's growth in the infrastructure market, according to a company statement, and increases its capacity for large-diameter piping. Tennessee Metal Fabricating (TMF) specializes in water,...
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Tennessee
TopAgency found the most popular beer brand in each state, including this brew for Tennessee.
Daejin Advanced Materials to invest $10.2 million to add operations in Stewart Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, state officials and Daejin Advanced Materials USA Inc. officials announced Tuesday the company will establish its second U.S. manufacturing and processing facility in Stewart County. The company will invest $10.2 million to establish the facility in a portion of the Stewart-Houston Industrial...
Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
Gov. Lee renews nationwide effort to recruit for THP
As part of a push to draw out-of-state law enforcement officers to Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee released a nationwide Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) recruitment video on Wednesday.
Weekend Ends with Fresh Tennessee Earthquake
Seismic activity for the weekend wrapped up with a fresh, albeit weak, earthquake in eastern Tennessee today. According to USGS, an earthquake rated as a magnitude 1.9 event rattled the area beneath Madisonville, Tennessee just inside of the Joyce Kilmer-Slickrock Wilderness. The earthquake hit at 7:52 am today, local time; the epicenter was roughly 10.4 km deep.
Tennessee first responders in Florida prepared for hurricane aftermath
Tennesseans are on the ground in Florida getting prepared to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Walgreens ignored warnings about overprescribing opioids, Tennessee suit shows
When every pharmacy in Southwest Tennessee refused to fill prescriptions from a McMinnville doctor under probe by federal authorities for peddling opioids to street dealers and addicts, Walgreens barred its pharmacists from rejecting them, records contained in a lawsuit reveal. When Walgreens learned a Dayton, Tenn., prescriber was shelling out opioids and other dangerous drugs […] The post Walgreens ignored warnings about overprescribing opioids, Tennessee suit shows appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
The rise of remote work in Tennessee
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosThe share of Tennesseans primarily working from home more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, per survey results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.Why it matters: The new figures provide a fresh look into how the pandemic upended how Americans work, play and live, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.By the numbers: Survey results show 14% of people in Tennessee primarily worked from home in 2021, compared with 5.6% in 2019.The national figure stood at 17.9% in 2021.Read about how some of Nashville's largest companies reimagined their approach to office work during the pandemic
How will Ian impact East Tennessee?
WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explains how Tropical Storm Ian will impact East Tennessee this weekend.
Savage Gulf becomes 57th Tennessee State Park
Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last Thursday the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. “This a special day for Tennessee State Parks,” Lee said. “It’s one of the most spectacular sites in our...
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
Tennessee Highway Patrol seeks to fill 130 vacant positions across the state
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for recruits in West Tennessee. Currently, THP has 130 positions vacant across the State of Tennessee. Job duties consist of traffic patrol, crash investigation, and drivers safety education. Starting pay is $46,000 annually. Applicants are expected to pass a physical...
The future of Tennessee and the politics of weed
Marijuana is legal in some form in surrounding states Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Virginia. All states border Tennessee. But will our state legislature move in the same direction and legalize it? News 2 digs deeper into ‘The Politics of Weed’ airing special reports every weekday this week on News 2 at 4pm.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
August revenues $130.5M more than budget estimate
Tennessee revenues were more than the budgeted estimates for the first month of the state’s fiscal year. Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson reported Friday, Aug. 16 that August revenues were $1.5 billion, which is $100.6 million more than August 2021, and $130.5 million more than the budgeted estimates.
Counties to participate in TNECD property evaluation program
Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, the counties selected to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program (PEP). The counties include Pickett, Benton, Gibson, McNairy, Sullivan, and Tipton. PEP evaluates potential industrial properties, advising counties on industrial site improvements...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
