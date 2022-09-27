Read full article on original website
From the Publisher: Welcome Diversion
Once a year for a month, a historic home in the coolest corner of Calais becomes a pop-up art gallery. Fleeting as the fall, the Art at the Kent show features 20 Vermont artists working in all manner of media. Selected by a trio of expert curators, their paintings, prints, sculptures, handblown glass and other creations fill every inch of the otherwise empty edifice — itself a work of art — and dot the grounds outside.
Letters to the Editor (9/27/22)
I've been reading Seven Days for a couple of decades now, and I have to say "Upward Mobility" [August 17] is one of the very best stories I've seen. The writing and the photographs were a fantastic humanistic portrayal of some people living in the trailer parks. There are so many stereotypes out there and so much dehumanization in regards to people living in trailer parks — to the point that I imagine it must be difficult to write a story such as this in a way that avoids playing into those stereotypes.
A Tiny Mobile Library Makes a Pit Stop at Burlington's Intervale Center
On the way to Burlington's Intervale Center — a 360-acre campus of farmland and trails — one can expect to pass bikers, farmers, hikers and the occasional tractor. But this summer, visitors passed something less expected: a small wooden structure on a trailer near the center's entrance. What...
New owner takes over Shelburne Country Store
The Shelburne Country Store has a new owner. Previous owners Steve and Deb Mayfield sold the store in June to South Burlington resident Carmone Austin after 15 years running the shop. The store has been open and operating since 1850, and the recent sale is one of many in times the store has shifted ownership.
Obituary: Michael Joseph Mansfield-Marcoux, 1955-2022
Michael Joseph Mansfield-Marcoux, 67, of Essex, Vt., passed away on August 28, 2022, due to cancer. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts. After graduating from Lamoille Union High School, Michael enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 35 years, including 10 years of active duty and 25 years in the Navy Reserve. He retired with the rank of lieutenant commander. He also held bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Vermont. Before retiring in 2019, Michael worked for 12 years at the Events Center at Champlain College, leading teams of work-study students to set up and break down spaces for events. Michael was a lifelong lover of music and had a talent for guitar and vocals.
Video: Vermont Stage Presents 'The Pitmen Painters'
Vermont Stage presents The Pitmen Painters, playing September 28 through October 16 at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington. In a small English town in the 1930s, miners discover their passion for art and their work becomes sought after by galleries and collectors across the globe. The Pitmen Painters takes you on an unforgettable journey from the depths of the mine to the heights of fame. Based on the true story of The Ashington Group. This play is finally coming to the stage after a two year delay!
Snyder project modified, still not approved
Snyder Homes presented revised plans Tuesday for the first phase of a 341-home neighborhood called the Annex on the former Essex Alliance Church property off Route 2A. But the Development Review Board was not ready to offer approval, instead tabling the discussion until its Oct. 11 meeting. The proposal has been tabled once before, in July. Conceptual plans were first submitted in the fall of 2021. Board chair Peter Kelley said the two-week extension would allow the Williston Department of Public Works and Fire Department to review the modifications.
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
Participants use contraptions to throw pumpkins long distances at Vermont festival
STOWE, Vt. — It's a popular time for pumpkins and they were the feature of a special event in northern New England over the weekend. The annual Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival was held Sunday in Stowe. More than 1,000 people turned out to watch pumpkins get catapulted through...
Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi
You must be a card holder to be eligible to vote. Please call 802-868-6255 with questions.
Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in Stowe
They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. YCQM Sept. 25, 2022. Updated: 8...
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 28-October 4
Vermont Humanities kicks off its Where We Land Fall Festival with an appearance by best-selling young adult author Jason Reynolds at Wilson Hall in Middlebury College's McCullough Student Center. Reynolds speaks about the process of collaborating with author and activist Ibram X. Kendi on Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, a young reader "remix" of Kendi's anti-racism primer for adults.
The Wormdogs, 'Sunny Side Up'
The first time I had the pleasure of seeing the Wormdogs play a show was outside at Moogs Joint in Johnson during mud season, when the pretty snow was gone but green hadn't yet covered the hills. I showed up without knowing any of their songs. But thanks to the confluence of a lively crowd, a special setting and, of course, killer music, I left as their biggest fan.
Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses
Four retail operations are now licensed to open Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses.
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
Dollar General Stakes a Claim — and Meets Resistance — in Royalton
It's been almost six years since residents of Royalton fought off wealthy Utah businessman David Hall's plan to build a utopian city in rural Windsor County. Now, they're contending with a more familiar outsider: Dollar General. The ubiquitous discount chain says it hopes to break ground soon for a store...
Hanover shop Traditionally Trendy to close this November
After the physical store closes, owner Rocio Menoscal will continue to sell Dartmouth merchandise and hats online. After 31 years in business, Hanover store Traditionally Trendy will close this November, according to store owner Rocio Menoscal. The store will continue to sell its merchandise — including Dartmouth clothing, jewelry and other items — on its website.
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
Vermont gears up for retail cannabis sales, but many businesses still waiting on licenses
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont is just five days away from legal retail cannabis sales. But some shops are still waiting to receive the necessary licensing. Every retail cannabis shop in Vermont needs a license from the state to get up and running, but many also need a local license.
Cannapreneurs and Town Governments Are Still Hashing Out Local Regulation
When Jahala Dudley sought a permit in the spring to convert a barn on her flower farm in Plainfield into a cannabis nursery, she recalled, a Development Review Board member asked her an interesting question: How did Dudley think the town should classify cannabis cultivation in its zoning bylaws?. To...
