I've been reading Seven Days for a couple of decades now, and I have to say "Upward Mobility" [August 17] is one of the very best stories I've seen. The writing and the photographs were a fantastic humanistic portrayal of some people living in the trailer parks. There are so many stereotypes out there and so much dehumanization in regards to people living in trailer parks — to the point that I imagine it must be difficult to write a story such as this in a way that avoids playing into those stereotypes.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO