Hospitals in Florida are preparing for the impact of Hurricane Ian this week, according to a Sept. 28 report from the Nashville Business Journal. According to a Sept. 27 report from CBS affiliate WTSP, many hospitals in low-lying areas are taking necessary precautions to keep patients safe. St. Petersburg-based HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, which is in a mandatory evacuation zone, transported 40 patients to its Trinity location. WTSP reported that as of Monday evening, the hospital doors were locked, and no one would be allowed back until after the hurricane passed. Additionally, Bay Pine VA Healthcare System transferred all 142 of its residents and inpatients to various locations, according to the report.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO