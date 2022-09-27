Read full article on original website
New York launches more efforts to combat polio: 3 things to know
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mary Bassett, MD, health commissioner at the state's health department, announced Sept. 28 additional steps to help local and state health departments combat the polio outbreak. Ms. Hochul declared a state of emergency over the outbreak Sept. 9. Three things to know:. 1. Dr....
Mass General Brigham, GV, General Catalyst part of $32M funding round for mental healthcare company focused on older adults
Mass General Brigham Ventures, Alphabet-backed GV and General Catalyst are all part of a $32 million seed funding round for Rippl, a tech-driven mental healthcare company focused on older adults. "Our country's healthcare system is not designed to tackle the needs of seniors with mental health challenges — particularly those...
Hundreds of hospitals at risk of flooding from hurricanes, Harvard study finds
A study published as Hurricane Ian makes its way through Florida found that at least 50 percent of hospitals in 25 metropolitan areas along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts are at risk of flooding from a Category 2 hurricane. The study, from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health...
Teladoc provides free virtual care for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian
Telehealth company Teladoc is providing free virtual care services to individuals and first responders in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Teladoc can treat displaced individuals with sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies and colds. Teladoc provides free virtual care to displaced people in every federal natural disaster, according to the Sept. 26 Teladoc news release.
Florida hospitals prepare for Hurricane Ian
Hospitals in Florida are preparing for the impact of Hurricane Ian this week, according to a Sept. 28 report from the Nashville Business Journal. According to a Sept. 27 report from CBS affiliate WTSP, many hospitals in low-lying areas are taking necessary precautions to keep patients safe. St. Petersburg-based HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, which is in a mandatory evacuation zone, transported 40 patients to its Trinity location. WTSP reported that as of Monday evening, the hospital doors were locked, and no one would be allowed back until after the hurricane passed. Additionally, Bay Pine VA Healthcare System transferred all 142 of its residents and inpatients to various locations, according to the report.
Voters to decide on $25/hour minimum wage for some healthcare workers in 2 California cities
Measures establishing a $25 minimum hourly wage for workers at private healthcare facilities will be placed before voters in two California cities. Measure HC is on the November ballot for Inglewood, Calif., as is Measure J for Duarte, Calif., according to Becky Warren, a spokesperson for the campaigns against the measures.
Pennsylvania hospital to lay off 334 workers
Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., will lay off 334 workers when it closes in November, according to a notice filed with state regulators. The layoffs are effective Nov. 26 and come after Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health, which owns the 168-bed hospital, announced plans to halt all services at Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Crozer said the facility will be turned into an inpatient behavioral health center by spring 2023.
California training program helps nurses level up in salary
A California program can help licensed vocational nurses — with a starting salary of $55,000 in the state — train to become registered nurses and make a starting salary around $110,000, The Sacramento Bee reported Sept. 26. Now, the state's Labor and Workforce Development Agency aims to spend $480 million — and the next three years — building similar apprenticeship programs.
Upstate New York hospital group warns of possible service cuts
Increasing labor costs and decreasing revenue could cause about 50 hospitals in upstate New York to cut services in the coming year, the CEO of a regional hospital association told lohud in a Sept. 26 report. The newspaper examined data from the Iroquois Healthcare Association, which surveyed 52 hospitals in...
Medical City Healthcare announces new North Texas campus
Medical City Healthcare affiliate Galen College of Nursing plans to open a new nursing school campus in North Texas, according to a Sept. 27 news release. The new campus will be located in Richardson, Texas, and is scheduled to open in July 2023. It will feature resources designed to prepare practice-ready nurses to enter the field.
