NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving
NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers
Denny Hamlin's anger with William Byron quickly made some forget that the Toyota driver's day started with a skirmish with Kyle Larson. The post Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
Look: NASCAR Announces Punishment For Weekend's Race
On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR officials handed out tough penalties following this weekend's Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Willam Byron and Ty Gibbs were docked for their roles in separate incidents at this weekend's race. According to a statement from NASCAR, Byron has been fined $50,000 and docked 25 points.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Cody Ware Injury News
Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Speedway was marred by a frightening crash involving Cody Ware. Ware, the driver of the No. 51 Ford car, crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall midway through the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. He was helped out of his car and put into an ambulance.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
William Byron forced to pay for NASCAR’s mistake
NASCAR docked William Byron 25 points following the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway to make up for their own mistake. One of the major talking points following Sunday’s round of 12 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway was the incident between William Byron and Denny Hamlin.
Saturday’s Usac/Cra Race at Perris Auto Speedway Canceled
The USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series race scheduled for October 1, 2022, has been canceled due to the Desert Daze Festival taking place at Lake Perris on September 30 thru October 2. Desert Daze, LLC has leased the fairground’s entire parking lot for these three days. Anyone that has purchased advance tickets for October 1st will receive a full refund from Tix.com.
OPINION: What in the world is next for Texas Motor Speedway?
Even before the chaos of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, the million-dollar question was already floating around. Texas, in its current form, is not working. Blame the configuration, the cars, the tires, the weather or Ross Chastain. OK, the last one is a joke, but if you’ve followed the circuit closely this year, you should have laughed.
Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT TALLADEGA: Martin Truex Jr. owns three top-five finishes, nine top-10s, one pole award and 75 laps led in NASCAR Cup Series competition at Talladega Superspeedway. Earlier this year, he started second and finished fifth when the series visited the 2.66-mile track. Truex’s resume also includes three consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series victories from 2004 to 2006.
Chris Buescher | Talladega II Advance
Single-car qualifying is on the schedule for the weekend in Alabama with no practice session – a format used this season at Superspeedway events (Talladega & Daytona). Buescher makes his 15th Cup start at Talladega this weekend where he has two top-10s and a 20.7 average finish. He’s coming off one of his best finishes to date – sixth – in this race last fall, which ties his best finish all time (sixth, 2020 spring race).
Success at South Boston Speedway Led Layne Riggs to Pursue, Win NASCAR Weekly Series National and Track Titles
Winning the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship was not among the goals Layne Riggs had set for himself and his team entering the 2022 season. That changed after the young racer from Bahama, North Carolina won the first four races of the season at South Boston Speedway. With four wins in a row in hand, and, with wins in five of the track’s first six races by the end of April, his plans changed.
Trevor Bayne / No. 18 Lynx Capital/Dollar Concrete Toyota GR Supra Preview - Talladega Superspeedway
No. 18 Lynx Capital/Dollar Concrete Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. Bayne At Talladega: Trevor Bayne will return to the track this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in the No. 18 Lynx Capital/Dollar Concrete Toyota GR Supra for his seventh start of the 2022 season. No stranger to success at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, Bayne has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts under his belt with two top-10 finishes. Across all national series, the 2011 Daytona 500 winner has made 21 starts at Talladega, led 63 laps, and has two top-five finishes.
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Talladega Superspeedway
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 500 miles (188 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 120), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 188) Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 300.58 miles (113 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 25),. Stage 2 (Ends on...
Odds-On-Favorites to win Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway are all NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Contenders
The odds-on favorites to win Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway are a ’Who’s Who’ among NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders. In fact, the top six are drivers chasing the coveted crown of ‘2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion.’. A victory by any playoffs driver in...
Goodyear Fast Facts -- Talladega
NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 31 – 188 laps / 500 miles. Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile oval) – Talladega, Ala. Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Superspeedway Radials. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for qualifying and 7 sets for the race. (6 race sets plus qualifying set) Tire Codes: Left-side...
Weekend Preview: Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega offers lots of opportunity for the Playoff contenders. Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, site of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, is traditionally regarded as one of the most action-packed, thrilling venues on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar. And after a dramatic Playoff race a week ago at Texas Motor...
Representin’ Again! Fans coming from all 50 States & 22 Countries for Epic Talladega Superspeedway Weekend for NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader!
Talladega Superspeedway's loyal fans are coming from near and far yet again to be a part of this weekend’s epic NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader Weekend, featuring Sunday’s YellaWood 500 and Saturday’s Sparks 300 and Chevy Silverado 250. Over 70 percent of fans that will be making the journey...
Toyota Clinches 2022 ARCA Menards Series Manufacturer’s Championship
Toyota captured its seventh manufacturer’s championship in the ARCA Menards Series and its sixth-consecutive ARCA title following Sammy Smith’s fourth victory of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway earlier this month. Toyota drivers have won more than half of the races this season and comes in to the...
Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Chevrolet Silverado 250
Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Still Truckin’: This weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the 11th time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
