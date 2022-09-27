ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

thecomeback.com

NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving

NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Announces Punishment For Weekend's Race

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR officials handed out tough penalties following this weekend's Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Willam Byron and Ty Gibbs were docked for their roles in separate incidents at this weekend's race. According to a statement from NASCAR, Byron has been fined $50,000 and docked 25 points.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Cody Ware Injury News

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Speedway was marred by a frightening crash involving Cody Ware. Ware, the driver of the No. 51 Ford car, crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall midway through the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. He was helped out of his car and put into an ambulance.
FanSided

William Byron forced to pay for NASCAR’s mistake

NASCAR docked William Byron 25 points following the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway to make up for their own mistake. One of the major talking points following Sunday’s round of 12 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway was the incident between William Byron and Denny Hamlin.
Speedway Digest

Saturday’s Usac/Cra Race at Perris Auto Speedway Canceled

The USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series race scheduled for October 1, 2022, has been canceled due to the Desert Daze Festival taking place at Lake Perris on September 30 thru October 2. Desert Daze, LLC has leased the fairground’s entire parking lot for these three days. Anyone that has purchased advance tickets for October 1st will receive a full refund from Tix.com.
racer.com

OPINION: What in the world is next for Texas Motor Speedway?

Even before the chaos of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, the million-dollar question was already floating around. Texas, in its current form, is not working. Blame the configuration, the cars, the tires, the weather or Ross Chastain. OK, the last one is a joke, but if you’ve followed the circuit closely this year, you should have laughed.
Speedway Digest

Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT TALLADEGA: Martin Truex Jr. owns three top-five finishes, nine top-10s, one pole award and 75 laps led in NASCAR Cup Series competition at Talladega Superspeedway. Earlier this year, he started second and finished fifth when the series visited the 2.66-mile track. Truex’s resume also includes three consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series victories from 2004 to 2006.
Speedway Digest

Chris Buescher | Talladega II Advance

Single-car qualifying is on the schedule for the weekend in Alabama with no practice session – a format used this season at Superspeedway events (Talladega & Daytona). Buescher makes his 15th Cup start at Talladega this weekend where he has two top-10s and a 20.7 average finish. He’s coming off one of his best finishes to date – sixth – in this race last fall, which ties his best finish all time (sixth, 2020 spring race).
Speedway Digest

Success at South Boston Speedway Led Layne Riggs to Pursue, Win NASCAR Weekly Series National and Track Titles

Winning the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship was not among the goals Layne Riggs had set for himself and his team entering the 2022 season. That changed after the young racer from Bahama, North Carolina won the first four races of the season at South Boston Speedway. With four wins in a row in hand, and, with wins in five of the track’s first six races by the end of April, his plans changed.
Speedway Digest

Trevor Bayne / No. 18 Lynx Capital/Dollar Concrete Toyota GR Supra Preview - Talladega Superspeedway

No. 18 Lynx Capital/Dollar Concrete Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. Bayne At Talladega: Trevor Bayne will return to the track this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in the No. 18 Lynx Capital/Dollar Concrete Toyota GR Supra for his seventh start of the 2022 season. No stranger to success at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, Bayne has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts under his belt with two top-10 finishes. Across all national series, the 2011 Daytona 500 winner has made 21 starts at Talladega, led 63 laps, and has two top-five finishes.
Speedway Digest

Goodyear Fast Facts -- Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 31 – 188 laps / 500 miles. Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile oval) – Talladega, Ala. Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Superspeedway Radials. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for qualifying and 7 sets for the race. (6 race sets plus qualifying set) Tire Codes: Left-side...
Weekend Preview: Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega offers lots of opportunity for the Playoff contenders. Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, site of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, is traditionally regarded as one of the most action-packed, thrilling venues on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar. And after a dramatic Playoff race a week ago at Texas Motor...
Speedway Digest

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Chevrolet Silverado 250

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Still Truckin’: This weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the 11th time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
Speedway Digest

