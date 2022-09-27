Read full article on original website
Jenn Nikki
2d ago
Please, somebody, come forward!🙏 ANY information will help! They even have Secret Witness, where, you're not identified and remain anonymous! 🕊️🌹
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police asking for help identifying 2 persons of interest
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in connection with a July shooting. The victim in this case is identified as 21-year-old Hasaan Renteria of Sparks. The department has identified 21-year-old Jovon Woodard. He is described...
KOLO TV Reno
One person dies in Spanish Springs materials pit accident
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:15 P.M. UPDATE: One person died Wednesday morning in an industrial accident at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a report of an accident at 1500 Sha Neva Road at about 11 a.m. Deputies gave...
2news.com
Sparks Police looking for suspects, vehicle involved in deadly shooting
Sparks Police has released new details about a deadly shooting that occurred near north McCarran and Pyramid Way in Sparks on July 28. Detectives have continued to investigate the Homicide and are asking for the community’s assistance in locating two (2) persons of interest. The victim, who was found...
2news.com
Reward Increased to $5,000 for Information on Anna Scott's Death
Secret Witness is now offering a $5,000 reward for information in hopes someone can help solve Anna Scott's death. The 23-year-old mother's body was found inside a burnt car on I-580 south on the Galena Creek Bridge on February 3, 2022. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
KOLO TV Reno
NSP investigating a number of fatal crashes in the Reno area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a number of fatal crashes around the Reno area that occurred earlier this month. If you have any information about these crashes, please call Nevada Highway Patrol. The first fatal crash occurred on Sept. 7 on US395/ Panther Valley around 8:00...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Murderer sentenced in South Lake Tahoe; Family of victim addresses killer
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Court was called into session under the honorable Suzanne Kingsbury just before 9 a.m. Sept. 27, and by 2:15 p.m. that afternoon Michael Green was sentenced to 15 years-to-life for the 1985 murder of El Dorado Hills journalist Jane Hylton. The extraordinary case detonated...
KOLO TV Reno
Former Douglas County employee pleads guilty to thefts
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A former Douglas County employee is pleading guilty to thefts from the county while she was employed there. Rena Petri was a case manager employed by Douglas County Social Services. She plead guilty to two counts of theft prior to her jury trial beginning on Monday.
2news.com
One Dead after Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. An investigation is ongoing and being led by the Mine Safety & Health Administration...
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on Sept. 28 at 9:00 a.m.: The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion was caused by a trailer mounted crack sealing hot pot which had suffered catastrophic failure. All four people who were taken to the hospital suffered burn injuries. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A vehicle...
KOLO TV Reno
Suspects arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Arson and Grand Larceny of Auto
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are releasing details of an arrest that happened earlier this month. On September 2, 2022 at 6:24 a.m., the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to an abandoned vehicle call in Carson City at Golf Club Drive and US-50 W beneath the underpass.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The officials reported that the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. when Roy Peter Ricci was heading north in the area of US395 and Old Franktown Road when his vehicle drifted off the paved portion of the road and hit a mailbox. Investigators revealed that the vehicle continued to travel...
KOLO TV Reno
1 killed in I-80 crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-80 east of Wells Avenue on Sept. 8. The preliminary investigation indicates a 1993 Ford Ranger driven by Kenn Lawrence Steffan was traveling east on I-80 east of Wells Avenue approaching a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe Police investigate shooting
South Lake Tahoe, Cal. (KOLO) - Just after 6 p.m. on September 23rd, police in South Lake Tahoe responded to reports of a shot fired inside a home, possibly hurting someone. Patrol officers arrived to the James Avenue home, finding 37-year-old Julio Rojas Cruz with a gunshot wound to the head. Responders attempted to treat his wounds and took Cruz to Barton Hospital, where he died.
FOX Reno
Carson City man killed in a single vehicle rollover crash
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A 23-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Carson City early Sunday morning. According to the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP), at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 25, Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on I-580.
mynews4.com
Reno man's house left unlivable after unlicensed contractor gets $30K for construction
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is out $30,000 after he says the man he hired to do construction in his home didn't finish the job — leaving his house unlivable. In March, Mark Doshier hired Above and Beyond LLC and Arthur McNeely. Doshier said he wanted cabinets hung in the kitchen, new tile flooring through his mobile home, a complete redo of the bathroom, as well as some lighting, ceilings and other improvements in two other rooms.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno to close City Plaza Thursday for 6 weeks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing City Plaza to the public starting this Thursday. The plaza will be closed for approximately six weeks so the city can perform maintenance. The plaza is expected to reopen on Nov. 10. Work on City Plaza will include replacement...
KOLO TV Reno
Construction worker killed in traffic collision; driver arrested for suspected DUI
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - California Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal traffic collision that happened late Monday night on State Route 28. They say Andrew Phillips drove his 2021 Subaru Forester into an active construction zone under one way traffic control. Phillips failed to see a traffic control worker in...
FOX Reno
Reno man killed in single vehicle crash on US-395 near Washoe Lake
WASHOE CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 34-year-old Reno man was killed in a single vehicle crash near Washoe Lake on Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:38 p.m. on Sept. 27, Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP) Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on US-395 at Old Franktown Road.
KOLO TV Reno
Home damaged in Incline Village fire
Incline Village, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a multi-family residence on Monday, September 26th. When they arrived to the home on Village Boulevard, they saw smoke coming from the chimney of unit #1. Fire crews were able to...
DUI suspect hits, kills worker directing one-way traffic control on Highway 28 near Tahoe
CARNELIAN BAY – A traffic control worker in a one-way construction zone near Lake Tahoe was struck and killed by a DUI suspect Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the worker was directing traffic near Sahara Drive along Highway 28 when they were struck by a driver a little after 10:30 p.m. Officers say the driver didn't appear to notice the worker and neither slowed nor tried to avoid hitting the person. The driver then crashed into a dump truck and an excavator that were also on the job site. Officers say the traffic control worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the worker has not been released. The DUI suspect has been arrested and has been booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Station in Truckee.
