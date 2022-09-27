ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 2

Jenn Nikki
2d ago

Please, somebody, come forward!🙏 ANY information will help! They even have Secret Witness, where, you're not identified and remain anonymous! 🕊️🌹

KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police asking for help identifying 2 persons of interest

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in connection with a July shooting. The victim in this case is identified as 21-year-old Hasaan Renteria of Sparks. The department has identified 21-year-old Jovon Woodard. He is described...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One person dies in Spanish Springs materials pit accident

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:15 P.M. UPDATE: One person died Wednesday morning in an industrial accident at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a report of an accident at 1500 Sha Neva Road at about 11 a.m. Deputies gave...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police looking for suspects, vehicle involved in deadly shooting

Sparks Police has released new details about a deadly shooting that occurred near north McCarran and Pyramid Way in Sparks on July 28. Detectives have continued to investigate the Homicide and are asking for the community’s assistance in locating two (2) persons of interest. The victim, who was found...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Reward Increased to $5,000 for Information on Anna Scott's Death

Secret Witness is now offering a $5,000 reward for information in hopes someone can help solve Anna Scott's death. The 23-year-old mother's body was found inside a burnt car on I-580 south on the Galena Creek Bridge on February 3, 2022. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Washoe County, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Washoe County, NV
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KOLO TV Reno

NSP investigating a number of fatal crashes in the Reno area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a number of fatal crashes around the Reno area that occurred earlier this month. If you have any information about these crashes, please call Nevada Highway Patrol. The first fatal crash occurred on Sept. 7 on US395/ Panther Valley around 8:00...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Former Douglas County employee pleads guilty to thefts

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A former Douglas County employee is pleading guilty to thefts from the county while she was employed there. Rena Petri was a case manager employed by Douglas County Social Services. She plead guilty to two counts of theft prior to her jury trial beginning on Monday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

One Dead after Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. An investigation is ongoing and being led by the Mine Safety & Health Administration...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on Sept. 28 at 9:00 a.m.: The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion was caused by a trailer mounted crack sealing hot pot which had suffered catastrophic failure. All four people who were taken to the hospital suffered burn injuries. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A vehicle...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

1 killed in I-80 crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-80 east of Wells Avenue on Sept. 8. The preliminary investigation indicates a 1993 Ford Ranger driven by Kenn Lawrence Steffan was traveling east on I-80 east of Wells Avenue approaching a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.
RENO, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLO TV Reno

South Lake Tahoe Police investigate shooting

South Lake Tahoe, Cal. (KOLO) - Just after 6 p.m. on September 23rd, police in South Lake Tahoe responded to reports of a shot fired inside a home, possibly hurting someone. Patrol officers arrived to the James Avenue home, finding 37-year-old Julio Rojas Cruz with a gunshot wound to the head. Responders attempted to treat his wounds and took Cruz to Barton Hospital, where he died.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

Carson City man killed in a single vehicle rollover crash

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A 23-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Carson City early Sunday morning. According to the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP), at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 25, Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on I-580.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man's house left unlivable after unlicensed contractor gets $30K for construction

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is out $30,000 after he says the man he hired to do construction in his home didn't finish the job — leaving his house unlivable. In March, Mark Doshier hired Above and Beyond LLC and Arthur McNeely. Doshier said he wanted cabinets hung in the kitchen, new tile flooring through his mobile home, a complete redo of the bathroom, as well as some lighting, ceilings and other improvements in two other rooms.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno to close City Plaza Thursday for 6 weeks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing City Plaza to the public starting this Thursday. The plaza will be closed for approximately six weeks so the city can perform maintenance. The plaza is expected to reopen on Nov. 10. Work on City Plaza will include replacement...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno man killed in single vehicle crash on US-395 near Washoe Lake

WASHOE CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 34-year-old Reno man was killed in a single vehicle crash near Washoe Lake on Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:38 p.m. on Sept. 27, Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP) Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on US-395 at Old Franktown Road.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Home damaged in Incline Village fire

Incline Village, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a multi-family residence on Monday, September 26th. When they arrived to the home on Village Boulevard, they saw smoke coming from the chimney of unit #1. Fire crews were able to...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
CBS Sacramento

DUI suspect hits, kills worker directing one-way traffic control on Highway 28 near Tahoe

CARNELIAN BAY – A traffic control worker in a one-way construction zone near Lake Tahoe was struck and killed by a DUI suspect Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the worker was directing traffic near Sahara Drive along Highway 28 when they were struck by a driver a little after 10:30 p.m. Officers say the driver didn't appear to notice the worker and neither slowed nor tried to avoid hitting the person. The driver then crashed into a dump truck and an excavator that were also on the job site. Officers say the traffic control worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the worker has not been released. The DUI suspect has been arrested and has been booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Station in Truckee. 
CARNELIAN BAY, CA

