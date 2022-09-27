ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

NASCAR fines Ty Gibbs $75,000 for pit road incident at Texas

NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25 points for door-slamming Ty Dillon on pit road during last weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Crew members from other teams were nearby when Gibbs hit Dillon’s car, causing it to swerve. No crew members or officials were hit.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Andretti Keeps Getting Snubbed By Formula 1 But Plans To Go Racing In 2024

America technically already has an F1 team on the grid, but Haas lacks pedigree. Many people were excited when the Andretti family announced it would join the grid in 2024. Unfortunately, the family has been snubbed several times, and McLaren seems to be the only team excited about having another competitor on the grid. Personally, we'd love to see two American drivers rock up at races in a supercharged Dodge Challenger.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Who will win the Runoffs: GT, Touring and more

Here’s the third and final installment of SportsCar magazine’s fearless predictions of who will win this weekend’s SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Virginia International Raceway. E Production, F Production & H Production. Words: J. Michael Hemsley. E Production. It’s hard to argue against success, and Jesse Prather...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

INSIGHT: Who is in the frame at Williams?

Zhou Guanyu’s retention at Alfa Romeo was almost as big an open secret as the fact that Nicholas Latifi would be leaving Williams at the end of the year, but before such matters are made public there’s always that flicker of uncertainty that prevents other dominoes from falling.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

NASCAR penalizes Byron, Gibbs for Texas incidents

William Byron and Ty Gibbs have both been fined and docked championship points for their respective actions Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series race. Byron has been fined $50,000 and docked 25 driver and owner points for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was upset with Hamlin for having earlier raced him tight off Turn 2, which resulted in Byron hitting the wall.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

FIA approve three more sprint sessions in F1 calendar from 2023

Six Formula One grands prix from the 2023 season onwards will have sprint sessions after the governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), on Tuesday approved an increase from three events this year. Sprint sessions have become highly popular with fans since it was introduced last year with qualifying taking...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

7 Of McLaren's Greatest Ever Road Cars

McLaren Automotive was founded as McLaren Cars in 1985 and is part of the McLaren Group, founded by Ron Dennis after he bought the McLaren Formula 1 team in 1981. Under the McLaren Cars name, the first and only car was the McLaren F1, a concept pitched to Dennis by designer Gordon Murray in 1988 on the way home from the Italian F1 Grand Prix. The BMW V12-powered supercar based on Formula 1 technology became an instant car enthusiast's icon. We'll brush past the original F1 in this list, though, as we've already written about it at length. Instead, we're going to concentrate on the actual first McLaren road car that set the scene for the F1 and the cars that came after McLaren returned in 2010 with the MP4-12C.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com

VIDEO: Driving the BMW M Hybrid V8 GTP with Connor De Phillippi

BMW factory driver Connor De Phillippi describes what he’s experienced while piloting the new M Hybrid V8 IMSA GTP racer with its hybrid twin-turbo V8 and all the new technology that’s coming to the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s top class in 2023. Watch below or click here to...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Who will win the SCCA Runoffs: Open-wheel, Prototypes

Here’s the second installment of SportsCar magazine’s fearless predictions of who will win this weekend’s SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Virginia International Raceway. Formula Atlantic, Formula Continental, Formula X, Prototype 1 & 2. Words: Tom Schultz. Formula Atlantic. Formula Atlantic is a class that has had several...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Robb all-in on IndyCar move for 2023

Sting Ray Robb is going all-in on making the leap to the NTT IndyCar Series. With multiple offers to ponder, the Indy Lights championship runner-up has decided there’s no value in returning for a third season on the top step of the Road To Indy. Fortunate to possess solid sponsorship support, the 21-year-old is focused on finding an IndyCar home to build upon after rallying to close the Lights season with a pole, win, and second-place finish in Laguna Seca and the championship.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Who will win the SCCA Runoffs, part 1

It’s an accepted fact that Virginia International Raceway is not an easy track to master. It’s a track that requires a big dose of commitment to turn a quick lap, and cunning racecraft to move past another driver. With its fast, flowing Esses and a tricky turn that exits off-camber leading onto the longest straight on the track, it’s a demanding circuit on which to be fast and competitive. That’s why it may be the perfect place to hold the SCCA National Championship Runoffs —  which is exactly what’s set to happen in the races this Friday through Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Albon returns to F1 racing in Singapore after appendicitis

WANTAGE, England (AP) — Formula One driver Alex Albon will return for the Williams team at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix after recovering from appendicitis. F1 posted a message Wednesday on Twitter saying “Alex Albon will be back behind the wheel of his Williams.”. Albon missed the last...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

INTERVIEW: Trans Am Young Gun award contenders

The 2022 class of Peter Gregg Foundation Young Guns offers a look at the future of motorsports, both in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, as well as in other racing disciplines. The depth of talent of those competing for the year-end $20,000 prize has exceeded expectations, with drivers under 25 years old earning three wins and five poles in the first 10 TA2 races this year. Two Young Guns, Connor Mosack and Brent Crews, are very much in the hunt for the TA2 class championship.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Daly set for Cup debut on Charlotte Roval

Veteran IndyCar racer Conor Daly will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut next weekend at the Charlotte Roval. Daly will drive for The Money Team Racing in the No. 50 Chevrolet with sponsorship from BitNile. The NTT IndyCar Series wrapped at Laguna Seca on Sept. 11, where Daly is a full-time competitor with BitNile support.
CHARLOTTE, NC
racer.com

Paley scores Road Atlanta pole for Mazda MX-5 Cup finale

Sam Paley (No. 28 McCumbee McAleer Racing) earned his second Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires pole position on Wednesday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. He will share the front row with Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports) for Thursday’s Round 13 race, the first half of a championship-deciding doubleheader with $250,000 on the line.
ATLANTA, TX
racer.com

Juncos Hollinger returns to Indy Lights with two entries

Juncos Hollinger Racing will make its return to Indy Lights with a two-car entry next season. “We are very excited to return to Indy Lights full time with two cars,” said JHR co-owner Ricardo Juncos. “We have had great success in the past within the Indy Lights series but made the decision last year to focus on the expansion of our first full time NTT IndyCar Series program during 2022, with the plan to rejoin the Indy Lights in 2023. Instead of running in three series and stretching our resources and personnel this year, we knew that we had to take the time to build the basis of our NTT IndyCar Series before returning to Indy Lights.”
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

IMSA podcast: Ben Barnicoat

Meet Ben Barnicoat, one of the drivers on the Lexus IMSA program for the Vasser Sullivan team. In our conversation with Barnicoat, we’re going to learn:. • The balance of having fun but knowing when it’s time to go to battle. • How Barnicoat ended up on the...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

FR Americas and F4 U.S. to honor Ligier’s late car designer at VIR SpeedTour

The Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) and Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) will once again honor car designer Andy Scriven during their events at Vginia International Raceway. Scheduled for October 6-9, the Andy Scriven Memorial at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour...
MOTORSPORTS

