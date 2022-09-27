Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
NASCAR fines Ty Gibbs $75,000 for pit road incident at Texas
NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25 points for door-slamming Ty Dillon on pit road during last weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Crew members from other teams were nearby when Gibbs hit Dillon’s car, causing it to swerve. No crew members or officials were hit.
NBC Sports
AJ Foyt Racing promotes Benjamin Pedersen from Indy Lights to IndyCar for 2023 season
Benjamin Pedersen is the first driver to land a promotion from Indy Lights into IndyCar for next season as AJ Foyt Racing confirmed Wednesday he’ll be part of its 2023 lineup. Pedersen, a 23-year-old dual citizen of Denmark and the United States, spent last season running the full Indy...
Andretti Keeps Getting Snubbed By Formula 1 But Plans To Go Racing In 2024
America technically already has an F1 team on the grid, but Haas lacks pedigree. Many people were excited when the Andretti family announced it would join the grid in 2024. Unfortunately, the family has been snubbed several times, and McLaren seems to be the only team excited about having another competitor on the grid. Personally, we'd love to see two American drivers rock up at races in a supercharged Dodge Challenger.
racer.com
Who will win the Runoffs: GT, Touring and more
Here’s the third and final installment of SportsCar magazine’s fearless predictions of who will win this weekend’s SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Virginia International Raceway. E Production, F Production & H Production. Words: J. Michael Hemsley. E Production. It’s hard to argue against success, and Jesse Prather...
racer.com
INSIGHT: Who is in the frame at Williams?
Zhou Guanyu’s retention at Alfa Romeo was almost as big an open secret as the fact that Nicholas Latifi would be leaving Williams at the end of the year, but before such matters are made public there’s always that flicker of uncertainty that prevents other dominoes from falling.
racer.com
NASCAR penalizes Byron, Gibbs for Texas incidents
William Byron and Ty Gibbs have both been fined and docked championship points for their respective actions Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series race. Byron has been fined $50,000 and docked 25 driver and owner points for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was upset with Hamlin for having earlier raced him tight off Turn 2, which resulted in Byron hitting the wall.
ESPN
FIA approve three more sprint sessions in F1 calendar from 2023
Six Formula One grands prix from the 2023 season onwards will have sprint sessions after the governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), on Tuesday approved an increase from three events this year. Sprint sessions have become highly popular with fans since it was introduced last year with qualifying taking...
7 Of McLaren's Greatest Ever Road Cars
McLaren Automotive was founded as McLaren Cars in 1985 and is part of the McLaren Group, founded by Ron Dennis after he bought the McLaren Formula 1 team in 1981. Under the McLaren Cars name, the first and only car was the McLaren F1, a concept pitched to Dennis by designer Gordon Murray in 1988 on the way home from the Italian F1 Grand Prix. The BMW V12-powered supercar based on Formula 1 technology became an instant car enthusiast's icon. We'll brush past the original F1 in this list, though, as we've already written about it at length. Instead, we're going to concentrate on the actual first McLaren road car that set the scene for the F1 and the cars that came after McLaren returned in 2010 with the MP4-12C.
CARS・
racer.com
VIDEO: Driving the BMW M Hybrid V8 GTP with Connor De Phillippi
BMW factory driver Connor De Phillippi describes what he’s experienced while piloting the new M Hybrid V8 IMSA GTP racer with its hybrid twin-turbo V8 and all the new technology that’s coming to the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s top class in 2023. Watch below or click here to...
racer.com
Who will win the SCCA Runoffs: Open-wheel, Prototypes
Here’s the second installment of SportsCar magazine’s fearless predictions of who will win this weekend’s SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Virginia International Raceway. Formula Atlantic, Formula Continental, Formula X, Prototype 1 & 2. Words: Tom Schultz. Formula Atlantic. Formula Atlantic is a class that has had several...
racer.com
Robb all-in on IndyCar move for 2023
Sting Ray Robb is going all-in on making the leap to the NTT IndyCar Series. With multiple offers to ponder, the Indy Lights championship runner-up has decided there’s no value in returning for a third season on the top step of the Road To Indy. Fortunate to possess solid sponsorship support, the 21-year-old is focused on finding an IndyCar home to build upon after rallying to close the Lights season with a pole, win, and second-place finish in Laguna Seca and the championship.
racer.com
Who will win the SCCA Runoffs, part 1
It’s an accepted fact that Virginia International Raceway is not an easy track to master. It’s a track that requires a big dose of commitment to turn a quick lap, and cunning racecraft to move past another driver. With its fast, flowing Esses and a tricky turn that exits off-camber leading onto the longest straight on the track, it’s a demanding circuit on which to be fast and competitive. That’s why it may be the perfect place to hold the SCCA National Championship Runoffs — which is exactly what’s set to happen in the races this Friday through Sunday.
FOX Sports
Albon returns to F1 racing in Singapore after appendicitis
WANTAGE, England (AP) — Formula One driver Alex Albon will return for the Williams team at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix after recovering from appendicitis. F1 posted a message Wednesday on Twitter saying “Alex Albon will be back behind the wheel of his Williams.”. Albon missed the last...
BBC
Jamie Chadwick: 'Consistency' key for W Series champion with third title in sight
Jamie Chadwick says "consistency" has been key as she heads to Singapore on the verge of a third W Series title. The British driver leads the championship by 75 points and will secure the title with four races still remaining if she finishes in front of rivals Alice Power and Beitske Visser.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Trans Am Young Gun award contenders
The 2022 class of Peter Gregg Foundation Young Guns offers a look at the future of motorsports, both in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, as well as in other racing disciplines. The depth of talent of those competing for the year-end $20,000 prize has exceeded expectations, with drivers under 25 years old earning three wins and five poles in the first 10 TA2 races this year. Two Young Guns, Connor Mosack and Brent Crews, are very much in the hunt for the TA2 class championship.
racer.com
Daly set for Cup debut on Charlotte Roval
Veteran IndyCar racer Conor Daly will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut next weekend at the Charlotte Roval. Daly will drive for The Money Team Racing in the No. 50 Chevrolet with sponsorship from BitNile. The NTT IndyCar Series wrapped at Laguna Seca on Sept. 11, where Daly is a full-time competitor with BitNile support.
racer.com
Paley scores Road Atlanta pole for Mazda MX-5 Cup finale
Sam Paley (No. 28 McCumbee McAleer Racing) earned his second Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires pole position on Wednesday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. He will share the front row with Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports) for Thursday’s Round 13 race, the first half of a championship-deciding doubleheader with $250,000 on the line.
racer.com
Juncos Hollinger returns to Indy Lights with two entries
Juncos Hollinger Racing will make its return to Indy Lights with a two-car entry next season. “We are very excited to return to Indy Lights full time with two cars,” said JHR co-owner Ricardo Juncos. “We have had great success in the past within the Indy Lights series but made the decision last year to focus on the expansion of our first full time NTT IndyCar Series program during 2022, with the plan to rejoin the Indy Lights in 2023. Instead of running in three series and stretching our resources and personnel this year, we knew that we had to take the time to build the basis of our NTT IndyCar Series before returning to Indy Lights.”
racer.com
IMSA podcast: Ben Barnicoat
Meet Ben Barnicoat, one of the drivers on the Lexus IMSA program for the Vasser Sullivan team. In our conversation with Barnicoat, we’re going to learn:. • The balance of having fun but knowing when it’s time to go to battle. • How Barnicoat ended up on the...
racer.com
FR Americas and F4 U.S. to honor Ligier’s late car designer at VIR SpeedTour
The Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) and Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) will once again honor car designer Andy Scriven during their events at Vginia International Raceway. Scheduled for October 6-9, the Andy Scriven Memorial at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour...
