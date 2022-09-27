Read full article on original website
Western Mass. sees spike in COVID wastewater levels, auguring more cases
Most Western Massachusetts counties are seeing rising levels of the COVID-19 virus in their wastewater, which can be an early indicator of rising COVID infections, and Hampshire County is leading the way, recent data shows. Wastewater surveillance is a common method used to monitor rates of COVID infections in a...
Agawam nursing assistant recognized for 25 years of care at the Atrium
AGAWAM — Working at the senior residential community since it first opened its doors 25 years ago, Maria Cruz’s work as a certified nursing assistant at the Atrium at Cardinal Drive has affected thousands of lives. Because Cruz has provided the utmost care to residents with memory loss...
Site of historic 1876 Northampton bank robbery on sale for $2.25 million
A slice of United States history is on the market in Northampton. The building at 135 Main Street once housed the Northampton National Bank — the site of the largest bank robbery in US history at the time in 1876 — and it is currently on sale for $2.25 million. You can find the listing here on Realtor.com.
MassLive.com
Westfield professor lays out facts in 1st part of online climate change series
WESTFIELD — Carsten Braun, Ph.D., a Westfield State University professor of geography, planning and sustainability, recently presented “Climate Change: What You Need to Know.” The Sept. 26 online workshop hosted by the Emily Williston Memorial Library in Easthampton, in partnership with Voices for Climate in Granville, was part of Climate Week activities at local libraries.
Holyoke readies to distribute $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding
HOLYOKE — The Community Development Office seeks to award over $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to eligible recipients in the coming months. Alicia Zoeller, Community Development director, said the city received $36 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021. Half the ARPA money went to shovel-ready projects or public health initiatives.
Southwick can expect quarterly water quality violations for 2-3 years, DPW director says
SOUTHWICK — Residents of Southwick have been receiving notices about water quality violations in the town’s public water suppply, and a town official said that the notices will likely continue to arrive in the mail until a new water treatment plant can be constructed. Southwick receives some of...
Integrity Veterinary Care to open as new Northampton veterinary center
A new veterinary care center is set to open in Northampton, which will provide important care to pets in Western Mass. who require extra attention. Integrity Veterinary Care, located on Pleasant Street in Northampton will be opening next month, Western Mass News reported. Construction is still underway but new patients are expected to be welcomed by Oct. 10.
Vaughn Kaprelian left $4 million to the Greater Worcester Community Foundation to spend any way they want
A Westborough man who was unknown to the Greater Worcester Community Foundation left the nonprofit one of the largest gifts it has ever received. Vaughn Kaprelian, who died on April 8, 2021, left GWCF more than $4 million, GWCF announced in a press release Tuesday. The donation is unrestricted, meaning...
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Northampton, Agawam climb list, two teams joins rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the fourth installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
Contractor in Doherty High fire only fined $300; Worcester city councilors now calling for a review
Worcester City Councilors are calling for a review of the city’s fine structure after the construction manager of the Doherty High construction site received what one city councilor called a “pretty minimal” fine. Fontaine Bros., Inc. will be fined a total of $300 by the Worcester Fire...
Amherst Town Council may ask state for ARPA funds to to increase grant for Jones Library project
The Town Council will discuss sending letters to legislators urging more state money be available to fund the Jones Library renovation and expansion project by using federal American Rescue Plan Act COVID-relief dollars. A draft of the letter, due to be discussed at a meeting Monday and published on the...
Massachusetts plan to use ARPA funds could literally help clear the air in classrooms (Editorial)
There’s a good chance COVID-19 relief money could provide a literal breath of fresh air to public school classrooms all across the state from Boston to the Berkshires. The American Rescue Plan Act could bring Springfield nearly $6.3 million to improve air quality and ventilation in its classrooms. Boston is in line to receive $15 million, and Worcester would receive $7.5 million, according to figures from the Baker Administration.
Tenants of collapsed Worcester apartment plead for more time in hotel: ‘We need help’
Mercy Martin had lived in her apartment at 267 Mill St. in Worcester for 17 years before the building’s roof collapsed, now she’s on the verge of living in a shelter. Martin has been staying at a hotel since the collapse on July 15 and is pleading for her and her fellow tenants’ stay to be extended.
Holyoke’s new ‘Flex Squad’ ready to combat blight
HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
Religion Notes: Sept. 29, 2022
Agawam – Sacred Heart Parish, in the Feeding Hills section will hold the “Annual Blessing of the Animals,” on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. in honor of the feast of St. Francis of Assisi (Oct. 4). The “Blessing of the Animals,” celebrates the important place that pets hold in the lives of our families. Keep all pets on a leash or in crates so they don’t disturb other animals. Children who are unable to have a live pet may bring their stuffed animals for a blessing also. If you have any questions, contact Deacon Brain Hunt at 413-786-8200. The parish is located at 1065 Springfield St.
Beer Nut: Western Massachusetts Oktoberfest celebrations are on tap
A few weeks ago, I wrote about what I think makes a classic Oktoberfest beer. Now that we are smack dab in the middle of Oktoberfest season (traditionally from the second to last Saturday in September to the first Sunday of October), I have a few local Oktoberfest celebrations to let you know about.
See inside the $2.25M former bank for sale in Northampton (photos)
A slice of United States history is on the market in Northampton. The building at 135 Main Street once housed the Northampton National Bank — the site of the largest bank robbery in US history at the time in 1876 — and it is currently on sale for $2.25 million. You can find the listing here from Maple and Main Realty.
Parents, young readers celebrate new free library at Westfield’s Cross St. playground
WESTFIELD — A new free little library at the Cross Street playground is up and filled with books for young people to read. “Such an exciting day,” said Westfield parent Emily Sanchez, who with her daughter Evana Wright raised $1,000 in April for the project, which is intended not only to serve readers but also raise autism awareness.
Hampden County real estate transactions: See the top 10 least expensive homes sold from September 18-24
A condo in Springfield that sold for $100,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Sep. 18 and Sep. 24. In total, 204 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $301,379. The average price per square foot was $195.
Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt
A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
MassLive.com
