ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Westfield professor lays out facts in 1st part of online climate change series

WESTFIELD — Carsten Braun, Ph.D., a Westfield State University professor of geography, planning and sustainability, recently presented “Climate Change: What You Need to Know.” The Sept. 26 online workshop hosted by the Emily Williston Memorial Library in Easthampton, in partnership with Voices for Climate in Granville, was part of Climate Week activities at local libraries.
WESTFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Charity#Feed#Puerto Rican
MassLive.com

Massachusetts plan to use ARPA funds could literally help clear the air in classrooms (Editorial)

There’s a good chance COVID-19 relief money could provide a literal breath of fresh air to public school classrooms all across the state from Boston to the Berkshires. The American Rescue Plan Act could bring Springfield nearly $6.3 million to improve air quality and ventilation in its classrooms. Boston is in line to receive $15 million, and Worcester would receive $7.5 million, according to figures from the Baker Administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
MassLive.com

Holyoke’s new ‘Flex Squad’ ready to combat blight

HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Religion Notes: Sept. 29, 2022

Agawam – Sacred Heart Parish, in the Feeding Hills section will hold the “Annual Blessing of the Animals,” on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. in honor of the feast of St. Francis of Assisi (Oct. 4). The “Blessing of the Animals,” celebrates the important place that pets hold in the lives of our families. Keep all pets on a leash or in crates so they don’t disturb other animals. Children who are unable to have a live pet may bring their stuffed animals for a blessing also. If you have any questions, contact Deacon Brain Hunt at 413-786-8200. The parish is located at 1065 Springfield St.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt

A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy