Agawam – Sacred Heart Parish, in the Feeding Hills section will hold the “Annual Blessing of the Animals,” on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. in honor of the feast of St. Francis of Assisi (Oct. 4). The “Blessing of the Animals,” celebrates the important place that pets hold in the lives of our families. Keep all pets on a leash or in crates so they don’t disturb other animals. Children who are unable to have a live pet may bring their stuffed animals for a blessing also. If you have any questions, contact Deacon Brain Hunt at 413-786-8200. The parish is located at 1065 Springfield St.

AGAWAM, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO