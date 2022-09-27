ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

NC officials prepare for remnants of Hurricane Ian

By Keith Acree, NC Department of Public Instruction
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sd5N0_0iCN91ji00

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina is preparing for heavy rainfall and possible flooding on Friday and Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Governor Cooper reminds residents that now is the time to complete their personal preparations.

“While we don’t yet know exactly how this storm will impact our state, it’s clear that this will be a significant rain event for much of North Carolina and now is the time for people to get prepared,” said Governor Cooper. “We are tracking the storm closely and strongly encourage everyone across the state to have an emergency kit and emergency plan in place.”

The State Emergency Response Team will activate Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh and plans to move to 24-hour operations on Friday morning.

“We are coordinating with our partners in government and the non-profit and private sectors to make sure we are ready to support local communities through whatever Ian brings,” said State Emergency Management Director Will Ray.

Residents are advised to stay aware and keep a close eye on the forecast for the next several days. With each passing day, Ian’s expected impacts to North Carolina become clearer.

Rain chances will increase across southeastern North Carolina Thursday night, with the most widespread rainfall expected on Friday and Saturday.  Much of North Carolina is forecast to see 2-5 inches late this week and weekend, but 5-7 inches or more will be possible near the coast and along the Blue Ridge Escarpment.

These rainfall totals could lead to localized flash flooding, landslides in the mountains, and rises on main-stem rivers. Rainfall totals and the timing of the heaviest rain could be adjusted based on the eventual track of Ian.

Gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, minor coastal flooding, and hazardous marine conditions will also be possible late this week and weekend as Ian moves through the region. Isolated downed trees and power outages will be possible due to gusty winds and saturated soils.

State officials advise these tips to make sure your family is personally prepared:

  • Have multiple ways to receive emergency info, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your cell phone and download a weather app.
  • Have an emergency plan. Know where you would go if you need to evacuate. Make a plan to stay with family, friends or at a hotel. Public shelters should be a last resort.
  • Gather some emergency supplies or refresh your emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for info on how to build an emergency kit.
  • If you live at the coast, you should know if you live in a coastal evacuation zone.  Visit KnowYourZone.nc.gov to see if you are in a pre-determined evacuation zone.   Learn your zone and listen for it if evacuations are ordered by local governments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WCNC

State of Emergency declared for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor has activated a State of Emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Wednesday afternoon, officially setting state emergency plans into place. Part of the declaration includes waiving transportation rules to get fuel and critical supplies to impacted areas; aiding first responders and the agriculture industry, and fighting against price gouging.
ENVIRONMENT
Charlotte Stories

NC Governor Declares State of Emergency As Hurricane Ian Heads Toward Carolinas

Category 4 Hurricane Ian just made landfall on the western coast of Florida as one of the largest storms to ever hit the state. The National Hurricane Center is now predicting the storm to decrease in strength as it moves across Florida, then increase in strength over the Atlantic before swinging back into South Carolina on it’s way toward Charlotte as a Tropical Storm.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Weather#Hurricane Ian#Raleigh
cbs17

Raleigh prepares to prevent flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Hurricane Ian touches down in Florida, preparation is underway to prevent flooding in Raleigh. The City of Raleigh is lowering the water level in Lake Johnson by about three feet, a process that began Monday. Kelly Daniel with the City of Raleigh’s Stormwater Management department said it will help prevent flooding in areas like Gorman St. and Avent Ferry Rd.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Crabtree Creek flood history shows weekend surge is possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As North Carolina awaits potential impacts Hurricane Ian may have this weekend, extra attention will be focused on local creeks and their potential for flooding. Crabtree Creek has a long history of flooding. A record of flooding for the last 50 years is visualized in...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Duke Energy eyes Florida but holds units to be ready for Ian in NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s a common site when a hurricane is headed for the coast: A caravan of power truck after power truck motors into the storm as crews prepare to repair and restore. Duke Energy in North Carolina has crews ready to help as powerful Hurricane Ian slowly pounds ashore in Southwest Florida […]
FLORIDA STATE
cbs17

Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WNCT

33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy