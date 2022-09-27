Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On Tattoo Lawsuit Involving WWE, 2K, And Randy Orton
The lawsuit against WWE, 2K Games, and Yukes regarding the recreation of Randy Orton's tattoos in the company's video games has officially kicked off. Tattoo artist Catherine Anderson, who is responsible for a number of Orton's tattoos from 2003 through 2008, alleges that the companies behind the WWE 2K series have been using her copyrighted work without permission.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mike Tyson, 56, in good spirits while out for dinner with woman after struggling to walk or talk due to health battle
MIKE TYSON was all smiles as he enjoyed a night out on the town in New York City. The former boxer, 56, has suffered with health issues in recent months but looked fighting fit as he went out for dinner in the Big Apple. Tyson was accompanied by a female...
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
Why Tia Mowry Is Unapologetically Embracing Her Gray Hair
Watch: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege. Tia Mowry is sharing the type of beauty advice you'd want to receive from your sister, sister. The former Disney Channel star opened up about why she's unapologetically embracing her gray hairs, which she said didn't really "come in heavy" until she reached her 40s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings
Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason Lee Faces Heat For Threatening To Reveal Names In Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Lawsuit
When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Think 1 Player Was Kicked out of the Jury
Rumors suggest that one 'Big Brother 24' jury member was kicked out of the jury house, and fans are starting to believe the speculation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Invicta FC 49 fighter Helen Peralta takes shot at Disney in unorthodox weigh-in protest
That’s the message (or two of them, rather) Helen Peralta displayed at Invicta FC 49 official weigh-ins Tuesday in Hinton, Okla. The method of getting her statement “across” was a bit unorthodox, as she crisscrossed tape with the message written on it – and then stuck them on her breasts.
Jeopardy Fans Brought Out The Pitchforks After Ken Jennings Allows Contestant To Correct Himself
Ken Jennings caused some uproar in the Jeopardy! fandom after some arguably inconsistent enforcement of the rules.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Rips Sami Zayn For Trusting Roman Reigns
He isn’t a fan. There are a lot of things going on in WWE at the moment but the top story continues to be the Bloodline. Headed by Roman Reigns, the stable has dominated WWE for well over a year now and there is nothing to suggest that it will be stopping. The team has grown in recent weeks, but one legend does not seem pleased with the group’s new honorary member.
wrestlinginc.com
Identities Revealed Of The Miz's Bodyguards On WWE Raw
Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," The Miz introduced Miz-Force, his personal team of bodyguards hired to protect him from the threat posed by Dexter Lumis. In a backstage segment, The Miz offered the bodyguards "a million-dollar opportunity" to be cast as extras in his next franchise, a gift card accepted in most major stores, and a chance to personally hang out with him. For said rewards, the bodyguards were asked to find "He who shall not be named" and bring him to The A-Lister.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Has Ominous Warning For Buff Bagwell: 'This Is Your Last Chance'
After going through his own struggles with substance abuse, Jake 'the Snake' Roberts is hopeful that Marcus 'Buff' Bagwell can come out the other side with the help of Diamond Dallas Page. Speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts stated that even when things got rough between himself and Page, he knew that the former wrestler and founder of DDP Yoga was there to help him, and he hopes Bagwell feels the same.
Comments / 0