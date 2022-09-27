Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Husband of Syracuse City court judge detained at Rochester airport with loaded gun
Rochester, N.Y. — Alfonso Davis, husband of Syracuse City Court Judge, Felicia Pitts-Davis is being detained in the Monroe County jail after TSA at the Fredrick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport detected he was carrying a loaded gun Tuesday morning. Davis claimed he didn't know that he had a...
localsyr.com
ESM student arrested for racist, violent threat
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An ESM High School student was arrested for creating a racist shooting threat to the school on social media, Manlius Police said. Investigators say they were made aware of the social media post threatening ESM High School on September 25th around 2:30 a.m. A notification was sent to the FBI office in Syracuse and the New York State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit.
On the Lookout: Gabriel Tarbell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for Gabriel Tarbell, a 37-year-old man from Syracuse. Tarbell has 13 prior arrests and according to police, he has a history of domestic violence and three active arrest warrants for being physical with women. Those incidents include: Slapping a woman in […]
Syracuse man brings loaded gun into Rochester airport, charged with felonies
The gun had been concealed in a sling around the man's arm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Syracuse man in custody for carrying a loaded gun into airport security
Update: A man was arrested on Tuesday after he entered the security checkpoint at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport with a firearm. At about 4:15 a.m. Alfonso Davis, 56, of Syracuse, entered the security checkpoint and set the metal detector alarm off. Inspection revealed that he had loaded 9mm pistol hidden inside a sling on his arm.
2 charged, 1 pleads not guilty, after 3-year-old struck in Rochester shootout
"I hear 'bring the national guard in all the time' but the national guard has another job, they're not police officers.'"
13 WHAM
Monroe County leaders call for changes to bail reform after shooting of toddler
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County leaders are criticizing the state's bail reform policies, after a 3-year-old boy was shot and critically injured on North Clinton Avenue Wednesday. County Executive Adam Bello was among those who spoke out Thursday, calling the system broken. Bello said in the last 30 days,...
cnycentral.com
Toddler shot while sitting in car seat in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A 3-year-old boy has life threatening injuries after he was shot while sitting in a parked car, on North Clinton Avenue Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department. Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots. Chief David Smith said the child was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
Syracuse police respond to recent spike in crime
The City of Syracuse has seen a spike in crime from burglaries to robberies and countless others but Syracuse police are saying they are doing everything they can to keep people in the community safe. Just two days ago a mother reported to Syracuse police that a man was trying...
2 Syracuse men found with handgun and Taco Bell bag filled with drugs, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two Syracuse men were arrested after a traffic stop during which officers found a handgun and a bag of drugs, police said. The officers found 90 glassine envelopes of fentanyl in a Taco Bell bag along with a stolen handgun, according to a Syracuse Police Department post on its Facebook page Wednesday.
Camillus mom briefly worked as teacher aide before being charged with abusing son, diocese says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her 11-year-old son worked for two days at a school before she was charged, a diocese spokeswoman confirmed. Susan Orendorf, 44, worked as a teacher’s aide at the Holy Family School in Fairmount on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, said Danielle Cummings, a Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse spokesperson. The school has students in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade.
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Lonsberry: TIME FOR BELLO AND DUFFY TO STAND UP AGAINST CRIME
And now that Malik Evans has made his move, it’s time for Adam Bello and Bob Duffy to make theirs. As a 3-year-old fought for his life last night, caught in the crossfire of the gang war that has raged on Clinton Avenue all summer, the mayor finally stood up, in the middle of the street, and said enough was enough.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Facing Charges For a Shooting in the Town of Greece
Greece police have charged a Rochester man in a shooting that left a woman in serious condition. It happened yesterday morning at an address on Stone Road. The woman is expected to survive. Twenty-one-year-old Jose Acevedo is charged with assault, endangering a child, and two gun crimes. He was ordered...
cnycentral.com
Man accused of killing Rochester police officer charged for separate murder
Rochester, N.Y. — The Boston man accused of fatally shooting Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is among three people indicted on murder charges for a separate killing. A grand jury indictment unsealed Tuesday charges Kelvin Vickers, Deadrick Fulwiley and Raheim Robinson with four counts of first-degree murder for the...
cnycentral.com
ESM high school student arrested for school shooting threat over the weekend
Syracuse, NY — An East Syracuse Minoa high school student has been arrested in connection to a school shooting threat posted over the weekend. Manlius police say they were made aware of the social media threat on Sunday. They say it was originally texted to a student who then took a screenshot and posted it online. The school district held classes remotely on Monday and returned to in-person learning on Tuesday.
Rochester ranked most neighborly city in America
Flower City has slid up to the top after ranking highest for neighborly acts, volunteering, charitable giving, and happiness.
whcuradio.com
Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Rochester man dies 2 weeks after stabbing; suspect in custody
57-year-old Gregory Andrews, whom investigators say was an acquaintance of the victim, was suspected of stabbing Bussey.
WUHF
Crime Stoppers: Investigating two Fairport robberies
In this week's installment of Crime Stoppers, Fairport Police Chief Matthew Barnes and Officer Connor Cantwell joined Good Day Rochester to ask for help in identifying the suspects in two recent robberies in Fairport. Additionally: Crime Stoppers this week is calling your attention to 37-year-old Markissa Metzger, who's wanted for...
Comments / 0