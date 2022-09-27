ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

localsyr.com

ESM student arrested for racist, violent threat

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An ESM High School student was arrested for creating a racist shooting threat to the school on social media, Manlius Police said. Investigators say they were made aware of the social media post threatening ESM High School on September 25th around 2:30 a.m. A notification was sent to the FBI office in Syracuse and the New York State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit.
MANLIUS, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Gabriel Tarbell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for Gabriel Tarbell, a 37-year-old man from Syracuse. Tarbell has 13 prior arrests and according to police, he has a history of domestic violence and three active arrest warrants for being physical with women. Those incidents include: Slapping a woman in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Syracuse man in custody for carrying a loaded gun into airport security

Update: A man was arrested on Tuesday after he entered the security checkpoint at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport with a firearm. At about 4:15 a.m. Alfonso Davis, 56, of Syracuse, entered the security checkpoint and set the metal detector alarm off. Inspection revealed that he had loaded 9mm pistol hidden inside a sling on his arm.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Toddler shot while sitting in car seat in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A 3-year-old boy has life threatening injuries after he was shot while sitting in a parked car, on North Clinton Avenue Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department. Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots. Chief David Smith said the child was...
ROCHESTER, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse police respond to recent spike in crime

The City of Syracuse has seen a spike in crime from burglaries to robberies and countless others but Syracuse police are saying they are doing everything they can to keep people in the community safe. Just two days ago a mother reported to Syracuse police that a man was trying...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Camillus mom briefly worked as teacher aide before being charged with abusing son, diocese says

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her 11-year-old son worked for two days at a school before she was charged, a diocese spokeswoman confirmed. Susan Orendorf, 44, worked as a teacher’s aide at the Holy Family School in Fairmount on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, said Danielle Cummings, a Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse spokesperson. The school has students in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade.
CAMILLUS, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: TIME FOR BELLO AND DUFFY TO STAND UP AGAINST CRIME

And now that Malik Evans has made his move, it’s time for Adam Bello and Bob Duffy to make theirs. As a 3-year-old fought for his life last night, caught in the crossfire of the gang war that has raged on Clinton Avenue all summer, the mayor finally stood up, in the middle of the street, and said enough was enough.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Facing Charges For a Shooting in the Town of Greece

Greece police have charged a Rochester man in a shooting that left a woman in serious condition. It happened yesterday morning at an address on Stone Road. The woman is expected to survive. Twenty-one-year-old Jose Acevedo is charged with assault, endangering a child, and two gun crimes. He was ordered...
GREECE, NY
cnycentral.com

Man accused of killing Rochester police officer charged for separate murder

Rochester, N.Y. — The Boston man accused of fatally shooting Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is among three people indicted on murder charges for a separate killing. A grand jury indictment unsealed Tuesday charges Kelvin Vickers, Deadrick Fulwiley and Raheim Robinson with four counts of first-degree murder for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
cnycentral.com

whcuradio.com

Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ITHACA, NY
WUHF

Crime Stoppers: Investigating two Fairport robberies

In this week's installment of Crime Stoppers, Fairport Police Chief Matthew Barnes and Officer Connor Cantwell joined Good Day Rochester to ask for help in identifying the suspects in two recent robberies in Fairport. Additionally: Crime Stoppers this week is calling your attention to 37-year-old Markissa Metzger, who's wanted for...
FAIRPORT, NY

