Stanford vs. Oregon picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college football game?

The Stanford Cardinal play the Oregon Ducks in a Week 5 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. MST and can be seen on FS1.

Oregon is a 16.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Oregon is -700 on the moneyline and Stanford is +500.

The over/under for the game is set at 62.5 points.

Pac-12 football Week 5 picks, predictions, odds:

Sports Chat Place: Take Oregon to cover against Stanford in Pac-12 game

Chris Ruffolo writes: "I get the case to be made for Stanford catching points here as this is usually a physical, low-scoring and somewhat tight matchup. That being said, I’m going with Oregon here because the Ducks have been firing fairly well since the Georgia loss, putting up 40+ in three straight and while Stanford did their fair share of scoring against Washington and USC, the defense couldn’t hold and keep the Cardinal in those games. I think this is a similar game to that, so give me the Ducks laying the points here."

ATS.IO: Go with Oregon to cover vs. Stanford in Week 5 game

Vincent Senick writes: "Stanford always plays Oregon tight, but not this season. The Ducks by 3+ touchdowns."

Doc's Sports: Take Stanford with the points vs. Oregon

Josh Schonwald writes: "The Ducks are conceding 31.0 points per game, which puts them 94th in D-1. Oregon has allowed a total of 346 yards rushing (86.5 yards/game) in addition to 7 touchdowns on the ground on the year. This year, they have surrendered 124 points in total. They have allowed 9 touchdowns via the pass as well as 301.5 yards/game, ranking them 125th in Division 1. The Ducks defense has taken part in 251 plays, which ranks them 39th in college football."

Picks and Parlays: Oregon 33, Stanford 27

It writes: "Oregon has won three straight since losing its season opener, but were only able to defeat Washington State by three points and needed a big defensive play late to seal the win. Stanford is coming off a disappointing loss. Oregon has failed to cover the number in each of the last six when playing against an opponent with a losing record and are 2-5 ATS over the last seven played at home versus an opponent with a losing record."

Sports Gambling Podcast: Go with Stanford with the points against Oregon

All three of the site's writers are taking Stanford with the points in the Week 5 Pac-12 college football game in Eugene.

Odds Shark: Oregon 39, Stanford 12.6

The site predicts that the Ducks will win and cover the point spread against the Cardinal on Saturday. It predicts that the total will go under.

Sports Betting Dime: Oregon 34.3, Stanford 27.5

The site's formula predicts that Oregon will beat Stanford in the Pac-12 college football game.

ESPN: Oregon has an 84.6% chance to win the game

The site's Football Power Index gives Stanford a 15.4% chance to win the Week 5 college football game in Eugene, Oregon.

