News4Jax.com
Downtown St. Augustine under water as storm surge, rain, strong winds hit St. Johns County
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Downtown St. Augustine was feeling the full force of Tropical Storm Ian on Thursday afternoon as water breached the seawall and rushed into the historic city. The push of water started early Thursday morning, and by the afternoon, water had completely flooded A1A near the...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County officials say Hurricane Ian expected to bring worse flooding, winds than initially anticipated
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County officials said early Wednesday evening that Hurricane Ian is expected to bring worse flooding and winds than initially anticipated, and on Wednesday night, flooding along A1A near the Bridge of Lions started to build up. Mandatory evacuations were underway for roughly 180,000...
St. Augustine neighbors leaving area, others staying for Hurricane Ian amid evacuation orders
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County officials issued an evacuation order for the entire city of St. Augustine as Hurricane Ian is expected to come barreling through our area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Its trajectory shows it’s expected to sweep across Florida, leaving neighbors in...
News4Jax.com
Evacuations underway in St. Johns County ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Mandatory evacuations were underway Wednesday for roughly 180,000 people in St. Johns County as Hurricane Ian threatens the state. People living near water are advised to go to higher ground and leave their homes. Effective at 6 a.m. Wednesday, evacuation orders were in effect...
News4Jax.com
Sailboat breaks free from mooring, crashes against bayfront as downtown St. Augustine floods
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A sailboat that broke free from its mooring and was adrift in the Matanzas River near downtown St. Augustine was able to be secured Thursday morning but was still in danger of breaching the sea wall as the city flooded. News4JAX crews saw the sailboat...
St Johns is under a hurricane watch as Ian intensifies
Coastal St. Johns County is now under a “hurricane watch” as winds are expected to reach a peak of 35-45 mph and there is a potential for storm surge flooding greater than three feet above ground in some areas. This comes as Hurricane Ian is approaching Category 5 strength and landfall is expected to hit the Sunshine State beginning in southwest Florida today.
News4Jax.com
Wind gusts, heavy rain hit St. Johns County as Ian approaches
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Strong wind gusts and water were moving into roadways in downtown St. Augustine on Thursday morning as Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. As News4JAX traveled along I-95 South, crews witnessed a few power outages. FPL reported, over 5,000 people were without power in the county as of 4 a.m.
Some St. Augustine residents choosing to stay, tough out the storm
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is approaching the First Coast. It's evident from the wind and waves near the coastal lines at the Davis Shores neighborhood. The storm is supposed to arrive on Wednesday, but that's not enough to move Daniel Burch. For a few more hours, he took the time to fish and release Lemon Sharks before the water currents become unbearable. The local fisherman said he does not plan on evacuating.
Residents remain despite evacuation order in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The evacuation order for the city of St. Augustine, St. Augustine Beach and areas along the coast impacts more than 20,000 people. But First Coast News teams saw no heavy traffic leaving the city Tuesday morning. People were out in downtown St. Augustine getting their...
WESH
Street flooding leaves cars partially submerged in St. Augustine
A street in downtown St. Augustine was flooded overnight as waves pounded over a seawall. Video above shows water going over the seawall and flooding the roadway where a truck was shown partially submerged. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Orange, Brevard, Seminole and Volusia...
News4Jax.com
Bridge of Lions in St. Augustine partially shuts down as Ian hits
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Bridge of Lions in downtown St. Augustine was partially shut down Thursday afternoon as the coastal city began to see the effects of Tropical Storm Ian. Around 9:30 a.m., eastbound lanes of the bridge were shut down but westbound lanes off Anastasia Island were...
First Coast News
Menendez Road in St. Augustine water rising
Menendez Road in St. Augustine experiencing flooding as Tropical Storm Ian hits the First Coast. Credit: Bo Strange.
News4Jax.com
Flood advisory issued for St. Johns, Flagler counties
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A flood advisory was issued for Flagler and St. Johns counties Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Ian made its way toward Northeast Florida. The advisory went into effect around 4:30 a.m. and was set to expire at 8 a.m. The National Weather Service said...
Waves crash along the seawall as St. Augustine begins to flood
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a very dangerous storm system before downgrading to a tropical storm Thursday morning. Watch live coverage from First Coast News. As Ian moves across the state, the First Coast is starting to feel the impacts. Weather conditions...
First Coast News
St. Augustine bay flooding the streets, conditions worsening | Sept. 28 11pm
While conditions are getting worse in St. Augustine, earlier Wednesday, spirits were high for some. First Coast News is on the street where flooding is starting.
First Coast News
St. Augustine officials urge residents to heed evacuation order
On Your Side's Jessica Clark in St. Augustine recalling what Hurricane's Irma and Matthew did there. Officials are telling everyone that Ian may do the same.
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
News4Jax.com
Search and rescue begins in North Port after Hurricane Ian leaves wake of damage
NORTH PORT, Fla. – The worst of Hurricane Ian slammed ashore in Southwest Florida on Wednesday with brutal rains and wind lashing everything in sight. News4JAX reporter Vic Micolucci was in North Port as the powerful, dangerous eyewall of the storm battered the area. He and photojournalist Chris O’Rourke...
First Coast News
St. Augustine woman preparing for potential flooding from Hurricane Ian
A St. Augustine woman is trying to prevent debris ruining her yard during flooding from Hurricane Ian. Credit: Jessica Clark.
News4Jax.com
Latest closures for parks, beaches, government offices, more as Hurricane Ian looms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will be closed starting Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather and potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. While the storm track is unpredictable, based on existing information, park officials have decided to err on the side...
