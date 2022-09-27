ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
News4Jax.com

Evacuations underway in St. Johns County ahead of Hurricane Ian

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Mandatory evacuations were underway Wednesday for roughly 180,000 people in St. Johns County as Hurricane Ian threatens the state. People living near water are advised to go to higher ground and leave their homes. Effective at 6 a.m. Wednesday, evacuation orders were in effect...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Local
Florida Government
historiccity

St Johns is under a hurricane watch as Ian intensifies

Coastal St. Johns County is now under a “hurricane watch” as winds are expected to reach a peak of 35-45 mph and there is a potential for storm surge flooding greater than three feet above ground in some areas. This comes as Hurricane Ian is approaching Category 5 strength and landfall is expected to hit the Sunshine State beginning in southwest Florida today.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Wind gusts, heavy rain hit St. Johns County as Ian approaches

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Strong wind gusts and water were moving into roadways in downtown St. Augustine on Thursday morning as Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. As News4JAX traveled along I-95 South, crews witnessed a few power outages. FPL reported, over 5,000 people were without power in the county as of 4 a.m.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Some St. Augustine residents choosing to stay, tough out the storm

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is approaching the First Coast. It's evident from the wind and waves near the coastal lines at the Davis Shores neighborhood. The storm is supposed to arrive on Wednesday, but that's not enough to move Daniel Burch. For a few more hours, he took the time to fish and release Lemon Sharks before the water currents become unbearable. The local fisherman said he does not plan on evacuating.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
WESH

Street flooding leaves cars partially submerged in St. Augustine

A street in downtown St. Augustine was flooded overnight as waves pounded over a seawall. Video above shows water going over the seawall and flooding the roadway where a truck was shown partially submerged. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Orange, Brevard, Seminole and Volusia...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricanes#County Road#County Administrator#Gulf Of Mexico#Hurricane Ian
News4Jax.com

Flood advisory issued for St. Johns, Flagler counties

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A flood advisory was issued for Flagler and St. Johns counties Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Ian made its way toward Northeast Florida. The advisory went into effect around 4:30 a.m. and was set to expire at 8 a.m. The National Weather Service said...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy