Montgomery police say one of the victims in a shooting Monday has died. 30-year-old Brittany Bohannon, of Montgomery, was shot around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. Another victim, an unidentified adult male, was...

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO