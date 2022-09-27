Steve-O of 'Jackass' to make downtown Des Moines appearance this Saturday

Even though Steve-O already crossed a trip to Des Moines off of his bucket list this year, the MTV icon is making another surprise appearance this weekend.

According to a Monday evening Instagram post from the account of Storyhouse Bookpub, a bookstore located in Des Moines' East Village, Steve-O will be making an appearance at Raygun, 505 E Grand Ave., to promote his new book, "A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I've Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions."

The appearance is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Raygun's upper mezzanine, organized in partnership with the nearby Storyhouse Bookpub, and will include a book signing from Steve-O with coffee and lemonade provided at the event.

"A Hard Kick in the Nuts" is the performer's account, at age 48, of balancing aging with staying true to himself.

Born Stephen Glover, Steve-O rose to fame in the early 2000s with his television show "Jackass" on MTV. The show mixed reality television with comedy stunts and pranks and went on to be adapted into multiple films, the most recent of which, "Jackass Forever," was released earlier this year and included Steve-O.

In 2010, he began performing regularly as a stand-up comedian, and released the comedy special "Steve-O: Guilty as Charged," in 2016.

Steve-O's memoir, "Professional Idiot," was released in 2011. This latest memoir was published and available to purchase on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Steve-O previously came through Des Moines in March when he appeared at Hoyt Sherman Place as part of his Bucketlist Tour.

Isaac Hamlet covers arts, entertainment and culture at the Des Moines Register. Reach him at ihamlet@gannett.com or 319-600-2124, follow him on Twitter @IsaacHamlet.