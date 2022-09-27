ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Florida high school football: Columbus takes over top spot in Class 4S poll

By Jon Santucci, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVKYe_0iCN89pj00

The Explorers have found their way to the top.

Columbus, which beat Miami Northwestern 23-19 in Week 5, have moved to No. 1 in the Class 4S in the USA Today Florida Network poll.

The Explorers have beaten three consecutive opponents — Jesuit, Miami Palmetto and Northwestern — that at least reached the regional championship game in 2021.

Sanford-Seminole, the previous No. 1, dropped to No. 2 after a 24-17 loss at Venice.

St. Thomas Aquinas (Class 3M), Miami Central (2M), Chaminade-Madonna (IM), Lakeland (4S), Pine Forest (3S), Florida High (2S), First Baptist Academy (1S) and Pahokee (1R) remain the No. 1 teams in their respective classes.

Note: USA Today Network staff was not asked to vote for the Week 6 poll because of Hurricane Ian. Also, the games listed under "This Week" do not reflect any cancellations or games that were moved because of the hurricane.

Week 5 takeaways:Florida high school football: Venice is still Venice

Free:Check out our weekly high school recruiting newsletter!

Class 4M

1. Columbus (Miami) 5-0

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Beat Miami Northwestern 23-19

This week: at Miami

2. Seminole (Sanford) 4-1

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Lost to Venice 24-17

This week: at Apopka

3. Winter Park 5-0

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Beat Evans (Orlando) 37-10

This week: vs. Hagerty (Oviedo)

4. Palm Beach Central (Wellington) 3-1

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Lost to Pahokee 35-14

This week: vs. John I. Leonard (Greenacres)

5. Western (Davie) 3-1

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat Taravella (Coral Springs) 51-0

This week: at Piper (Sunrise)

6. Newsome (Lithia) 3-1

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Beat Bloomingdale (Valrico) 34-27

This week: at Riverview

7. Ocoee 4-1

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Beat Freedom (Orlando) 47-12

This week: at West Orange (Winter Garden)

8. Lake Brantley (Altamonte Springs) 4-1

Previous rank: 10

Last Week: Beat Wekiva (Apopka) 17-12

This week: at Evans (Orlando)

9. Apopka 2-2

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Lost to Edgewater (Orlando) 28-19

This week: vs. Seminole (Sanford)

10. Hagerty (Oviedo) 4-0

Previous rank: ARV

Last Week: Beat East River (Orlando) 45-7

This week: vs. Winter Park

ARV: Lake Mary, Sumner (Riverview), Mandarin (Jacksonville), East Lake (Tarpon Springs), Miami Palmetto

Class 3M

St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) 5-0

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie) 21-7

This week: vs. Miramar

2. Edgewater (Orlando) 5-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Apopka 28-19

This week: at Wekiva (Apopka)

3. Tampa Bay Tech 5-0

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Beat Gaither (Tampa) 54-14

This week: vs. Freedom (Tampa)

4. Homestead 4-0

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: N/A

This week: vs. South Miami

5. Jones (Orlando) 2-2

Previous rank: 7

Last Week: Beat West Orange 17-14

This week: at IMG (Bradenton)

6. Wharton (Tampa) 3-1

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Beat Sumner (Riverview) 43-0

This week: vs.Armwood (Seffner)

7. Armwood (Seffner) 3-1

Previous rank: 9

Last Week: Beat Jesuit (Tampa) 27-10

This week: at Wharton (Tampa)

8. Jesuit (Tampa) 2-2

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Lost to Armwood (Seffner) 27-10

This week: vs. Leto (Tampa)

9. Dillard (Fort Lauderdale) 2-2

Previous rank: 6

Last Week: Lost to Miami Central 43-7

This week: vs. Boyd Anderson (Lauderdale Lakes)

10. Largo 4-0

Previous rank: 10

Last Week: Beat Clearwater 29-6

This week: vs. Countryside (Clearwater)

ARV: Miramar, Plantation, Oviedo, Plantation, Fletcher (Neptune Beach), East Bay (Gibsonton)

Class 2M

1. Miami Central 4-0

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Dillard (Fort Lauderdale) 43-7

This week: at North Miami Beach

2. American Heritage (Plantation) 4-1

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: N/A

This week: at Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale)

3. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale) 5-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Key West 63-7

This week: vs. American Heritage (Plantation)

4. Miami Northwestern 3-2

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Lost to Columbus (Miami) 23-19

This week: N/A

5. Booker T. Washington (Miami) 5-1

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Beat Carol City (Miami) 26-6

This week: vs. Jackson (Miami)

6. Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville) 4-1

Previous rank: 8

Last week: N/A

This week: vs. Ribault (Jacksonville)

7. Raines (Jacksonville) 3-1

Previous rank: 9

Last Week: Beat Trinity Catholic (Ocala) 20-17

This week: vs. Riverside (Jacksonville)

8. Miami Norland 4-0

Previous rank: ARV

Last week: Beat American (Hialeah) 49-0

This week: N/A

9. Bolles (Jacksonville) 2-3

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Lost to Benedictine (Ga.) 26-7

This week: at Episcopal School of Jacksonville

10. Lakewood (St. Petersburg) 2-2

Previous rank: 7

Last Week: N/A

This week: vs. Boca Ciega

ARV: Ed White (Jacksonville), Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale), Tampa Catholic, Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville), Gulliver Prep (Miami)

Class 1M

1. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood) 5-0

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Gulliver Prep (Miami) 28-0

This week: vs. Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie)

2. Trinity Christian (Jacksonville) 5-0

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Beat Columbia (Lake City) 43-30

This week: at Christ’s Church Academy (Jacksonville)

3. Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach) 5-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Clewiston 42-7

This week: vs. John Carroll Catholic (Fort Pierce)

4. Carrollwood Day (Tampa) 3-1

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota) 41-21

This week: vs. Clearwater Central Catholic

5. Clearwater Central Catholic 4-1

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat Sebring 16-10

This week: at Carrollwood Day (Tampa)

ARV: University Christian (Jacksonville), Avant Garde (Hollywood), Northside Christian (St. Petersburg), First Academy (Orlando), Benjamin (Palm Beach Gardens)

Class 4S

1. Lakeland 3-0

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: N/A

This week: vs. Lake Gibson (Lakeland)

2. Buchholz (Gainesville) 4-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Vanguard (Ocala) 24-21

This week: N/A

3. Bartram Trail (St. Johns) 5-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat St. Augustine 59-37

This week: vs. Fleming Island (Orange Park)

4. Venice 2-2

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat Seminole (Sanford) 24-17

This week: at Sarasota Riverview

5. Osceola (Kissimmee) 2-2

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat Rockledge 31-7

This week: at St. Cloud

6. Niceville 5-0

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Beat Choctawhatchee (Fort Walton Beach) 23-13

This week: at Crestview

7. Vero Beach 5-0

Previous rank: 7

Last Week: Beat Miami Palmetto 21-17

This week: vs. Fort Pierce Central

8. Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie) 1-4

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Lost to St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) 21-7

This week: at Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood)

9. Creekside (St. Johns) 4-1

Previous rank: ARV

Last week: Beat Mandarin (Jacksonville) 37-27

This week: at Oakleaf

10. Lake Minneola 4-1

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Lost to Mainland (Daytona Beach) 39-26

This week: vs. West Port (Ocala)

ARV: Martin County (Stuart), Navarre, Pace, Fleming Island (Orange Park), Manatee (Bradenton)

Class 3S

1. Pine Forest (Pensacola) 5-0

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat West Florida (Pensacola) 35-21

This week: vs. Fort Walton Beach

2. Naples 4-1

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Miami Killian 56-6

This week: N/A

3. Lake Wales 4-0

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: N/A

This week: vs. Davenport

4. Rockledge 4-1

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Lost to Osceola (Kissimmee) 31-7

This week: N/A

5. Mainland (Daytona Beach) 3-1

Previous rank: 6

Last Week: Beat Lake Minneola 39-26

This week: vs. Pine Ridge (Deltona)

6. Vanguard (Ocala) 3-2

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Lost to Buchholz (Gainesville) 24-21

This week: at Belleview

7. Dunbar (Fort Myers) 3-0

Previous rank: 7

Last week: N/A

This week: vs. Cypress Lake (Fort Myers)

8. Lincoln (Tallahassee) 3-1

Previous rank: 9

Last Week: N/A

This week: at Colquitt County (Ga.)

9. Eau Gallie (Melbourne) 5-0

Previous rank: ARV

Last week: Beat Harmony 28-13

This week: vs. Merritt Island

10. Sebring 3-2

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Lost to Clearwater Central Catholic 16-10

This week: N/A

ARV: North Fort Myers, Columbia (Lake City), Port Charlotte, Escambia (Pensacola), Braden River (Bradenton)

Class 2S

1. Florida High (Tallahassee) 4-0

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Madison County 21-6

This week: vs. Munroe (Quincy)

2. Cocoa 2-2

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Melbourne 44-3

This week: N/A

3. South Sumter (Bushnell) 5-0

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat Mitchell (New Port Richey) 42-10

This week: vs. Crystal River

4. Wakulla (Crawfordville) 4-1

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Lost to Mosley (Lynn Haven) 38-28

This week: vs. Rickards (Tallahassee)

5. Pensacola Catholic 5-0

Previous rank: 6

Last Week: Beat Mobile Christian (Alabama) 31-28

This week: at Pensacola

6. Walton (DeFuniak Springs) 5-0

Previous rank: 7

Last Week: Beat South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach) 61-14

This week: vs. West Florida (Pensacola)

7. Bradford (Starke) 3-0

Previous rank: 10

Last Week: Beat Munroe (Quincy) 21-7

This week: at Keystone Heights

8. North Marion (Citra) 4-1

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Lost to Suwanee (Live Oak) 10-7

This week: vs. Eastside (Gainesville)

9. West Florida (Pensacola) 2-2

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Lost to Pine Forest (Pensacola) 35-21

This week: at Walton (DeFuniak Springs)

10. Bishop Verot (Fort Myers) 3-1

Previous rank: 9

Last Week: Lost to First Baptist Academy (Naples) 56-42

This week: at Key West

ARV: Bay (Panama City), Palm Bay (Melbourne), Baldwin, Baker County (Glen St. Mary), Tocoi Creek (St. Augustine)

Class 1S

1. First Baptist Academy (Naples) 3-1

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Bishop Verot (Fort Myers) 56-42

This week: at Evangelical Christian (Fort Myers)

2. John Carroll Catholic (Fort Pierce) 4-0

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Beat Bishop Moore (Orlando) 28-17

This week: at Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach)

3. Lakeland Christian 4-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Hardee (Wauchula) 28-21

This week: vs. Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (Spring Hill)

4. St. John Paul II (Tallahassee) 4-0

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat Christ’s Church (Jacksonville) 55-19

This week: vs. Akelynn's Angels Christian Academy (Winter Haven)

5. Trinity Catholic (Ocala) 2-2

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Lost to Raines 20-17

This week: vs. St. Joseph Academy (St. Augustine)

ARV: North Florida Christian (Tallahassee), Evangelical Christian (Fort Myers), Munroe (Quincy), Community School of Naples, Victory Christian (Lakeland)

Class 1R

1. Pahokee 4-1

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Palm Beach Gardens 38-30

This week: vs. Dwyer (Palm Beach Gardens)

2. Hawthorne 4-0

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Beat P.K. Yonge (Gainesville) 46-6

This week: vs. Gibbs (St. Petersburg)

3. Madison County 2-3

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Lost to Florida High 21-6

This week: vs. Ed White (Jacksonville)

4. Chipley 5-0

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat Freeport 27-6

This week: at Maclay (Tallahassee)

5. Union County (Lake Butler) 3-1

Last Week: Beat Newberry 45-0

This week: at Wildwood

ARV: Wildwood, Chiefland, Blountstown, Northview (Bratt), Williston

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida

First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Videos Capture Hurricane Ian Sweeping Homes Off Their Foundations

As Hurricane Ian wallops Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, storm surge from the system appears to have lifted a series of homes up off their foundation in Fort Myers Beach. Video of the homes, shared by an architecture firm, also showed the other destruction from Ian—mangled roofs, flooded streets and submerged vehicles. Similar videos have shown the same fate for neighboring cities of Naples and Sanibel, while another video from Fort Myers showed a shark swimming on a flooded residential street. Another jaw-dropping scene, also captured on camera: a man swimming in surge water inside his Naples home. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to move across Florida with whipping winds and pouring rain, leaving much of the state under a flood warning. #BREAKING: Video circulating shows houses FLOATING off their foundations in Fort Myers Beach. Hurricane #Ian. pic.twitter.com/OID6YATFd3— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 28, 2022 Read it at The Daily Beast
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
The Hill

Hurricane Ian photos show destruction, storm surge

The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian made landfall over southwestern Florida a little after 3 p.m. The hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with winds approaching Category 5 status. Officials said a storm surge of up to 18 feet could be seen in some areas. Here are photos from Ian’s landfall and subsequent flooding:
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#West Florida#North Florida#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Florida Network#Pine Forest#First Baptist Academy#Venice Free#Seminole#Palm Beach Central
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian

Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door.  I went outside and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy