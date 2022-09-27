ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe church sold to Valley Christian Schools

Sun Valley Community Church in Gilbert has agreed to sell its 16-acre property at 6106 S. River Drive in Tempe to Valley Christian Schools of Chandler, according to a news release.

Sun Valley Community Church has been partnering with the VCS Elementary campus adjacent to its church since 2019, sharing its parking area and worship buildings with the expanding school. Valley Christian has been searching for 18 months to try and find a permanent home for their K-8 campus, and this Tempe site will now serve as its permanent home, effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Sun Valley congregants will continue to meet at the existing campus in a leaseback agreement with the school. The church has purchased land near the corner of McClintock and Chandler Boulevard in Chandler, where it will build the future home of its campus. The new location will be the most driven-by of all its campuses and be modeled after its latest building in south Gilbert.

The acquisition was celebrated by both Christian organizations for the spirit of collaboration in which it was made.

"We're very excited that through both organizations, more people will meet, know and follow Jesus," said Chad Moore, Lead Pastor at Sun Valley, in a statement. "We believe in Valley Christian Schools's mission to raise leaders who will positively impact their communities. We are also excited for the relocation of our Tempe campus and its future growth and what God has in store for the next few years here at Sun Valley."

Established in 1982, VCS provides more than 1,000 kindergarten, elementary, junior high and high school students a Christian education with excellent academics, championship athletics, award-winning fine arts, cutting-edge STEM programs, and a supporting community.

The price of the sale was not immediately known.

