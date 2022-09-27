ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argus Leader

Single-occupant helicopter crashes north of Yankton

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTY4B_0iCN7w1S00

A single-occupant helicopter crashed Tuesday morning north of Yankton, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

An AG-915 Spartan helicopter crashed at about 10:30 a.m. northwest of Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton, according to the FAA. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents or incidents, according to the release.

The FAA would not confirm details on the pilot's condition.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

Comments / 0

Related
norfolkneradio.com

Helicopter Pilot Killed In South Dakota Crash

Yankton, S.D. (AP) Officials say the pilot of a small helicopter was killed in a crash in southeastern South Dakota. The Federal Aviation administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down Tuesday morning near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton. Official say only the pilot was on on board....
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sheriff releases name of pilot who died in Yankton helicopter crash

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the pilot who died in Tuesday’s helicopter crash. According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the AG-915 Spartan helicopter crashed northwest of Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton around 10:18 a.m. The aircraft was destroyed upon impact, and the pilot was the only person on board.
YANKTON, SD
kscj.com

AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY PILOT OF HELICOPTER THAT CRASHED IN S.D.

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE PILOT OF THE HELICOPTER THAT CRASHED TUESDAY MORNING NEAR YANKTON. THE YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE SAYS 65-YEAR-OLD KEVIN REHM OF RANCHO PALOS VERDES CALIFORNIA DIED WHEN THE HELICOPTER HE WAS FLYING CRASHED FIVE MILES NORTHWEST OF YANKTON. AN AUTOPSY IS BEING CONDUCTED IN SIOUX FALLS. THE...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead after a small helicopter crashed in southeast South Dakota. Update 2:20 p.m.: According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan helicopter that crashed northwest of Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton, S.D., around 10:30 a.m. Only the pilot was on board.
YANKTON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faa#Ntsb#Occupant#Traffic Accident#Spartan
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to gyrocopter crash in Yankton County

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to a crash scene in Yankton County Tuesday morning. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to an area east of Napa Junction township, northwest of Yankton. WNAX in Yankton is reporting one person died in a small gyrocopter...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fire crews extinguished flames at a Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a Sioux Falls business reportedly caught fire. According to a report from the City of Sioux Falls, initial fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the southeast Sioux Falls business at approximately 6:30 a.m. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and searched for occupants, discovering no one was inside at the time of the fire. Fire units had to stretch a hose across 26th street to connect to the closest hydrant resulting in 26th street being shut down for approximately one hour.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
CANTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities searching for inmate missing from Yankton federal facility

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officials are looking for an inmate who has been reported missing from the Federal Prison Camp in Yankton. Twenty-five-year-old Juan Ali Ramirez went missing Monday night, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Ramirez is serving a three-year sentence for dealing firearms without...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Parole absconder barricaded in basement threatened Sioux Falls police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a parol absconder threatened officers, so SWAT negotiators were called to help the suspect peacefully surrender after hours of dialogue. The surrender was successful, without any injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers checked a central Sioux Falls address...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Two arson calls received hours apart for same Sioux Falls address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no one was injured after police and fire personnel were called to the same address twice early Monday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the duplex is situated in central-east Sioux Falls, and the first call came in just after midnight for rug in flames outside in the back of the duplex. A witness noticed the flames and saw the suspect, the victim’s relative, run away.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the Fugitive Task Force has arrested an escaped inmate without incident in Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said 18-year-old Damien Westra was arrested on Tuesday by the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force. Westra was a suspect in the Sept. 9 shooting of two apartments in southwest Sioux Falls, and a warrant was put out for his arrest on Sept. 13. The warrant’s charges included Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure and Aggravated Assault, with a $100,000 cash bond.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man and woman force entry into Sioux Falls apartment while fleeing police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say after an attempted traffic stop, two people fled police forced their entry into an apartment. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, a patrol officer witnessed people trying to push a car out of an intersection on Monday afternoon in northeast Sioux Falls that most likely had been experiencing mechanical issues. The officer attempted a traffic stop on that car, and when the vehicle failed to stop for three blocks, the deputy sounded the siren. The driver then pulled over, and two individuals fled the scene while one stayed with the car.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily

Drivers in northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks. Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue. Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area. During...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man’s handgun jams before aimed at Sioux Falls officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect fired multiple shots into the air and then aimed his gun at officers. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 3 a.m. on Sunday near downtown Sioux Falls, witnesses captured video evidence of a man firing off a handgun into the air several times before walking a short distance where he encountered police. The suspect aimed the weapon at the officers before throwing the gun to the side. Authorities had not realized the weapon aimed at them was a gun until after they investigated the scene when they also discovered the handgun had been jammed with bullets still inside.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy