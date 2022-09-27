ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharonville, OH

Several Ohio school hoax active shooter reports seem to be made by same caller

By Cameron Knight and Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

At least four of the 911 calls falsely reporting active shooters at Ohio high schools seem to have been made by the same person.

Recordings of the 911 calls from Princeton High School in Sharonville , Licking Valley High School in Newark, Catholic Central High School in Springfield and Garfield High School in Akron have been obtained by the Enquirer.

In all four calls, a man identifying himself as James Park gives similar details in what a call taker describes as a "heavy accent." He tells the 911 call takers that a gunman has opened fire and 10 students are wounded.

The caller says the gunman is carrying a rifle and wearing body armor. He mentions room 201, English class and that he is barricaded with students in an adjacent room.

There are variations in some of the details: the caller names each specific school, changes up the colors of the clothing and gives different return phone numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2sEV_0iCN7h1n00

Following the call regarding Princeton High School, police tracked the provided telephone number to Modesto, California where they found a 66-year-old man in "very poor health" who said that the phone number does not belong to him anymore.

The call naming Licking Valley High School provided a number with an area code from Palm Beach County in Florida. The caller did not provide a number during the 911 call to Springfield. That call disconnects as the call taker is asking for it.

All the incidents are still under investigation.

The FBI issued a statement saying they are aware of "the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made."

The agency said they are working with local law enforcement, but declined to comment on details and have not answered questions regarding the incident.

The Enquirer is requesting 911 recordings from all the hoax incidents we've learned about in Ohio. At least 12 incidents were reported in Ohio on Friday and there have been dozens reported across the country in the past week.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Several Ohio school hoax active shooter reports seem to be made by same caller

