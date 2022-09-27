Columbus seeking applications for a vacancy on Civilian Police Review Board

The city of Columbus is currently accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Civilian Police Review Board.

Board member Aaron Thomas, who works at Ohio State University's College of Medicine, resigned Aug. 31, but did not cite a reason.

Anyone interested in applying for the opening should fill out an application form available on the board's website at: https://www.columbus.gov/civilianpolicereviewboard/.

The 11-member board, created when voters approved a charter amendment in November 2020, reviews completed investigations from Inspector General Jacqueline Hendricks. However, the board does not have the power to discipline officers and can only make recommendations as to whether discipline is warranted.

It's ultimately up to Robert Clark, director of the city Department of Public Safety, and Police Chief Elaine Bryant to decide whether to follow those recommendations and take action against an officer, action that also must abide by the police union's collective bargaining agreement.

Janet E. Jackson, a former Columbus city attorney and Franklin County Municipal Court judge, serves as the board's chair.

“The overarching goal of the Civilian Police Review Board is to restore trust in law enforcement by ensuring transparent investigations and holding officers who have done wrong accountable for their actions,” Jackson said in announcing the vacancy on the board. “It is our great honor to serve the public in this capacity, and we invite anyone who may be interested in joining the board to submit an application for consideration.”

Board members serve staggered three-year terms and are limited to two consecutive terms of service.

The board is next scheduled to meet from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 4 in the hearing room on the second floor of the Michael B. Coleman Government Center, 111 North Front St. The meeting will be streamed live on the city's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Monroe Trombly covers breaking and trending news.

mtrombly@dispatch.com

@MonroeTrombly