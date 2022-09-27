Read full article on original website
Art Center of Battle Creek displays Holocaust exhibit
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Art Center of Battle Creek is displaying exhibits showing the horrors of the Holocaust. The exhibits are meant to highlight the need to stand against discrimination, hate, and persecution, according to the art center. West Michigan exhibit: Grand Rapids Art Prize is back, featuring...
NASA's first mission to deflect asteroid 'can avoid extinction level event,' experts say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A NASA spacecraft will intentionally crash into an asteroid Monday night, in a mission that experts are calling groundbreaking. NASA is calling it a "first-of-its kind, save-the-world experiment," where a spacecraft named Dart is expected to zero in on the asteroid at 7:14 p.m., slamming it head-on at 14,000 mph, according to NASA.
East Lansing restaurant employs robot server
Management said she's an extra set of hands even though she doesn't actually have them and that she's already bringing joy to customers.
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Did Elvis Presley Live In The Kalamazoo State Hospital’s Water Tower on Asylum Lake?
Those familiar with Kalamazoo's history know about Asylum Lake, and where it got its name. It was once home to the Michigan Asylum for the Insane, later named the Kalamazoo State Hospital. But while diving down the rabbit hole to learn about the asylum, I stumbled across a rumor, possibly...
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
Thousands of free water filters being distributed to Kalamazoo residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo received and distributed 5,757 free water filters to its residents as of Friday, according to Communications Manager Michael L. Smith. The distribution efforts aim at reducing lead in the drinking water, he said. The city recommended all residents to request a free...
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
Former Grand Ledge superintendent awarded nearly $900K over termination
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An arbitrator has awarded former Grand Ledge superintendent Brian Metcalf nearly $900,000 over his 2020 termination. Background: Grand Ledge Superintendent Brian Metcalf files suit against school district. The arbitrator was former state Supreme Court justice Robert Young, who ruled the district did not give Metcalf due...
Thousands of free water filters being given out in Kalamazoo as city replaces lead service lines
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is in the process of giving out thousands of lead water filters to residents in a partnership with the state of Michigan. The goal of the initiative is to distribute 7,000 lead water filters for free to residents in the city, Public Services Director James Baker told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette.
Clear The Family Homestead Of Hazardous Waste In Calhoun County
Now is the time for Calhoun County residents to begin clearing hazardous waste and scrap tires from the family homestead. It’s an age-old problem that has plagued humanity since environmental awareness struck the community. In times past, our forefathers simply chucked that half-empty paint can into the trash bin and it was mission accomplished. But times have changed, with the awareness that many of the household items that have lost their usefulness cannot be simply tossed into the dumpster and carted off to the landfill. Many items contain toxic substances that leach into the water table and eventually out of that annoying dripping faucet in the kitchen.
Fired superintendent wins lawsuit after George Floyd comments
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The former Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools was awarded nearly one million dollars after suing the district. He was fired after he posted controversial comments about the death of George Floyd. Brian Metcalf says he’s very remorseful for his comments. In 2020 he posted on Facebook saying “If Floyd […]
Best Brunch in Lansing, MI — 15 Top Places!
Do you want to go on an epic food trip, but you don’t know where to go just yet?. I suggest you check out Lansing in the state of Michigan. The city has a thriving food scene you can’t miss, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates bound to keep your gastronome self happy.
Michigan will not treat federal student loan forgiveness as a taxable income
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan residents who received student loan forgiveness will not owe any state or federal taxes on the benefits, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Teachers help: Public servants have until Oct. 31 to apply for federal student loan forgiveness program. Nearly 1.4 million Michiganders will be impacted...
City of Lansing, CATA reach agreement with Frandor management to continue bus service
Bus service in Lansing’s Frandor Shopping Center will continue. That’s after the mall’s ownership company had said it would be terminating its contract with the Capital Area Transportation Authority. But in a statement released Wednesday, officials with the City of Lansing and CATA say they’ve now reached...
Now Desk: Tropical storm turns into hurricane, and a record breaking celebrity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the forecast as we head into the first full week of fall. Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk more about Ian strengthening to a hurricane as it heads for Florida, some space news, and a celebrity breaks a charitable record. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
Downtown Coldwater restaurant gets $18,000 grant from MEDC Match on Main program
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – El Taco Loco Mexican Taqueria LLC has received an $18,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main program. The grant was presented to El Taco Loco owner Danielle Lopez by the Coldwater Downtown Development Authority, who is responsible for receiving and disbursing the funds to the grant recipient on behalf of the M.E.D.C..
First Ward Lansing City Council candidates differ on issues
Meet Brian Daniels and Ryan Kost, who are running to represent the First Ward on the Lansing City Council on Nov. 8. Daniels, 36, served in Iraq where he was injured. As part of his journey to heal from his physical and psychic wounds, he found boxing his salve. He grew up in the Lansing area, attended Grand Ledge Public Schools and joined the Army. He returned to Lansing with his family and started a gym featuring boxing as the key activity. He was appointed to the City Council in February to fill a seat left empty when former Councilmember Brandon Betz resigned.
