ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeemag.com

12 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

This event focuses on bringing local businesses and artists together all throughout Bay View, mostly concentrated around South Kinnickinnic Avenue. You can listen to some Electro Funk music whilst painting your own art at the Voyageur Book Club, enjoy an artist fair with a live DJ or screen print your own T-shirt at Lion’s Tooth. Check the interactive map to see the full list of events and where the storefronts are located.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Your Best of Milwaukee 2022 Dining & Drink Winners List

THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING! CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM OUR BEST OF MILWAUKEE ISSUE. Wowza is the word for 3rd Street Market Hall. This is a well-oiled machine of consumption, offering 15-plus vendors; a full-service, 50-seat bar; gaming areas (Cornhole! Giant Jenga! Virtual golf simulators!); and a selfie museum to capture every Instagram-worthy pose. A key driver in the revitalization of the former Shops at Grand Avenue, this market was unquestionably worth the wait.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Your Best of Milwaukee 2022 Arts & Entertainment Winners List

THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING! CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM OUR BEST OF MILWAUKEE ISSUE. He’s the hero we all need, truly representative of the best of us: sincere, hard-working and still filled with wonder despite having seen unimaginable heights of fame. Oh, and all the triple-doubles don’t hurt either. And we’ll never forget he chose us.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee Has a New Speakeasy! Here’s How to Find It

Mosler’s Vault, a speakeasy located inside a former bank vault on the lower level of the new North Avenue Market in Milwaukee’s Uptown Crossing neighborhood, is officially open for business. The space is named for the manufacturer of the bank vault door and is open Wednesday through Saturday. A reservation system is in place due to limited seating.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bayside, WI
City
Maple, WI
City
Grafton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Brookfield, WI
Food & Drinks
City
Brookfield, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Brookfield, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
City
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeemag.com

4 Dishes You Have to Try at Immy’s African Cuisine

The craving is deep and persistent, and suddenly I’m catapulted back to a farmers market Sunday, with a stomach I didn’t realize was so hollow until I saw the Immy’s African Cuisine truck – and the long line leading up to the window. I waited, then planted myself on the grass with some egusi stew, fufu (a starchy softball of pounded mashed yams) and a couple of fresh, hot samosas and relished the comfort this meal brought. Now, Immy Kaggwa is serving up African and Caribbean goodness in her own space, the former Shahrazad on Oakland just south of Locust, and the food is as luscious as ever.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy