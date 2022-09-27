The craving is deep and persistent, and suddenly I’m catapulted back to a farmers market Sunday, with a stomach I didn’t realize was so hollow until I saw the Immy’s African Cuisine truck – and the long line leading up to the window. I waited, then planted myself on the grass with some egusi stew, fufu (a starchy softball of pounded mashed yams) and a couple of fresh, hot samosas and relished the comfort this meal brought. Now, Immy Kaggwa is serving up African and Caribbean goodness in her own space, the former Shahrazad on Oakland just south of Locust, and the food is as luscious as ever.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO