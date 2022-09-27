Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Panelists Debate Therapy Options for R/R Multiple Myeloma With Renal Impairment
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Saad Z. Usmani, MD, MBC, discussed the case of a patient who progressed on first- and second-line therapy for multiple myeloma and did not receive a stem cell transplant. USMANI: This patient [started treatment in 2019]; now we are in 2022, and our...
targetedonc.com
New Options Abound in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
During 10th Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology, Ajay Nooka, MD, discussed the new regimens with positive clinical trials in RRMM. There are several agents with promising efficacy in the relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) space, according to Ajay Nooka, MD. The area of high unmet need is triple-refractory disease, and there are agents in development that may soon offer a solution for these patients.1.
cancernetwork.com
FDA’s ODAC Gives Negative Opinion on Continued Melphalan Flufenamide Approval for Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma
The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted against continued use of melphalan flufenamide for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted 14 to 2 against upholding an accelerated approval of melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma after the drug’s unfavorable risk/benefit profile was revealed.1.
cgtlive.com
Zevor-Cel Yields 100% ORR in R/R Multiple Myeloma
Eleven patients in the LUMMICAR-2 trial were evaluable for preliminary efficacy analyses. Zevorcabtagene autoleucel (zevor-cel; CARsgen; CT053) yielded a 100% overall response rate (ORR) in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) enrolled in the phase 1b/2 LUMMICAR-2 study (NCT03915184). Data from the study were presented at the 7th Annual...
targetedonc.com
For Multiple Myeloma, Choosing Optimal Therapy in Second, Later Settings Challenges Clinical Decision-Making
Decision-making for the second to fourth lines of therapy in multiple myeloma can depend on many factors, and clinicians still face unanswered questions, according to Krina K. Patel, MD, MSc. With new and previously available agents and combinations, selecting the optimal sequence of therapies for patients with early relapsed multiple...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID patients show signs of autoimmune disease a year after infection
Blood samples drawn from patients with long COVID who are still suffering from fatigue and shortness of breath after a year show signs of autoimmune disease in those patients, according to a study published today in the European Respiratory Journal. Autoimmune disease occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy...
MedicalXpress
Colonoscopies in FIT-positive persons require much higher ADR than primary colonoscopy
A cohort study of adults undergoing a colonoscopy after a positive fecal immunochemical testing (FIT) result suggest that endoscopists performing colonoscopy in FIT-based screening programs should aim for markedly higher ADRs compared with programs that use colonoscopy as the primary screening intervention. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Healthline
Bone Metastasis in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up about 80% to 85% of lung cancers. It’s one of the two main categories of lung cancer along with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The survival rate for people with lung cancer is highest when it’s caught in the early stages, but it’s estimated that.
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
docwirenews.com
Impact of Methotrexate Withdrawal on Successfully Treated Rheumatoid Arthritis
Researchers evaluated the effect of methotrexate withdrawal on disease activity and remission in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. In their study, published, Rheumatology, they reported that methotrexate withdrawal slightly increased rheumatoid arthritis disease activity in patients who were at treatment target after therapy with biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs) or targeted synthetic (ts)DMARDs plus methotrexate.
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
targetedonc.com
In Multiple Myeloma, Will ASCT Survive Collision With CAR T-Cell Therapy?
With two recently approved chimeric antigen receptor T therapies targeting B-cell maturation antigen, this novel platform has altered the treatment paradigm for heavily-pretreated patients with multiple myeloma. Ever since high-dose melphalan with autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) became standard-of-care for multiple myeloma (MM), many have sought a replacement. Part of...
News-Medical.net
Review says dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines based on weak evidence
A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server reviewed early-phase dose-finding trials to examine the study design, safety, and early antibody response data on approved coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines and gain insights on design improvements for future candidate COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Review: Dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines...
msn.com
CDC ends recommendations for social distancing, quarantine for COVID-19
(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation should move away from restrictive measures such as quarantines and social distancing and focus on reducing severe disease from Covid-19. In new guidelines released Thursday, the agency no longer recommends staying at least 6 feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure -- a shift from guidance that had been in place since the early days of the pandemic.
Medical News Today
Common and rare types of blood cancer
The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
MedicalXpress
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
Medical News Today
Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours may increase risk
New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
targetedonc.com
Long-Term Management of Patients with P53 Aberrations
Treatment approaches to address mutations or deletions of chromosome 17p are needed due to the surfacing of point mutations, including TP53 aberrations in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. With the emergence of point mutations, including TP53 aberrations in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the need for approaches to address mutations or deletions of...
targetedonc.com
Dosing and Toxicity: Management of Lenvatinib for Patients With Advanced HCC
Richard S. Finn, MD, led a discussion on the management of patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. FINN: This patient started on lenvatinib 12 mg daily. Lenvatinib is dosed by weight. Patients who weigh more than or equal to 60 kg get 12 mg.1 Patients weighing less than 60 kg get 8 mg. These doses are lower than [those] used in kidney cancer and thyroid cancer.
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Sequencing and Tolerability Sway Treatment Choices for Patients With Clear Cell RCC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Timothy M. Kuzel, MD, discussed the treatment options for patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma. KUZEL: With a diagnosis of recurrent metastatic clear cell RCC, how do you assess risk? Is there a tool that you use?. SUMOZA: [We look] into the...
