ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Household hacks to know as Hurricane Ian hits Florida

In the event of extreme weather, it's vital to always be prepared. As powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, people in the area were doing just that. There's a long list Floridians and others in Ian's path were likely checking off - from boarding up windows to lining up sandbags to diverting water from their homes. But there's always more than can be done if you have the time (or necessary help).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay-area evacuations lifted: See county-by-county list

FLORIDA, USA — Hurricane Ian has already left behind considerable scenes of damage. But, some Tampa Bay-area counties are lifting evacuations. 10 Tampa Bay is keeping you ahead of the storm: Download our free mobile app for real-time storm information and breaking alerts, and download 10 Tampa Bay+ on your Fire TV or Roku devices to stream live coverage.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Generators#The Red Cross#Seco Energy#Seo Energy
Daily Mail

Florida property attorney reveals what to do if your home is damaged during Hurricane Ian and shares tips on how to protect your property - as Sunshine State is battered by 'monstrous' storm

A Florida property attorney has revealed tips to help you deal with the aftermath of a 'monstrous' storm as the Sunshine State is hit by 'monstrous' Hurricane Ian. Kailey, a property attorney in Florida who represents homeowners who have claims against their insurance company for any form of property damage, usually caused by a storm, shared tips with her fellow residents whose lives could well be upended by Hurricane Ian, a category four storm that has just hit the southwestern tip of the state. .
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
osceolahsnews.com

Hurricane Ian makes its way through Pinellas

Hurricane Ian is making landfall today, Wednesday, September 28th, south of the Tampa Bay area. On Tuesday, students and all residents made final preparations for the storm’s effects. In Pinellas Park, people picked up sandbags to secure their homes in the hopes of preventing water damage.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa International Airport plans to reopen Friday morning

TAMPA, Fla. — After closing ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in the Tampa Bay area, Tampa International Airport plans to resume commercial operations Friday morning. Airport leaders announced the decision Thursday afternoon after they were able to assess the damage left behind in the wake of severe weather.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy