Household hacks to know as Hurricane Ian hits Florida
In the event of extreme weather, it's vital to always be prepared. As powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, people in the area were doing just that. There's a long list Floridians and others in Ian's path were likely checking off - from boarding up windows to lining up sandbags to diverting water from their homes. But there's always more than can be done if you have the time (or necessary help).
Access assistance, report storm damage in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian has left behind severe damage in Florida, from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport's roof to the roof of a hospital intensive care unit, after it made landfall as an intense Category 4 storm. It's one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the...
From ‘dangerous’ to ‘catastrophic,’ model shows destruction of hurricane-force winds
As Hurricane Ian nears landfall somewhere along the west coast of Florida, it may be hard to visualize the strength of the potentially devastating to catastrophic hurricane-force winds residents will face across the state.
fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
WPBF News 25
Just how big is Hurricane Ian? Video from space station shows incredible size, scope
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Just how big is Hurricane Ian?. NASA cameras on the International Space Station show the incredible size and scope of the Category 4 storm as it made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida. The new video taken Wednesday shows dense and swirling clouds, all completely obscuring...
Tampa Bay-area evacuations lifted: See county-by-county list
FLORIDA, USA — Hurricane Ian has already left behind considerable scenes of damage. But, some Tampa Bay-area counties are lifting evacuations. 10 Tampa Bay is keeping you ahead of the storm: Download our free mobile app for real-time storm information and breaking alerts, and download 10 Tampa Bay+ on your Fire TV or Roku devices to stream live coverage.
Local tolls suspended, workers clearing roads to ease evacuations
TAMPA, Fla — Transportation workers are making sure that the path is clear for people who might be trying to evacuate to escape the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian. Construction crews have been opening lanes and removing possible hazards. Seventeen construction cranes that had been working on the new...
Pasco County Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice For Columbus Drive & Rock Royal Drive in Beacon Square in Holiday
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in the Beacon Square subdivision in Holiday, east side of Columbus Drive and west side of Rock Royal Drive between Moog Road and Beacon Square Drive. The water
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
Florida Department Of Health Polk County: Importance Of Minimizing Water Use
BARTOW, Fla. – By minimizing water use during times of flooding and or electrical outages, there will be less of an opportunity for sewage issues to occur, including sewage backing up into your home. Until electricity has been restored to pump stations and sewage
Florida property attorney reveals what to do if your home is damaged during Hurricane Ian and shares tips on how to protect your property - as Sunshine State is battered by 'monstrous' storm
A Florida property attorney has revealed tips to help you deal with the aftermath of a 'monstrous' storm as the Sunshine State is hit by 'monstrous' Hurricane Ian. Kailey, a property attorney in Florida who represents homeowners who have claims against their insurance company for any form of property damage, usually caused by a storm, shared tips with her fellow residents whose lives could well be upended by Hurricane Ian, a category four storm that has just hit the southwestern tip of the state. .
After Ian passes, homeowners run the risk of being ripped off
There is no law against contractors going door to door. Consumers should beware that some of the claims they make about getting a free roof aren't worth the business card they are written on.
'You just can't stand up' | Jim Cantore hit by tree branch while covering Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — When Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida, it brought with it a devastating storm surge, brutal winds and flying tree branches. During a live broadcast from Punta Gorda, Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore was smacked in the legs by one of those branches. He didn't appear to be injured.
'Take photos and video' | How to get the most out of your insurance claim and avoid fraud after a storm
TAMPA, Fla. — Many Florida and Tampa Bay area residents will soon be filing insurance claims due to damage to their homes and cars. One organization wants to help Floridians get the most of out their insurance claims to ensure they get the coverage they need. AAA anticipates a...
Resources available to Tampa Bay-area residents, businesses affected by Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit Florida and United States. Now downgraded to a tropical storm, Ian has left a trail of destruction across the state. Several agencies are offering assistance to residents and businesses who have been affected by the...
osceolahsnews.com
Hurricane Ian makes its way through Pinellas
Hurricane Ian is making landfall today, Wednesday, September 28th, south of the Tampa Bay area. On Tuesday, students and all residents made final preparations for the storm’s effects. In Pinellas Park, people picked up sandbags to secure their homes in the hopes of preventing water damage.
10NEWS
Reverse storm surge seen at Rick's on the River
As Hurricane Ian draws near, winds are pulling water from Tampa Bay. This phenomenon is sometimes called "reverse storm surge" or "negative storm surge."
Ian aftermath | Some bridges remain closed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, several roads and bridges closed due to high winds and flooding. Many residents are understandably concerned about getting around, so 10 Tampa Bay has gathered a list of bridges that are currently closed as of noon Thursday. Below is...
People trapped, 2M without power after Ian swamps SW Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast. One of the...
Tampa International Airport plans to reopen Friday morning
TAMPA, Fla. — After closing ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in the Tampa Bay area, Tampa International Airport plans to resume commercial operations Friday morning. Airport leaders announced the decision Thursday afternoon after they were able to assess the damage left behind in the wake of severe weather.
