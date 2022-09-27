ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Lifts Restrictions on Feral Hog Hunting Despite Opposition from Local Hunters

By Travis Hall
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iL9LZ_0iCN6iwj00
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says there are roughly 400,000 invasive hogs roaming the Golden State. CDFW

A new California law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, September 22 will allow licensed hunters in the Golden State to kill an unlimited amount of wild hogs. The changes came in the form of Senate Bill 856, which passed with unanimous support in the state legislature.

The passage of SB 856 comes as the wild hog population in California soars to what the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) estimates at some 400,000 pigs. And those pigs are wreaking ecological havoc on native flora and fauna while simultaneously harming agricultural operations all over the state, according to California lawmakers and wildlife officials. Proponents of the bill say that removing the existing bag limit on pigs could help the state win its battle against invasive hogs once and for all.

“I commend the governor for bringing us a step closer to controlling our destructive wild pig population, which is exploding across California,” said State Senator Bill Dodd of Napa in a press release. “These non-native, feral animals are endangering sensitive habitats, farms, and wildlife. By increasing opportunities to hunt them, we can reduce the threat to our state.” According to Dodd, invasive wild pig populations have taken root in 56 of California’s 58 counties. He says that the elimination of bag limits will allow for better population control and habitat management.

While SB 856 enjoyed broad support in the California State Senate, it garnered heated opposition in the months leading up to its passage—mostly from within the hunting community itself. Opponents of the bill, like Rick Travis, who’s the legislative director for the California Rifle and Pistol Association (CRPA), say it could lead to less money for conservation by reducing the number of tags a hunter will need to purchase in order to kill multiple pigs.

“The bill allows grape growers more ability to use depredation permits,” Travis adds, noting that the new law makes it easier for them to hire professional cullers to reduce pigs on their properties. In turn, this could limit hunting opportunities, he said. CRPA is just one of several hunting-focused organizations that opposed SB 856. Other opposition groups included Safari Club International, California Houndsmen for Conservation, California Waterfowl, and the California-based non-profit Howl for Wildlife.

In a portal on its website that collected nearly 6,000 signatures in opposition to SB 856, Howl for Wildlife called the original version of the bill “bad legislation” and claimed that it was written with help from anti-hunting groups that aim to limit hunting opportunities across the board. Whitwham told F&S that the opposition to SB 856 from hunting-focused groups actually led to some significant amendments in the bill’s final language. “The bill originally proposed a $15 dollar pig stamp that would allow you to take as many pigs as you wanted,” he said. “The pig harvest is still unlimited, but that license fee is back up to $25. So that will help with any potential decrease in revenue.” He also said that a provision in the bill that gave rise to concerns about the potential legalization of hunting hogs at night was addressed by the CDFW’s law enforcement division before it was signed into law. “All the night hunting stuff went away,” he said.

The provisions of California’s new wild pig law won’t go into full effect until July 1, 2024.

Comments / 35

Christopher Cottrell
4d ago

oh , I see now ...they're a threat to HIS winery in Napa , no wonder he signed this unrestricted hunting bill

Reply(3)
26
Major squEEzer
5d ago

I thought homeless hogs had rights too in California?🤔 After all, Don't they embrace illegal immigrants? Poor hogs, nobody loves them unless they are rotating nicely over an oak fire 🔥 😜

Reply
15
yourmama
4d ago

you still have to pay for a license you still can't use a .223 with a pistol grip and a standard capacity magazine so I guess they didn't REALLY lift all the regulations did they

Reply(2)
6
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Governor Newsom Signs AB 2098 Into Law, Most Totalitarian Move Yet

Assembly Bill 2098, (AB 2098) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom this week which now makes it a crime for doctors to express any information to patients that is anti-vaccine or COVID-19. AB 2098 designates the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or COVID-19,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Government
Lompoc Record

Secession fever hits state's biggest county | Thomas Elias

In land area, San Bernardino County is California’s largest, stretching from the Nevada state line to just north of Riverside and from near Los Angeles to the Colorado River and the Arizona state line. It is physically larger than nine states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island and New Jersey...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

How much snow does California need to escape drought?

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Dodd
The Associated Press

Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David Russo, died Thursday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. Russo, 67, was serving her sentence at the Central California Women’s Facility prison in Madera County. She had been receiving medical treatment at a local medical facility since Aug. 16, the department said. It didn’t say what Russo was being treated for. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will determine her cause of death, it said.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Field & Stream

Trail Runner Survives Harrowing Mountain Lion Attack in Utah

A trail run took a turn for the worse for a Utah woman over the weekend. She rounded a corner on a popular hiking trail to find a mountain lion lunging toward her. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR), she was traversing the Pipeline Trail in the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 25 when the cougar attacked.
UTAH STATE
CBS LA

California attorney general warns town against abortion ban

A city in California is considering legislation that would ban abortions within the city. In response, California Attorney General Rob Bonta warned Temecula's city council not to pass such legislation, threatening legal action if it attempts to go above state law. In a letter sent Friday to the city's mayor and council, Bonta emphasized that local laws cannot conflict with state laws. "The California Legislature and the California Supreme Court have declared time and again that California is a reproductive freedom state and that Californians have a right to access abortion," the letter said.Earlier this month, during a Temecula City Council meeting, member Jessica Alexander...
TEMECULA, CA
KPBS

Firearm advocates challenge Newsom gun law

Gun rights advocates have filed a lawsuit challenging a California law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who distributes illegal firearms. The bill, Senate Bill 1327 — signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in July — was explicitly modeled off of an abortion law in Texas. That law allows private citizens to sue anyone who provides or assists in providing an abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfowl Hunting#Hunting License#Feral Pigs#Hog#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate
FOX40

Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects

SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
SHASTA LAKE, CA
FOX40

Collection of images from the 2022 California Capital Airshow

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow kicked off on Friday with demonstrations from the United States Air Forces F-22 Raptor and historic war birds like the P-38 Lightening. The airshow started on Friday with the drive-in show that was created during the COVID-19 pandemic, but after guests asked for its return the organizers […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
105.5 The Fan

Going Fishing In Idaho? Don’t Get Busted For Drugs

When one visits Idaho, it's tough to resist the urge to do a little fishing. With the plethora of beautiful scenery here, we totally get why everyone wants to spend as much time outside as possible. Unfortunately, for this visitor, outdoor time turned into time behind bars. And yes, this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Conservation League wins lawsuit against California gold miner

A federal judge has ordered a California gold miner to pay a $150,000 fine after repeatedly dredge mining in an Idaho river without the proper permits. Shannon Poe will also be banned from dredge mining the South Fork of the Clearwater River until he obtains the correct permits, according to the order issued Wednesday.
IDAHO STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers

California Governor Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill which would have limited a governor’s (his) emergency powers during a state of emergency, to the specific issues of the emergency, and specifies that the Governor may only suspend a statute or regulation during a state of emergency in connection with the specific conditions of that emergency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy