47 deputies hired despite not passing psych exams relieved of duties, CA sheriff says

A review triggered by a California deputy accused of killing a couple found 47 Alameda County sheriff’s deputies failed to pass pre-hiring psychological exams, reports say.

The 47 deputies, 30 of whom worked at the Alameda County jail, have been placed on desk duties , KTVU reported. The deputies, who represent about 5% of the sheriff’s office’s sworn force, are still being paid.

“It’s been heartbreaking to have to bring in these individuals, especially the ones who have been here a long period of time since 2016 — and basically telling them we’re suspending your peace officer duties ,” Lt. Ray Kelly told KNTV.

A review of hiring records found the deputies had not received high enough scores on their psychological exams to qualify as sworn officers, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Sheriff Gregory Ahern wrote in a letter to the deputies involved that he hopes to have them re-tested and return them to their duties as quickly as possible, KTVU reported.

The Sept. 7 arrest of Devin Williams Jr., 24, an Alameda County deputy accused of killing two people in a Dublin home, prompted the review of deputy hiring records.

Deputy accused of killing man and woman surrenders to police, California cops say

“When we hired him a year ago, there were no indications that he would be capable of committing a double murder,” Kelly said at the time of his arrest, KRON reported.

The sheriff’s office said it had overlooked a 2016 rule change disqualifying deputies who would previously have passed their psychological exams, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

But the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training told the publication the rules have not changed. The agency is looking into the situation.

13-year-old girl abducted, sexually assaulted by ride-share driver, California cops say

Passengers flee after crash, leave woman dying in street, California police say

Stray bullet smashes through brewery wall, hits customer in head, California cops say