Amazon, Google Hear Consumers, Crank Up Volume of Voice Commerce Touchpoints
The chorus supporting expansion of voice commerce and smart home applications has gotten considerably louder in 2022 as Amazon specifically brings Alexa deeper into connecting consumers with sellers via an ongoing introduction of new tools and capabilities. At its annual Amazon Accelerate conference for independent sellers on the platform on...
SwitchBot Lock: A potential smart lock solution for renters and HOA residents
A few months back, a PR representative from SwitchBot, a company that makes smart home devices, reached out to me. He wanted me to review the company's smart door lock. What is the best smart smoke detector and are they worth it?. With the best smart smoke detectors on the...
Is it worth waiting for Matter to buy new smart products?
An ambitious new smart home networking standard is on the horizon. It’s called Matter, and it promises to make connections between your various smart lights, speakers, TVs, cameras, and sensors more stable and seamless. Thread, a new wireless format that will play nice with Matter, has been percolating up through a number of products in anticipation, but it’s still far from ubiquitous. For those looking to haul their home into the future, is it worth holding out until Matter is released before loading up on gear?
Check out Android's new eerily natural reading voice
For as complex as modern technology is, we're also in an age where accessibility features are more advanced than ever. Google is among the many companies that has clearly prioritized their development, actively building out plenty of customizable accessibility features. This week, we're learning about text-to-speech (TTS) features getting a major upgrade for most Android devices.
How to access Google Drive on any device
Google Drive is one of the most popular cloud storage services, and for a good reason. If you have a Google account, you have access to Google Drive with 15GB of free storage. If you need more than 15GB of storage, Google One is an inexpensive cloud storage option that works well on just about every platform. Businesses can also take advantage of Google Workspace, an inexpensive alternative to Microsoft 365 that offers additional storage as well as privacy and data retention options.
WhatsApp is about to pull a Google Meet, with support for shareable links
When you're thinking about which app to use to make a video call, utilities like Skype, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet probably come to mind, but is WhatsApp always on your list? For many users, they probably first see it as an instant messaging app, primarily used for texting our contacts, and maybe occasionally calling them when on the move. Meta seems to be looking to raise the profile of the app's video capabilities, and today Mark Zuckerberg shares word that we're getting one-tap link sharing for WhatsApp video calls.
Samsung Internet: Everything you need to know
Samsung phones provide quite a different experience to Google's, thanks to One UI overlaid on top of the stock Android OS, but it goes beyond that. The company offers its own set of apps, including an app store, a gallery, a file manager, and a web browser in the form of Samsung Internet.
Amazon is bringing back Prime Day on October 11-12
Amazon holds a Prime Day shopping event annually, where it heavily discounts products across various categories. It is the e-commerce giant's own Black Friday sale. This year, the company held Prime Day on July 12-13 after the pandemic disrupted the event's timing for the last two years. Amazon has now announced another major shopping event for the holiday season: the Prime Early Access Sale. The two-day global shopping event will happen on October 11-12 in 15 countries. It will be exclusively available to Prime members.
7 common Google Chromecast issues and how to fix them
Google Chromecast allows you to stream video from Android devices and your laptop to your television. Google also makes various Chromecast dongles that are both affordablthe e and among best streaming devices you can buy. Just tap a button and select where you want to watch your content; at least on a good day, it doesn't get any easier than this. Multiple variables are at play when using a Chromecast, and not everything always works as it should. Here are some of the most common issues you might face when using your Chromecast with your home network.
The best earbuds with microphone for $25 or less in 2022
Wireless earbuds are your best friend when you want quality audio on the move. Whether you want to catch up to your favorite podcast on commute or spice up the morning jog, a pair of true wireless earbuds is hands down your best choice. These audio devices are small enough...
Fitbit will force you to log in with your Google account from 2023
Google completed its acquisition of Fitbit at the beginning of 2021. The fruits of that purchase are now beginning to show, with the latest Fitbit wearables featuring Google Maps, a UI that's remarkably similar to Wear OS 3, and the Fitbit by Google branding. As the big G further deepens Fitbit's integration into its ecosystem, you will have to start using your Google account to activate and use new Fitbit wearables starting from 2023.
How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?
Depending on the size of your home and where you feel you could use some Alexa assistance, you really don't need to spend more than $300 to fill your home with Echo speakers.
Android Auto's delayed redesign looks to be more customizable than Apple CarPlay
Google announced a big Android Auto redesign back in May 2022 that would bring a new dashboard view to the car infotainment system, but so far, we haven’t seen the promised revamp in the wild. That’s despite the fact that the redesign was initially expected to roll out “just in time for the summer.” We've seen the new three-pane interface activated via root before, but now, a tinkerer was able to activate a new two-pane view on their Android Auto interface showing Spotify and Google Maps side-by-side.
Essentials Fall 100: Why your home needs a Ring home security system with cameras this fall
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. You can't be home all the time. Even when you are, you're not always alert, especially to things happening in...
Google's latest Pixel 7 Pro-mo is all about that refined design
We're just a little over a week away from the Pixel 7's official launch party. On October 6th, Google will take the stage in New York City to show off its latest and greatest smartphone. We've known about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for a while now — we even saw a full specs sheet leak earlier today — but if you still aren't hyped enough, a brand-new clip is sure to get you excited ahead of the grand reveal.
Latest Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals storage options and screen size
Google gave us a first glimpse of its upcoming Pixel Tablet all the way back during Google I/O in May 2022. Other than some rendered marketing videos, the company stayed tight-lipped about details, though. Thanks to the latest leak, this is now changing, and we now know that we can expect the tablet to come with a 10.95-inch screen and up to 256GB of storage.
How to Play YouTube on your Google Home Nest Hub's smart display
The Google Nest Hub is one of the best Google Assistant smart displays and it makes a convenient addition to your kitchen counter, nightstand, or living room. It tracks your sleep, controls your smart devices, provides information about your day, and more. Since it's a smart display, it can play videos on its screen, including YouTube videos. When you're cooking, for example, you can watch recipe videos or tutorials, directly on your countertop, without having to keep your phone or tablet upright. Even better, the Nest Hub can be controlled hands-free, letting you pause playback and rewind the video while your hands are full.
Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro a good fitness smartwatch?
Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has fitness features capable of tracking exercises and daily activity. However, for more hardcore athletes, hikers, and adventurers, the Watch 5 Pro won't replace your Garmin watch for GPS accuracy or in-depth workout training. When Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5...
What is Google Classroom?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced many schools to look at other methods to educate children when the doors closed. Some districts used Learning Management Systems (LMS), but others switched to Google Classroom. Classroom takes the stress off of needing to determine which Chromebook is best to purchase and makes it possible for children to learn on any device. It also offers parents and schools a method to continue the education process as a collective, online and offline.
Google Fit: How to track your fitness goals and stay healthy
Whether you're starting a new exercise routine or resuming your regular activity, Google Fit is a great way to keep track of your fitness goals and achievements. You can use it when you're walking, biking to work, exercising actively, or just strolling with your dog. The app is simple to use and works on the best Android phones and the best Android smartwatches. The app can also interact with other services and trackers by measuring your activity, even when using machines and fitness equipment, and recording reliable data coming from connected devices. Read on to learn how it works and how it can help you maintain a healthy daily routine.
