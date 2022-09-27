NEWS FROM THE NEST: Lady Eagles soar to 8-0; volleyball continues victory streak

Following is a sports roundup last weekend for Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

—

WOMEN’S SOCCER: OKWU wins, 10-0

For the second time in three matches the Oklahoma Wesleyan University women’s soccer team surged to a double-digit victory.

Paced by Laura Maria with three goals and a Lady Eagle defense that could give Scrooge and the Grinch lessons in stinginess, the Lady Eagles put the cork on York, 10-0, up in York, Neb., on Saturday.

York didn’t even get one shot off.

OKWU — which is ranked No. 8 in the nation — shut out an opponent for the seventh time. The Lady Eagles have outscored their opponents, 43-1.

Naroa Domenech added two goals, followed by one each by Juliana Viera, Joelle Meister, Jacye Rupe and Jenn Vick and Ara Prieto. Four different players produced assists, led by Summer Miles with two.

During a nine-minute stretch in the second half, OKWU scored four goals.

Ivan Ristic coaches the Lady Eagles, who also are 3-0 in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference matches. OKWU hasn’t lost a regular season KCAC match since 2019.

Next up, OKWU will be home Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to face Saint Mary (Kan.).

—

VOLLEYBALL: Streak continues

Wow!

Two 3-0 sweeps Saturday against Sterling and Mid-America Christian pushed the Lady Eagles’ unbeaten streak to 17-in-a-row and their season record to 23-1.

OKWU is 13-0 in September, including 10 sweeps.

Against Sterling (25-18, 25-15, 25-12), the kills were distributed evenly — Chaia Vittoni, Addie Mathias and Daisy Scott with eight apiece, and Lauren McKinney and Tijana Stojilijkovic with seven each. Mathias and Sydney Collins delivered 17 and 15 assists, respectively; Andjela Micunovic manufactured 12 digs. and Allison Howard served three aces.

The Eagles beat Mid-America Christian (25-19, 25-19, 25-22), fueled by McKinney’s 18-kil barrage and Andjela Micunovic ’s 23 digs. Collinsville made 21 assists, followed by Mathias with 15. Collins also produced 12 digs, followed by Kourtney Kelley with nine.

—

MEN’s SOCCER: OKWU falls, 2-0

Just as it appeared the Eagles had generated some positive momentum, the York Panthers handed them a major upset loss, 2-0, on Saturday, in York, Neb.

OKWU — ranked No. 14 in the nation — suffered its second shutout setback of the season and fell to 3-4-1 overall and 2-1 in the KCAC.

OKWU had won its previous two matches.

The Eagles got off just three shots on goal — one each by Alfeu Bertini, Matheus Ferreira and Lucas De Silva.

Next up, the Eagles, who are coached by Jamie Peterson, will be home at 8 p.m. Wednesday to take on Saint Mary.