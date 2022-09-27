If you've never been to Harvest on the Harbor, now is your chance to make up for lost time. Harvest on the Harbor started back in 2007 to let everyone know just how awesome Portland's food scene really is. I mean, Portland has been named The Foodiest Small Town in America and Restaurant City of the Year. Harvest on the Harbor is your chance to taste a whole bunch of it crammed in three awesome days!

