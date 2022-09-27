ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine Craft Weekend events at Watershed Center

Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts welcomes visitors to their campus during Maine Craft Weekend from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Watershed artists-in-residence and local ceramists who fire work in the Center’s kilns, enjoy an exhibition opening and artist talks, and tour Watershed’s state-of-the-art ceramics studio.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Shirley A. Main

Shirley Ann Main, 86 of Wiscasset, passed away on the morning of Sept. 14, 2022 at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor after a period of declining health. Shirley was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on Dec. 11, 1935. She grew up in Avon, Massachusetts where she attended local schools and graduated high school.
WISCASSET, ME
Q97.9

Meet the Stars of the Maine Cabin Masters at Annual Naples Food Drive

Want to meet Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Dixie, and Jedi? The Maine Cabin Masters? Here's your chance to do just that and help out a great cause at the same time. Maine Cabin Masters is a reality show on DIY about the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. The show stars contractor Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, her husband Ryan Eldridge, and master carpenters named Dixie and Jedi.
NAPLES, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Inn Along the Way Fall Harvest Open Mic Oct. 2

Open Mic celebrating music and verse continues in the big red tie out barn at Inn Along the Way’s Chapman Farm, 741 Main Street, in Damariscotta. Celebrating the sounds and spirit of the new fall season through music, song and spoken word will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Re-elect Holly Stover

I write in enthusiastic support of re-electing our State Representative Holly Stover on Nov. 8 for House District 48: Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport and Westport Island. Not only is Holly a kind and supportive person, always ready with a smile to listen to those with a question...
BOOTHBAY, ME
nbcboston.com

Vertical Farms Popping Up in Maine City Skylines

In Maine, the skylines in at least two of its cities are rapidly changing. In Portland, high-rise buildings, like an 18-story apartment complex, are under construction downtown. Next door in Westbrook, a multi-story structure with a parking garage, apartments and a vertical farm is being built as well. "The site...
WESTBROOK, ME
lpgasmagazine.com

Colby & Gale purchases M.W. Sewall

Colby & Gale Inc., based in Damariscotta, Maine, acquired the propane, distillates and HVAC service business of M.W. Sewall Inc., headquartered in Bath, Maine. Founded in 1887 by Mark W. Sewall, M.W. Sewall had its origins in shipbuilding along the Kennebec River. Today, its square-masted schooner, the Edward Sewall, which delivered kerosene in the Caribbean through the early 1900s, remains the historic symbol on its company logo.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
WGME

Long-term care staff honored in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Pieternella Harris

Pieternella den Broeder Harris died peacefully Sept. 9, 2022 at the Gregory Wing of St. Andrews Village. She was born Oct. 26, 1935 in The Hague, Netherlands and grew up in The Hague. To her family she was known as Nel. She attended a secondary school and trade school in...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Writing workshop at Midcoast Conservancy

The Midcoast Conservancy will be offering a writing workshop with Belfast author Linda Buckmaster on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Conservancy's Hidden Valley Nature Center, 131 Egypt Road, in Jefferson. The program is open to writers of any level and experience. To register and for directions, visit https://www.midcoastconservancy.org/events-list/writing-workshop .
JEFFERSON, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta Oct. 7-9

Extraordinary excitement is imminent! With only a little over a week to go, the swashbucklers are preparing for the onslaught of energy you’ll bring to our extravaganza of pumpkin play, pumpkin performance, and plenty of pumpkin pleasure!. The 15th Annual Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta returns on Oct. 7 through...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Q97.9

One of the Most Anticipated Celebrations of Food is Back in Portland

If you've never been to Harvest on the Harbor, now is your chance to make up for lost time. Harvest on the Harbor started back in 2007 to let everyone know just how awesome Portland's food scene really is. I mean, Portland has been named The Foodiest Small Town in America and Restaurant City of the Year. Harvest on the Harbor is your chance to taste a whole bunch of it crammed in three awesome days!
PORTLAND, ME
95.9 WCYY

We Wish These 50 Restaurants That Closed in Maine Would Open Again

You can love something with your whole heart, but unfortunately, that doesn’t mean it'll stick around. Things come and go in life and our favorite restaurants are some of those things. The smell of a certain meal, the taste of a specific food, the memory of a cherished moment with friends and family around a table elicits a type of nostalgia in us that’s bittersweet.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset police blotter

Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Aug. 15-31: Aug. 18, Cordelia Leeman, 25, of Bath was summonsed for Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer and Violating Conditions of Release, by Chief Larry Hesseltine. Aug. 20, Ashley Knowlton, 28, of Milo was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, by Officer Nathan...
WISCASSET, ME
B98.5

One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine

We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
AUGUSTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wide gray yonder

Remember when town committees’ night meetings let out before dark, even if it was pushing 9 p.m.? Same for monthly Wiscasset Art Walks’ conclusion at 8 p.m., and sports and other fun, work and more? It was fairly recently, but here we are again, when the days are far shorter and will be for months. I’m ready for February when Punxsutawney Phil will hopefully predict an early spring.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Boothbay Harbor police arrest 6

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Aug. 25 and Sept. 25. On Aug. 25, Sgt. Pat Higgins arrested Alexander Kaufmann, 39, of Union for violating conditions of release. On Sept. 1, Higgins arrested Joan Hendrick, 60, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On Sept. 22, officer...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME

