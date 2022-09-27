Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
boothbayregister.com
Maine Craft Weekend events at Watershed Center
Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts welcomes visitors to their campus during Maine Craft Weekend from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Watershed artists-in-residence and local ceramists who fire work in the Center’s kilns, enjoy an exhibition opening and artist talks, and tour Watershed’s state-of-the-art ceramics studio.
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Inflation inflicts pain on Mainers leading up to Election Day
GREENE, Maine — WMTW's Your Choice, Your Voice series kicked off Wednesday with the first of eight feature stories on the top issues viewers prioritize the most leading into the November election. Viewers were invited to fill out a survey on WMTW.com last month, asking them to list the...
LePage accuses Mills, harm reduction strategies for Maine's opioid epidemic
PORTLAND, Maine — Former Gov. Paul LePage on Wednesday said crime in Portland is out of control. He is looking to win his old job back from incumbent Gov. Janet Mills, who LePage blames for the state's opioid epidemic. LePage cited the Maine Drug Data Hub, which tracks overdose...
boothbayregister.com
Shirley A. Main
Shirley Ann Main, 86 of Wiscasset, passed away on the morning of Sept. 14, 2022 at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor after a period of declining health. Shirley was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on Dec. 11, 1935. She grew up in Avon, Massachusetts where she attended local schools and graduated high school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fiddleheadfocus.com
Northern Maine Republican candidates discuss need for change at grand opening of campaign office in Fort Kent
FORT KENT, Maine — The need for change in Augusta was the primary focus of Republican candidates who spoke at a grand opening of the Fort Kent party headquarters on Friday, Sept. 23. Republican candidates Rep. Sue Bernard, Austin Theriault, Roger Albert and Mark Babin attended the event. All...
Cheverus High School is Maine's first religious school approved for tuition reimbursement
PORTLAND, Maine — Students at Cheverus High School, a Roman Catholic college preparatory high school in Portland, will now have the opportunity to get taxpayer funds to help pay for their schooling. Cheverus was the only religious school to apply for participation in the state's tuition reimbursement plan, and...
boothbayregister.com
Re-elect Holly Stover
I write in enthusiastic support of re-electing our State Representative Holly Stover on Nov. 8 for House District 48: Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport and Westport Island. Not only is Holly a kind and supportive person, always ready with a smile to listen to those with a question...
Meet the Stars of the Maine Cabin Masters at Annual Naples Food Drive
Want to meet Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Dixie, and Jedi? The Maine Cabin Masters? Here's your chance to do just that and help out a great cause at the same time. Maine Cabin Masters is a reality show on DIY about the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. The show stars contractor Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, her husband Ryan Eldridge, and master carpenters named Dixie and Jedi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
James D. Wahlstrom
James Dean Wahlstrom, 75, was born in Storm Lake, Iowa on July 7, 1947, the son of Reuben and Bertha Wahlstrom. He graduated from Charles City High School in 1965, where he enjoyed running track and playing drums in the marching band. Jim graduated from Iowa State University as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in May 1971. After graduation, Jim and his family headed to Cumberland Gap, Tennessee to establish the first veterinary practice in this Appalachian region. In 1974 he and his family moved to Brunswick, Maine to join a group veterinary practice. A year later he moved to Boothbay, Maine and established Boothbay Animal Hospital. In 1989 a second satellite office, Coastal Veterinary Care, was established in Wiscasset and in 2000 a new hospital was built. Between both offices and with the assistance of partners and many dedicated staff, thousands of pets and farm animals were lovingly cared for in the coastal region. In 2012 Jim formally retired and moved to Farmington to enjoy life in the Western Maine mountains.
lpgasmagazine.com
Colby & Gale purchases M.W. Sewall
Colby & Gale Inc., based in Damariscotta, Maine, acquired the propane, distillates and HVAC service business of M.W. Sewall Inc., headquartered in Bath, Maine. Founded in 1887 by Mark W. Sewall, M.W. Sewall had its origins in shipbuilding along the Kennebec River. Today, its square-masted schooner, the Edward Sewall, which delivered kerosene in the Caribbean through the early 1900s, remains the historic symbol on its company logo.
boothbayregister.com
Inn Along the Way Fall Harvest Open Mic Oct. 2
Open Mic celebrating music and verse continues in the big red tie out barn at Inn Along the Way’s Chapman Farm, 741 Main Street, in Damariscotta. Celebrating the sounds and spirit of the new fall season through music, song and spoken word will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
nbcboston.com
Vertical Farms Popping Up in Maine City Skylines
In Maine, the skylines in at least two of its cities are rapidly changing. In Portland, high-rise buildings, like an 18-story apartment complex, are under construction downtown. Next door in Westbrook, a multi-story structure with a parking garage, apartments and a vertical farm is being built as well. "The site...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
Writing workshop at Midcoast Conservancy
The Midcoast Conservancy will be offering a writing workshop with Belfast author Linda Buckmaster on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Conservancy's Hidden Valley Nature Center, 131 Egypt Road, in Jefferson. The program is open to writers of any level and experience. To register and for directions, visit https://www.midcoastconservancy.org/events-list/writing-workshop .
boothbayregister.com
Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta Oct. 7-9
Extraordinary excitement is imminent! With only a little over a week to go, the swashbucklers are preparing for the onslaught of energy you’ll bring to our extravaganza of pumpkin play, pumpkin performance, and plenty of pumpkin pleasure!. The 15th Annual Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta returns on Oct. 7 through...
boothbayregister.com
Wiscasset police blotter
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Aug. 15-31: Aug. 18, Cordelia Leeman, 25, of Bath was summonsed for Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer and Violating Conditions of Release, by Chief Larry Hesseltine. Aug. 20, Ashley Knowlton, 28, of Milo was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, by Officer Nathan...
One of the Most Anticipated Celebrations of Food is Back in Portland
If you've never been to Harvest on the Harbor, now is your chance to make up for lost time. Harvest on the Harbor started back in 2007 to let everyone know just how awesome Portland's food scene really is. I mean, Portland has been named The Foodiest Small Town in America and Restaurant City of the Year. Harvest on the Harbor is your chance to taste a whole bunch of it crammed in three awesome days!
boothbayregister.com
Pieternella Harris
Pieternella den Broeder Harris died peacefully Sept. 9, 2022 at the Gregory Wing of St. Andrews Village. She was born Oct. 26, 1935 in The Hague, Netherlands and grew up in The Hague. To her family she was known as Nel. She attended a secondary school and trade school in...
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
Maine prosecutors drop indictment amid allegations investigator ‘monitored’ attorney calls
Allegations included complaints that an investigator with the Kennebec and Somerset District Attorney's office spoke with a defendant without lawyers present and later monitored phone calls a jailed client made to a lawyer. Photo by Samantha Hogan. Maine prosecutors this month dismissed a felony indictment against a man accused of...
boothbayregister.com
‘Let’s Turn Up the Heat’ to benefit CRC Fuel Fund
If you have not had the chance to pop into Kerr/Jones Fine Art and Craft … and Uncommon Goods at 268 Ocean Point Road this summer, now is your chance! Diana and Kathleen are hosting “Let’s Turn Up the Heat,” a reception to benefit The Community Resource Council (CRC) and the Fuel Fund on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Comments / 0