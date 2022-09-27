James Dean Wahlstrom, 75, was born in Storm Lake, Iowa on July 7, 1947, the son of Reuben and Bertha Wahlstrom. He graduated from Charles City High School in 1965, where he enjoyed running track and playing drums in the marching band. Jim graduated from Iowa State University as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in May 1971. After graduation, Jim and his family headed to Cumberland Gap, Tennessee to establish the first veterinary practice in this Appalachian region. In 1974 he and his family moved to Brunswick, Maine to join a group veterinary practice. A year later he moved to Boothbay, Maine and established Boothbay Animal Hospital. In 1989 a second satellite office, Coastal Veterinary Care, was established in Wiscasset and in 2000 a new hospital was built. Between both offices and with the assistance of partners and many dedicated staff, thousands of pets and farm animals were lovingly cared for in the coastal region. In 2012 Jim formally retired and moved to Farmington to enjoy life in the Western Maine mountains.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO