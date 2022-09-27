ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Here’s where Indiana wants to put EV charging stations

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsFim_0iCN61Gr00

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana received federal approval to begin work on a statewide charging network as more and more electric vehicles hit the roads.

The state will invest nearly $100 million over the next five years to build out its EV charging network. The money comes from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI), a broad national plan to expand charging accessibility in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

NEVI is part of the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) approved plans for states to use $1.5 billion in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, covering about 75,000 miles of highways across the country. The plan is intended to expand EV charging capacity and is a key component in the administration’s economic and climate agenda.

The administration aims to create a “convenient, reliable and affordable” national EV charging network and asked states to submit their plans for utilizing the federal funds. The U.S. government will invest about $5 billion nationally over the next five years. It hopes to deploy 500,000 charging stations by 2030.

Multiple state agencies were involved in the planning process, including INDOT, the Indiana Office of Energy Development, Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Indiana Finance Authority and the Governor’s Office.

How long do electric car batteries last?

The state consulted with regional agencies like the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Ohio Department of Transportation, Michigan Department of Transportation, Illinois Department of Transportation and REV Midwest to avoid site duplication near state borders and organize a regional charging network.

The state reached out to multiple metropolitan areas and municipalities to discuss the plan and collected feedback from Hoosiers via an online survey. Other public outreach included three in-person meetings, a virtual walkthrough of the draft plan and one-on-one meetings with stakeholders.

The state outlined six goals in its EV charging plan:

  1. Collaborate and communicate with customers and stakeholders regarding EV infrastructure deployment
  2. Increase understanding of Indiana’s position as it relates to the EV industry and undertake initiatives to collect usage data and advance testing and research in the state
  3. Eliminate range anxiety for EVs
  4. Assess vehicle electrification needs as they evolve and update the EV plan regularly to support long-term economic competitiveness and quality of life
  5. Deliver the EV Plan to provide an interconnected, convenient, accessible, affordable, reliable, and equitable charging network
  6. Partner with the private sector so Indiana’s workforce can support EV infrastructure

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the state will work with public and private partners to expand EV charging across the state. Over the coming years, the money will go toward DC fast charging stations that meet federal guidelines.

GM to invest nearly $500M in Marion plant for EV production

Each station must have at least four ports capable of charging simultaneously at 150 kilowatts. The chargers will be spaced along every 50 miles of FHWA-designated Alternative Fuel Corridors. They must be located less than one mile from an exit or intersection and be available to the public 24 hours a day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTmtB_0iCN61Gr00
Map via INDOT/FHWA

The state will invest in at least 44 Level 3 DC-Fast Charge EV charging stations. Upon the network’s completion, every Hoosier will be within 40 miles of a NEVI-funded charging station, INDOT said. The plan prioritizes access to EV charging stations for disadvantaged communities in both rural and urban areas, according to the state.

The charging stations are intended to spur broader adoption of electric vehicles and reduce range anxiety–the fear your EV won’t have enough charge to get from point A to point B.

Indiana aims to seek proposals from owner-operators by mid-2023, with the initial charging station installations beginning in 2024.

Here’s the list of preliminary and alternate sites from the state’s propsal:

I-465

  • Exit 16/US 136 (preliminary)
  • Exit 27/US 421 (alternate)
  • Exit 31/US 31 (preliminary
  • Exit 40/56th Street (alternate)
  • Exit 52/Emerson Avenue (alternate)

I-469

  • Exit 19/US 30 (preliminary)
  • Exit 25/SR 37 (alternate)

I-64

  • Exit 25/US 31 (preliminary)
  • Exit 57/US 231 (preliminary)
  • Exit 92/SR 66 (preliminary)
  • Exit 123/State Street (preliminary)

I-65

  • Exit 1/Eastern Blvd (alternate)
  • Exit 4/Veterans Pkwy (preliminary)
  • Exit 50/US 50 (preliminary)
  • Exit 64/SR 58 (preliminary)
  • Exit 68/SR 46 (alternate)
  • Exit 103/Southport Rd (preliminary)
  • Exit 130/Whitestown Pkwy (preliminary)
  • Exit 139/SR 39 (alternate)
  • Exit 172 /SR 26 (preliminary)
  • Exit 215/SR 114 (preliminary)
  • Exit 240/SR 2 (alternate)
  • Exit 253/US 30 (preliminary)

I-69

  • Exit 3/Green River Rd (alternate)
  • Exit 15/New Harmony Rd (preliminary)
  • Exit 23/SR 64 (alternate)
  • Exit 62/US 150 (preliminary)
  • Exit 87/US 231 (preliminary)
  • Exit 118/SR 48 (alternate)
  • Exit 126/Sample Rd (preliminary)
  • Exit 138/Ohio St (alternate)
  • Exit 160/Southport Rd (preliminary)
  • Exit 202/96th St (preliminary)
  • Exit 233/SR 67 (preliminary)
  • Exit 264/SR 18 (preliminary)
  • Exit 278/SR 5 (alternate)
  • Exit 305/SR 14 (preliminary)
  • Exit 311/US 27 (alternate)
  • Exit 316/SR 1 (preliminary)
  • Exit 348/US 20 (preliminary)
  • Exit 357/Lake George Rd (alternate)
  • Exit 245/US 35 (alternate)
  • Exit 226/SR 109 (alternate)

I-70

  • Exit 11/SR 46 (preliminary)
  • Exit 41/SR 231 (preliminary)
  • Exit 59/SR 39 (alternate)
  • Exit 91/Post Rd (preliminary)
  • Exit 123/SR 3 (preliminary)

I-74

  • Exit 4/SR 63 (preliminary)
  • Exit 34/US 231 (preliminary)
  • Exit 39/SR 32 (preliminary
  • Exit 66/SR 267 (preliminary)
  • Exit 96/Post Rd (preliminary)
  • Exit 113/SR 9 (alternate)
  • Exit 134/SR 3 (preliminary)
  • Exit 149/SR 229 (alternate)

I-80

  • Exit 1/SR 41 (alternate)
  • Exit 6/Burr St (alternate)
  • Exit 10/SR 53 (alternate)
  • Exit 15/SR 51 (preliminary)
  • Exit 22/Travel Center (alternate)
  • Exit 56/Travel Center (preliminary)
  • Exit 72/US 31 (alternate)
  • Exit 90/Travel Center (preliminary
  • Exit 101/SR 15 (preliminary)
  • Exit 126/Travel Center (preliminary)
  • Exit 144/I-69 (alternate)

I-94

  • Exit 19/SR 249 (alternate)
  • Exit 34/US 421 (alternate)

U.S. 31

  • Exit 127/W Main St (preliminary)
  • Exit 162/SR 22 (preliminary)
  • Exit 183/US 24 (alternate)
  • Exit 203/SR 25 (preliminary)
  • Exit 225/US 30 (alternate)
  • Exit 233/US 6 (preliminary)

You can find the state’s plan here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 23

James Cira
1d ago

Anyone notice this article never mentioned the cost of charging these vehicles? How are they going to recycle the lithium batteries? How much will these batteries cost and how many go to a vehicle

Reply
8
Danny Boyer
2d ago

send all electric cars back to recycle there trash and I'd never buy an electric car

Reply(1)
13
James Keaton
1d ago

the last ones the city purchased. are sitting in a pile high stack in a junk yard on tibbs street across from drive in

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Indiana Business

Black Hoosiers call for racial equity in EV charging plan

With over $100 million of federal money earmarked for electric vehicle infrastructure in Indiana, a group of Black Hoosiers met with federal Department of Transportation representatives Monday, urging the agency to reject the state’s plan in favor of one more equitable to communities of color. Denise Abdul-Rahman, the environmental...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Governor signs carbon capture bill, adding to Indiana’s hydrogen plans

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed a bill that creates a regulatory framework for companies to store captured carbon dioxide underground in Indiana. The governor was joined by several local and state elected officials for the signing at the BP Whiting Refinery. Paul Mitchell, CEO of Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network, says the law could make northwest Indiana one of the largest hubs for carbon sequestration and hydrogen production in the country.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Cars
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Indiana State
FOX59

INDOT hosts statewide job fair for winter highway operations

INDOT is hosting a statewide job fair to hire for its winter seasonal highway operations.   The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 13 different locations across the state.  Anyone interested is welcome to go learn more about the job and have questions answered by current employees.  They are […]
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

INDOT announces US 41 southbound exit ramp closure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek. Officials say crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue on Wednesday. The US 41 Pigeon Creek bridge is expected to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana to expand services for minority-owned businesses

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana has secured federal funding to offer new services for minority-owned businesses. According to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, roughly $2 million in federal and state funds will be invested toward helping minority-owned businesses over the next four years. Neesheka Gray, who opened her Indianapolis salon Black Lotus Hair Company in January, said […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Car Batteries#Infrastructure#Urban Areas#Vehicles#Ev
thebutlercollegian.com

Shein warehouse comes to Indiana

Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
WHITESTOWN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy