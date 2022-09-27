ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

WPTV

Brightline modifies Thursday's morning schedule

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline announced Wednesday that it has made additional modifications to its Thursday morning schedule to conduct an inspection and the removal of debris from Hurricane Ian's winds. The departure of the first southbound train from West Palm Beach will be at 8:08 a.m. and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Threat of tornadoes continues as Hurricane Ian moves through Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The threat of tornadoes will continue overnight along the Treasure Coast as Hurricane Ian moves inland after slamming southwest Florida earlier in the day. A tornado watch is in effect for the entire Treasure Coast until 1 a.m. Thursday. Winds gusts are expected to...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Windy now as Ian moves through, but drier air on the way

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Winds will slowly ease as the storm pulls away, dropping below tropical storm force by noon in Palm Beach County. There may still be some gusts on the Treasure Coast through the afternoon. However, the tropical storm warning has been lifted for the Treasure...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Kings Point tornado sounded like 'freight train,' resident says

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Residents at a senior community in Delray Beach said they heard what sounded like a train when a tornado tore through their neighborhood. Brian Kaufman and Della Ryman told WPTV they were at home Tuesday night watching baseball and waiting out Hurricane Ian when they heard the loud noise.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPTV

Paint store fire prompts evacuation in Clewiston

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Firefighters battled flames from a fire at a paint store in Clewiston. The fire erupted early Thursday at MCM Paints. Clewiston Fire Rescue Chief Travis Reese said combustible materials inside the building prompted an evacuation of two blocks in the vicinity of the business. "We've knocked...
CLEWISTON, FL
WPTV

Hobe Heights residents prepare for storm years after flooding

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — As hurricane Ian makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico, residents in the Hobe Heights neighborhood in Hobe Sound are no strangers to strong storms. "I've been through three hurricanes here and a couple of tropical storms. I've been here 20 years," said people like Glenn Hurtzig.
HOBE SOUND, FL
