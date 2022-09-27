Read full article on original website
Related
Brightline modifies Thursday's morning schedule
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline announced Wednesday that it has made additional modifications to its Thursday morning schedule to conduct an inspection and the removal of debris from Hurricane Ian's winds. The departure of the first southbound train from West Palm Beach will be at 8:08 a.m. and...
Threat of tornadoes continues as Hurricane Ian moves through Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The threat of tornadoes will continue overnight along the Treasure Coast as Hurricane Ian moves inland after slamming southwest Florida earlier in the day. A tornado watch is in effect for the entire Treasure Coast until 1 a.m. Thursday. Winds gusts are expected to...
Windy now as Ian moves through, but drier air on the way
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Winds will slowly ease as the storm pulls away, dropping below tropical storm force by noon in Palm Beach County. There may still be some gusts on the Treasure Coast through the afternoon. However, the tropical storm warning has been lifted for the Treasure...
Florida residents evacuate to Palm Beach County as Hurricane Ian approaches
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We know what it's like to be ground zero when a storm is approaching. But this time, many people are choosing to evacuate to our area. In Florida, people will drive miles across the state to try to outrun a hurricane. And this time, state leaders are telling them to come to our part of Southeast Florida.
Kings Point tornado near Delray Beach had peak winds of 125 mph, National Weather Service says
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A devastating tornado that hit the Kings Point senior community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night had estimated peak winds of 125 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Officials on Thursday classified the tornado as an EF-2, which has winds between 113-157 mph....
Here's how many FPL customers are without electricity in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian's impacts are being felt across Florida as strong winds and tornadoes caused by the storm have knocked out electricity to portions of the state. Florida Power & Light has vowed to restore electricity to its customers as quickly as possible. WATCH: FPL...
President Joe Biden approves major disaster declaration for 9 Florida counties after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for nine Florida counties in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The major disaster declaration was approved for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties, the White House said Thursday. Biden's action makes...
Kings Point tornado sounded like 'freight train,' resident says
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Residents at a senior community in Delray Beach said they heard what sounded like a train when a tornado tore through their neighborhood. Brian Kaufman and Della Ryman told WPTV they were at home Tuesday night watching baseball and waiting out Hurricane Ian when they heard the loud noise.
Kings Point condominium complex damaged by possible tornado; 2 people hospitalized
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of people were evacuated and two others were taken to a hospital Tuesday evening after a possible tornado caused by Hurricane Ian damaged an apartment complex in Delray Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Kings Point apartment complex about 9:15...
Paint store fire prompts evacuation in Clewiston
CLEWISTON, Fla. — Firefighters battled flames from a fire at a paint store in Clewiston. The fire erupted early Thursday at MCM Paints. Clewiston Fire Rescue Chief Travis Reese said combustible materials inside the building prompted an evacuation of two blocks in the vicinity of the business. "We've knocked...
Hobe Heights residents prepare for storm years after flooding
HOBE SOUND, Fla. — As hurricane Ian makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico, residents in the Hobe Heights neighborhood in Hobe Sound are no strangers to strong storms. "I've been through three hurricanes here and a couple of tropical storms. I've been here 20 years," said people like Glenn Hurtzig.
Martin County residents prepare for flooding, high winds from Hurricane Ian
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County homeowners are preparing for flooding and high winds from Hurricane Ian, especially in some vulnerable low-lying areas. Across the county, emergency management officials continue to make sure they are ready to respond. Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV that high water already...
