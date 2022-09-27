Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
Vermont governor announces tax credit awards to projects that revitalize communities
Vermont Governor Phil Scott was in St. Albans Tuesday to announce the projects that will receive funding support through a state tax incentive program. This year Vermont’s Downtown and Village Center Tax Credit Program is providing a total of $4.35 million in state tax credits to projects that “enhance the historic character and improve building safety of older and historic commercial and community buildings” in qualified communities.
WCAX
Millions in tax incentives aimed at revitalizing Vermont towns
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are highlighting millions in tax incentives aimed at revitalizing Main Street Vermont. This fall, 49 projects in dozens of communities will share some $4.1 million in tax credits. Projects like the former U.S. Customs House and post office in St. Albans. The historic...
WCAX
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
nhbr.com
$8.95 million loan fund aims to spur affordable housing in Upper Valley
Evernorth, a nonprofit housing organization that serves the three northern New England states, has launched an $8.95 million program to fund development of workforce housing in the Upper Valley of New Hampshire and Vermont. The fund, backed financially by eight Upper Valley employers, will work with developers and housing organizations...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermontbiz.com
Colvin hired to lead Bennington County Regional Commission
Vermont Business Magazine The Bennington County Regional Commission (BCRC) announced today that Bill Colvin, currently the organization’s assistant director and coordinator of community and economic development programs, will be taking the reins as executive director in the coming weeks. Jim Sullivan, the current executive director, is retiring after 30+ years at BCRC - 12 years as executive director.
vermontbiz.com
VITL strengthens board of directors with new appointments
VITL(link is external), a Williston nonprofit working to support the advancement of health care delivery and reform in Vermont, has appointed Emma Harrigan, director of policy analysis and development at the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, and Jimmy Mauro, chief data officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, to its board of directors.
vermontbiz.com
The Walter Cerf Community Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation announces $290,480 in grants to support youth and families, elderly Vermonters, and the arts
Vermont Business Magazine The Walter Cerf Community Fund, a component fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, has announced $290,480 in grants to 40 nonprofits in its 2022 competitive grant round, including 14 multiyear awards to be distributed over the next three years. In addition, the fund is pleased to support two applicants with large, single-year grant awards: The Essex Community Historical Society received $10,000 to support the Fort Ethan Allen Water Tower restoration project, and the Middlebury Studio School received $15,000 to support educational programming. Additional grants include a combination of awards supporting youth and families, seniors, historic preservation, arts, and community enrichment.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Women’s Fund call for new council members
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Women’s Fund, a component fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, is seeking up to six new council members through its first-ever open application process. From now through October 10th, the Women’s Fund is accepting applications for new council members that will serve three-year terms beginning on December 9th, 2022. The new process is aimed at encouraging a broader and more diverse council as the organization advances its values of shared power, revolutionizing systems, and equity for all.
RELATED PEOPLE
mynbc5.com
Vermont gears up for retail cannabis sales, but many businesses still waiting on licenses
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont is just five days away from legal retail cannabis sales. But some shops are still waiting to receive the necessary licensing. Every retail cannabis shop in Vermont needs a license from the state to get up and running, but many also need a local license.
Cannabis Compliance Agents Ensure That Vermont Growers Know — and Follow — the Rules
Their title brings to mind someone in a suit, aviator sunglasses and a big black SUV. But Vermont's new cannabis compliance agents lean more toward flannel shirts and baby blue Priuses. Michael DiTomasso, an unassuming 32-year-old with an environmental science degree, is one of four people whose job it is...
Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon
holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
vermontbiz.com
VHCB awards nearly $800,000 to 39 farm & forest businesses to improve water quality
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program, a program of the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, announces its 2022 grant awards to working lands entrepreneurs, totaling $797,108 to support businesses improvements and improve water quality. This year, 19 farmers were awarded a total of $601,368 to invest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
vermontbiz.com
Devoe-Talluto promoted to Assistant Director Of Captive Insurance
Expert Vermont Regulators Continue to Fill Leadership Roles. Vermont Business Magazine Examiner-In-Charge Jim DeVoe-Talluto has been promoted to Assistant Director of Captive Insurance at the Department of Financial Regulation. DeVoe-Talluto will fill the role that Christine Brown held, who was recently promoted to Director of Captive Insurance of the Captive Insurance Division.
vermontbiz.com
New guidance to help protect shorelands in Vermont
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program has released new guidance to help property owners protect and restore lakeshore properties. The Shoreland Best Management Practices guidance(link is external) (bit.ly/Shoreland-BMP(link is external)) is comprised of multiple Best Management Practice documents. Each document highlights different shoreland management activities to improve water quality and the health of lakeshore habitat. Examples of activities include planting native trees and shrubs, installing rain gardens to absorb runoff, improving driveways and pathways, and creating no-mow zones.
vermontbiz.com
Front Porch Forum names first chief revenue officer
Front Porch Forum(link is external), a leader in helping Vermont neighbors connect and build community via online local forums, has named Jason Wiseberg as chief revenue officer and executive vice president. Wiseberg has more than 28 years of B2B and B2C sales and marketing experience. He has served as vice...
vermontbiz.com
Leahy secures $1 billion for LIHEAP, $5.7 million for Vermont
Vermont Business Magazine Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) Tuesday announced that $1 billion in new funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) was included in the Continuing Resolution. Leahy was the leading advocate for securing new funding for the popular program in the continuing resolution, which is estimated to deliver $5.7 million in support for Vermonters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
teslarati.com
Vermont introduces gas vehicle buyback program
Vermont has started a gas vehicle buyback program, “Replace Your Ride,” giving owners $3,000 for their old gas vehicles. According to VTDigger, the State of Vermont has introduced a gas vehicle buyback program called “Replace Your Ride.” The program will give owners $3,000 to surrender their gas vehicle that is ten years old or older, with the intention of helping people purchase electric vehicles in the future.
Massachusetts SNAP benefits will increase next month
The nearly 550,000 Massachusetts households that receive SNAP benefits are about to see additional aid. Monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will rise by 12% starting in October, equating to a boost of about $25 to $30 per person per month, the Baker administration announced Wednesday. An individual...
State encourages residents to seek assistance with heating bills
As temperatures start to drop in Massachusetts, the state is looking for ways to help residents manage what are expected to be high heating bills this winter.
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
Comments / 0