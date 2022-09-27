Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Women’s Fund, a component fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, is seeking up to six new council members through its first-ever open application process. From now through October 10th, the Women’s Fund is accepting applications for new council members that will serve three-year terms beginning on December 9th, 2022. The new process is aimed at encouraging a broader and more diverse council as the organization advances its values of shared power, revolutionizing systems, and equity for all.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO