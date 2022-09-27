ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Comments / 53

Floof
2d ago

She wasn't hurting him, he wasn't resisting, but it is public shaming which isn't cool. I would say this mom was being harsh and has a temper but I wouldn't call it abuse. I'll bet, for the woman posting this, it's hard to admit that she went too far as well.

Reply(12)
20
AP_001741.ae8761d77a05484ab2a3dbeb14029a87.1449
1d ago

Parents have every right to discipline their children… if more people would do so when kids act out… they would become better members of society

Reply
15
Hey YouGuysss
2d ago

The mom is a loon... public shaming is 🐂💩 AND the woman recording....blur the whole kid, blur the mom's face....this poor kid. 🤦 I almost guarantee you he goes to school with one of my children and someone will recognize his mom 😣. If the woman behind the camera truly thought it was abuse she will report it but if I had to guess she just wanted her 15 minutes of fame at the expense of a poor child.

Reply(1)
17
Related
The Independent

‘My son didn’t mean to die’: Mother issues warning after boy dies doing viral TikTok challenge

A mother who said her son died after attempting a viral challenge has issued a warning to parents and teenagers about the danger of the Tik Tok trend.Lauryn Keating said she found her 14-year-old son Leon Brown unresponsive in his room at their home in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire on 25 August.She later learned that he had tried the “blackout challenge”, a viral trend that is believed to have caused the brain injury which led to the death of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee last month.In the latest iteration of a dangerous dare, children film themselves holding their breath until they fall...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nampa, ID
Society
Local
Idaho Society
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
105.5 The Fan

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?

Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Former Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping intern

Former Idaho state Representative Aaron von Ehlinger has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping his 19-year-old legislative intern. During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Michael Reardon said that von Ehlinger must spend at least eight years behind bars before he’s eligible for parole, according to the Associated Press. The former Republican lawmaker was convicted of felony rape in April. He resigned from the state House about a year earlier following a recommendation from the ethics committee that he be barred from the chamber.According to Judge Reardon, von Ehlinger didn’t show remorse or...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Idaho Walmart
Daily Mail

Texas woman who was staunch pro-lifer says she's now firmly pro-abortion, after she was forced to travel 10 hours and spend $3,500 to terminate longed-for baby who doctors said would die an hour after birth

A Texas woman says she's gone from being staunchly pro-life to firmly pro-abortion after being forced to travel out-of-state to terminate a longed-for pregnancy after being told the fetus would survive no more than an hour after birth. Kailee Lingo DeSpain, 29, together with her husband David, 31, had both...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Portland residents flee as homeless fill neighborhood parks, crime surges: 'Infinite final straws'

Portland, Oregon, residents are outraged, blaming far-left politicians for the homeless crisis and crime surge fueling an exodus from the city. Jeff Reynolds, who recently moved from the city, and The Fields Bar & Grill owner Jim Rice joined "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday to discuss how the crises in the Democrat-run city have impacted the community and why politicians are to blame for the spiral.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS News

Polygamous group leader charged after young girls found in enclosed trailer in Arizona

A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
People

Wisconsin News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed by Police

Neena Pacholke was found dead in her home by police officers who were conducting a welfare check on Aug. 27 Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke's cause of death has been confirmed by police. Neena, a television news anchor for ABC television affiliate WAOW in Wausau, died on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the age of 27. "The Wausau Police and Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office have confirmed that 27-year-old Neena Pacholke died as a result of suicide," the Wausau Police Department said in a release via Facebook. Noting that September is Suicide Prevention Month, the police department...
WAUSAU, WI
The US Sun

Horror new details emerge about phone call as friend opens up on ‘battle’ family of five found shot dead were facing

A GRIEVING dad suffered years of emotional turmoil before he killed his wife and three kids in a murder-suicide to "save them" from more pain, a close family friend said. Marcus Milligan called 911 to tell police he fatally shot his wife Tara, their children Teresa, 14, Nora, 11, and Finn, eight, and planned on killing himself before he hung up, Cecil County, Maryland Sheriff's Office said in an email to The U.S. Sun.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy