footballscoop.com
How the Kansas State staff used the rulebook to their advantage in upsetting Oklahoma
The key moment in Kansas State's 41-34 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma arguably occurred on a play that never even happened. Trailing 24-20 in the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-5 from the K-State 43. Head coach Brent Venables opted to go for it, but in doing so the Sooners substituted, replacing running back Marcus Major with his backfield counterpart Eric Gray.
Smooth road for Kansas, K-State; Texas, Sooners last in Big 12
An eye-opening win by Kansas State over Oklahoma and strong starts by Kansas and other Big 12 teams on the road have thrown the early conference standings into an unfamiliar heap. Perennial basement dweller Kansas is 4-0 and on the cusp of its first ranking in 13 years. And look...
WIBW
Wildcats add another recruit to 2023 class
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang and his staff keep adding to their 2023 recruiting class. Three-star Forward Macaleab Rich, from East Saint Louis, Illinois, announced on his Twitter his commitment to K-State. Rich had other offers from Mizzou, Ole Miss, Indiana State, Buffalo and more. According to 247 Sports,...
WIBW
Two brothers from Jackson Heights working together to broadcast football games
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An idea that turned into gold, Kryndon and Kyson Proffitt are providing a service for everyone to enjoy. Kryndon is a junior while Kyson is a freshman at Jackson Heights. The brothers took it up a notch to livestream their football games at home and on...
KVOE
Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe
Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
WIBW
Four KU programs receive $8+ million grants
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Four educational programs at the University of Kansas have been granted more than $8 million to continue serving first-generation and low-income students. The University of Kansas says the Center of Educational Opportunity Programs recently secured more than $8 million in funds from the U.S. Department of...
WIBW
World-renowned K-State professors honored for advancements in their fields
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two world-renowned professors at K-State have been honored for the advancements they have made in their fields. Kansas State University says internationally recognized professor of entimology Yoonseong Park and university distinguished professor and head of anatomy and physiology Hans Coetzee have been honored with the 2022-2023 Commerce Bank and W.T. Kemper Foundation Distinguished Graduate Faculty Award.
Emporia School Board issues statement on football team investigation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Wednesday night meeting of the Emporia School Board touched on the ongoing investigation into the Emporia High School’s football team. During the meeting, Board of Education President Leslie Seeley gave the following statement regarding the parent’s concerns about the allegations of misconduct against the football team: The district continues to work […]
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
WIBW
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
WIBW
L.A. business owner returns to share story, advice to Washburn students
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Los Angeles business owner returned to Kansas to share his success story with college students on Monday, September 26, at Washburn University. Washburn students heard from the co-owner of the Los Angeles skincare company “Mindi Walters Skincare” and Topeka native Christopher Szamosszegi. He...
WIBW
$1.5K in damages reported after K-State frat egged
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1,500 in damages was reported after a fraternity house at Kansas State University was egged. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that officers were called to the 1900 block of Huntington Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with reports of criminal damage.
WIBW
Students gather Wednesday morning outside schools for annual ‘See You at the Pole’ prayer rally
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in Topeka, across the nation and around the world gathered Wednesday morning for the annual “See You at the Pole” prayer rally outside their schools. In Topeka, about 35 students and faculty members took part in the prayer gathering outside Cair Paravel Latin...
WIBW
Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia. KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were...
WIBW
Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
WIBW
Topeka area becomes younger, more diverse according to Census
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Capital City’s population is becoming younger and more diverse. The Greater Topeka Partnership says the U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 data on Sept. 15 which shows that the population of Shawnee Co. has increased by 1,389 residents since 2019. This is the fastest the population has grown in a decade.
WIBW
Wamego woman pronounced dead following Tue. evening accident
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released details into a deadly Wamego crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, emergency crews were called to 15165 Elm Slough Rd. - less than a mile east of Prairie View Rd. - with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
WIBW
Students return to class after gas leak found in Emporia science classroom
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students are back in class after a gas leak was found in an Emporia High School science classroom. The Emporia Fire Department says on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, crews were called to Emporia High School with reports of a gas leak inside the building. When first...
WIBW
Lanes of Gage, 10th Ave. to close for construction
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lanes of Gage Blvd. and 10th Ave. will close for construction. The City of Topeka says that on Friday, Sept. 30, City URI is expected to close multiple lanes at two locations for construction projects. First, the City said crews will close the right southbound lane...
WIBW
Jury instructions for Dana Chandler retrial reveal jury’s burden
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ever wonder what a judge instructs the jury to do during a trial? Here’s a look into the jury instructions for Dana Chandler’s most recent trial. Instruction No. 1: “It is my duty to instruct you in the law that applies to this case, and it is your duty to consider and follow all of the instructions. You must decide the case by applying these instructions to the facts as you find them.”
