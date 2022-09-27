Today on High Plains Morning, we welcomed Penni Bentley into the HPPR studio. She’s the VP of Communications & Marketing at the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, and she stopped by to remind our listeners that the 26th Annual Amarillo Chamber Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off will be held this year on Thursday, October 6th at the Tri-State Fairgrounds (10th & Marrs, Amarillo) from 5 to 8p CT. There will be live music from Insufficient Funds, as well as some of the best BBQ you can imagine.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO