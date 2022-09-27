ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

John Adams
4d ago

Bottom line at this point with all the lies, cover-ups, degradation of America and our Constitution I cannot and will not trust ANYONE who claims democrat or liberal. PERIOD.

Matt Schmitz
5d ago

You obviously aren't a legitimate news source.... but you need to hear this anyway. A lawyer is required to give EVERY client their best effort. Anything less and they risk being disbarred. But that doesn't quite fit with your agenda does it?

yourbigsky.com

What is on this ballot for the general election in Montana?

Residents across Montana are gearing up for the general election on November 8, 2022. Several ballot issues are qualified this year and other submitted ballot issues for this election. One of the qualified issues on the ballot is HB167, an act that the Montana Legislature referred: The Born Alive Infant...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup

BILLINGS, Mont. — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile site in Montana that's contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs. Under a legal decree...
ANACONDA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Did You Know Montana Made History In The 1910s?

This is not only a considerable part of Montana history, it's a big part of political and social history for the whole nation. The political season is upon us, and Montana has several elections approaching. This November, locals will elect two U.S. Representatives, local officials, and more. When looking at the history of Montana's politics, we found something unique.
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species

Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

The vanishing Montana worth fighting for

In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

One of Montana’s Biggest Industries Might Surprise You

We knew this industry was popular, but the amount of money coming in is wild. Montana has several highly profitable industries. Some of the largest industries include agriculture, forestry, and mining. These fields are what Montana is known for, but did you know that Montana has another large revenue generator—one you wouldn't expect?
MONTANA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions

WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Montanan

Attorney General’s office discriminated in hiring, Montana human rights investigation concludes

The Montana Human Rights Bureau found reasonable cause to believe the Attorney General’s Office engaged in unlawful discrimination during the hiring process following an investigation into the Montana Department of Justice. The investigator with the bureau determined that the office did not hire attorney Andres Haladay because of his political beliefs, even though a hiring […] The post Attorney General’s office discriminated in hiring, Montana human rights investigation concludes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you

In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

A simple word change, or a larger scheme to undercut public education in Montana?

Montanans can be forgiven for not being outraged at the fight brewing within the Montana Board of Education. The difference between the use of the word “equality” and “equity” seems like a semantic parlor game. And while the concepts are related, important and deeply rooted in our lexicon of what it means to be an […] The post A simple word change, or a larger scheme to undercut public education in Montana? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Stillwater County News

Bear activity up around Stillwater

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Game Warden Paul Luepke said this week that he is getting five to 10 times as many calls about bears this year in Stillwater County than he did last year. Some theories for the increase in calls include 2 years of drought that have led...
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislators To Consider Giving Themselves More Than 50% Raise

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase their salaries by 53%. The Subcommittee on Legislator Compensation will consider draft legislation next week that would increase the per diem daily salary for state legislators by $80, bumping them from $150 to $230 per day.
WYOMING STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,427 Cases, Two New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 310,731 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,281 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,595 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,554,238 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,365...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

What is the Most Listened To Band in Montana?

I am not saying this is a bad band, but there is no way this claim is accurate. If there is one thing Montanans enjoy, it's music—whether at a live show, in the car, or while outside on a beautiful Montana night. The real question is, what is Montana's favorite band or artist? Well, we might have that answer.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Daines Demands Answers Following FBI Raid on Pro Life Dad

This is a crazy story out of Pennsylvania which shows you just how politicized the Justice Department and the FBI has become under the Biden Administration. A pro-life Catholic father of 7 was peacefully protesting an abortion clinic when a pro-abortion activist got into the face of his 12 year old son. The dad, to protect his son, shoved the activist out of his kid's face.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

