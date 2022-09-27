Read full article on original website
John Adams
4d ago
Bottom line at this point with all the lies, cover-ups, degradation of America and our Constitution I cannot and will not trust ANYONE who claims democrat or liberal. PERIOD.
Reply
4
Matt Schmitz
5d ago
You obviously aren't a legitimate news source.... but you need to hear this anyway. A lawyer is required to give EVERY client their best effort. Anything less and they risk being disbarred. But that doesn't quite fit with your agenda does it?
Reply(3)
3
Related
18-year-old Billings candidate has sights set on Montana Senate
Elijah Tidswell is one of the candidates for the Montana Senate in District 24. Tidswell turned 18 in June, which means that if he wins he'll be the youngest person ever elected in Montana.
yourbigsky.com
What is on this ballot for the general election in Montana?
Residents across Montana are gearing up for the general election on November 8, 2022. Several ballot issues are qualified this year and other submitted ballot issues for this election. One of the qualified issues on the ballot is HB167, an act that the Montana Legislature referred: The Born Alive Infant...
NBCMontana
Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup
BILLINGS, Mont. — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile site in Montana that's contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs. Under a legal decree...
Did You Know Montana Made History In The 1910s?
This is not only a considerable part of Montana history, it's a big part of political and social history for the whole nation. The political season is upon us, and Montana has several elections approaching. This November, locals will elect two U.S. Representatives, local officials, and more. When looking at the history of Montana's politics, we found something unique.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EPA announces cleanup of Montana Superfund site
The Atlantic Richfield Company has agreed to complete its cleanup of the Anaconda Smelter Superfund Site in Montana, which has suffered from severe pollution and water contamination.
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
The vanishing Montana worth fighting for
In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Governor Gianforte Sending National Guard To Help Florida
Governor Greg Gianforte (Triple G) has announced that help is on the way to Florida from the Montana National Guard, in response to Hurricane Ian. Florida provided Montana critical assistance during the flooding disaster this year, and we’re glad to be able to return the favor in their time of need,
RELATED PEOPLE
One of Montana’s Biggest Industries Might Surprise You
We knew this industry was popular, but the amount of money coming in is wild. Montana has several highly profitable industries. Some of the largest industries include agriculture, forestry, and mining. These fields are what Montana is known for, but did you know that Montana has another large revenue generator—one you wouldn't expect?
FOX 28 Spokane
Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions
WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
Write-In Candidates Seeking To Unseat Incumbents (And Chuck Gray) In Wyoming General Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***yomi. In addition to the 20 third-party candidates who will be on general election ballots in November, there also are a number of write-ins vying for offices around Wyoming. Although write-in campaigns typically face an uphill battle by relying on voters to...
Attorney General’s office discriminated in hiring, Montana human rights investigation concludes
The Montana Human Rights Bureau found reasonable cause to believe the Attorney General’s Office engaged in unlawful discrimination during the hiring process following an investigation into the Montana Department of Justice. The investigator with the bureau determined that the office did not hire attorney Andres Haladay because of his political beliefs, even though a hiring […] The post Attorney General’s office discriminated in hiring, Montana human rights investigation concludes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
A simple word change, or a larger scheme to undercut public education in Montana?
Montanans can be forgiven for not being outraged at the fight brewing within the Montana Board of Education. The difference between the use of the word “equality” and “equity” seems like a semantic parlor game. And while the concepts are related, important and deeply rooted in our lexicon of what it means to be an […] The post A simple word change, or a larger scheme to undercut public education in Montana? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Stillwater County News
Bear activity up around Stillwater
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Game Warden Paul Luepke said this week that he is getting five to 10 times as many calls about bears this year in Stillwater County than he did last year. Some theories for the increase in calls include 2 years of drought that have led...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators To Consider Giving Themselves More Than 50% Raise
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase their salaries by 53%. The Subcommittee on Legislator Compensation will consider draft legislation next week that would increase the per diem daily salary for state legislators by $80, bumping them from $150 to $230 per day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,427 Cases, Two New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 310,731 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,281 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,595 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,554,238 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,365...
What is the Most Listened To Band in Montana?
I am not saying this is a bad band, but there is no way this claim is accurate. If there is one thing Montanans enjoy, it's music—whether at a live show, in the car, or while outside on a beautiful Montana night. The real question is, what is Montana's favorite band or artist? Well, we might have that answer.
Daines Demands Answers Following FBI Raid on Pro Life Dad
This is a crazy story out of Pennsylvania which shows you just how politicized the Justice Department and the FBI has become under the Biden Administration. A pro-life Catholic father of 7 was peacefully protesting an abortion clinic when a pro-abortion activist got into the face of his 12 year old son. The dad, to protect his son, shoved the activist out of his kid's face.
TDS Fiber Launching Statewide, Starting in Billings Heights
Have you had this happen in your house? Mom's got a zoom call. The Internet decides to stop cooperating. That's it: EVERYBODY off the Internet, so mom can do her zoom call!. That's happened in our house- and we live in Montana's largest city (if you want to call it a city).
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 12