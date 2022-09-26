ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Reports.org

Car-Safety Tips for a Hurricane

When a hurricane or strong storm system hits your area, people are affected in a wide range of ways, from direct home damage and power loss to the interruption of goods and services. The most important tip is knowing that extreme weather is no place for driving. Risks such as...
Consumer Reports.org

What to Do If Your Car Is Damaged in a Storm

The aftermath of a hurricane can leave you with a number of crises to deal with, including power outages and property damage. If your car has been damaged by water or wind-blown debris, you’ll need to take care of those situations immediately and avoid future headaches like mold or electrical problems.
Consumer Reports.org

Beware a Flood of Flooded Cars

Thousands of cars are damaged or destroyed by floods every year, but don’t assume all those vehicles end up in a junkyard. Some are repaired and resold in other parts of the country without the buyer being aware of the car’s waterlogged history. In fact, Carfax says were 378,000 flooded cars were back on the roads in 2021, and Hurricane Ian is certain to see many more damaged cars added to the high-demand used-car market.
Consumer Reports.org

New Research Highlights Opportunities to Improve Automatic Emergency Braking

Automatic emergency braking (AEB) prevents or reduces the impact of low-speed rear-end collisions. But new crash tests from AAA serve as a warning to drivers that the safety technology can’t prevent all crashes. Automatic emergency braking can detect obstacles and automatically brake to avoid a collision or lessen the...
Consumer Reports.org

How to Safely Set Up a Generator Fast

If a big storm knocks out your power and you haven’t had the opportunity to install a transfer switch—a device that enables the safe delivery of auxiliary power to your home’s circuits—you’ll need another way to connect a portable generator. When you do, you’d be wise to take precautions to ensure that the power source you introduce to bring your lights back on doesn’t end up endangering yourself or your home.
Consumer Reports.org

Can You Reuse or Donate Your Car Seat?

One day your child is going to outgrow his or her car seat, leaving you wondering what to do with it. Many parents save it for their next child, while others pass it on to someone they know. Use this interactive tool to help you decide whether it’s safe to...
Consumer Reports.org

Cadillac and GMC SUVs Recalled to Fix Backup Cameras

General Motors is recalling over 95,000 SUVs, including the 2020 and 2021 Cadillac XT5 and XT6 and GMC Acadia, because their surround view cameras might not work. The problem is caused by a faulty cable that may cause the backup camera’s image to display intermittently or not at all. Dealerships will replace this cable, free of charge. Only vehicles equipped with GM’s optional Surround Vision feature are included in the recall.
