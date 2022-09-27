Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Indianola – State Patrol Special Project
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Iowa State Patrol Public Resource Officer Darren Flaherty about a special traffic enforcement project. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
IN DEPTH: Lake Red Rock Water Quality
What’s the quality of the water in Lake Red Rock?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chris Jones, Research Engineer with IIHR-Hydroscience and Engineering at the University of Iowa. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Meredith Tipping
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Meredith Tipping, Knoxville High School Band Director. Our topic was talking about the band. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola Parks and Rec Beginning “Find Scooter” Program in October
Indianola and area residents who use local trails can participate in the annual “Find Scooter” program hosted by Indianola Parks and Rec. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News there will be 25 hidden pictures of their mascot Scooter the Squirrel along the McVay Trail, located between 9th and 15th streets, during the month of October. The public is invited to find all of the pictures as they walk or ride the trail, then leave them for others to enjoy. For more information, click below.
Pella Library Hosting “Out of This World” Event on October 8th
Families in Pella are invited for a program including several activities related to space at an event coming up in October. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says “Reading is Out of This World!” is coming to the Pella Community Center’s Room 206 on Saturday, October 7th from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and includes several themed programs aimed toward children. She says the special guest is Dan Hoy, a NASA Solar Systems Ambassador from Clive.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Cheyanne Bruns, Twin Cedars Cross Country – September 28, 2022
While one runner gets much of the spotlight on the Twin Cedars Cross Country Program, Cheyanne Bruns also has a dream of getting to the State Meet this fall to cap off her high school running career. She joined Derek Cardwell on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Indianola Boys Golf Wins Fall Little Hawkeye Conference Meet
The Indianola boys golf team won the fall Little Hawkeye Conference meet Wednesday, shooting a team score of 301. The Indians defeated the Norwalk and Dallas Center-Grimes boys golf teams in the limited meet, with Preston Bily leading the way with a first place finish shooting a 69, Jackson Overton and Graham Hilton each tied for fifth shooting a 76, while Jackson Buchanan shot an 80. The Indians next golf on Tuesday in district competition in Council Bluffs.
Des Moines Skydivers Club to Jump Saturday Morning
If you see parachutes over the Knoxville airport on Saturday, it will be members of the Des Moines Skydivers club. The club started in 1971 in Dallas Center. The organization moved to Knoxville in the mid-70s and left Knoxville in 1987 and went to Winterset. The Des Moines Skydivers Club will now be moving to back to Knoxville in April of 2023, with the Knoxville Airport being their home base.
Three Pella Swimmers Celebrate Aquagirls Senior Night
Three Pella seniors celebrated their final home meet with the NCMP Aquagirls earlier this week. On Tuesday, Maylei Ruggles, Ellie Wogen, and Emily Vander Molen were part of a pair of lopsided wins 151-26 over Perry and 166-10 over Oskaloosa and were honored for their years with the program. In...
Knoxville Crowning of King and Queen is Tonight
The Knoxville Homecoming King and Queen will be selected tonight. The Pep Rally starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ken Locke Stadium. Knoxville High School teacher Rhonda Douglas tells KNIA/KRLS News, “Staff gets involved and all of the elementary and middle schools also gets involved with Homecoming.”. The Queen candidates...
Bruns Dream Of A State Appearance For Twin Cedars Cross Country Within Reach
After running at the Knoxville Invitational on Tuesday ,the Twin Cedars runners will head to Chariton today. Rylee Dunkin paced the field from start to finish on Tuesday to get her third win of the season. While Dunkin gets much of the spotlight for the Sabers, usually following close behind her is Cheyanne Bruns. Bruns was a part of the Saber Softball Squad that won the class 1A State title this summer, and it is Bruns’s dream to return to Ft. Dodge to run with her teammate at state.
Pella Fall Sports Teams Ready for Busy Tuesday
— The NCMP Aquagirls are at home in the Newton YMCA for senior night, which includes Pella’s Maylei Ruggles, Ellie Wogen, and Emily Vander Molen, and begins at 5:30 this evening. Freshman Evelyn Munk had a personal best for the NCMP Aquagirls in the 200 Freestyle Saturday at the Tiger Tankers event. Find full results here.
Central College Announces 2022 Geisler Penquite Scholars
Central College’s education program has announced its 2022 Geisler Penquite Scholars. The Geisler Penquite Foundation honors and supports exceptional students in the college’s education program who exhibit academic success, progress in the program, and potential for leadership in the field of education. The Geisler Penquite Scholarship was established...
Indianola Girls Take Top Honors In Knoxville Cross Country Meet
Indianola Girls won the Knoxville Cross Country Invitational while Winterset ran away with the boys title Tuesday night at Pine Knolls Golf Club. The Indians placed five runners in the top ten led by Emily Naughton, who placed 2nd behind Twin Cedars Rylee Dunkin in a time of 20:56. Dunkin’s time was 20:30. Other Indianola runners in the top ten were Taylor Hoger in 3rd at 21:12, Bree Tenges in 5th in 21:21 withy Lead Hartford in 7th with a time of 21:49, and Remy Sivertsen 22:01, Knoxville was 5th overall led by Natalie Collins 11th with a time of 22:36. Pella Christian ran a 2nd team at Knoxville and placed 6th. The Eagles were led over the line by Julia Shmaics placing 31st in a time of 24:21. Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas did not have complete teams and were not a part of the team standings. For the Saints, freshman Hailey Stegman placed 36th in a time of 25:01. Winterset easily won the boys race placing all five runners in the top ten, however Knoxville’s Isaac Rankin continued his brilliant freshman year by placing 2nd overall in a time of 17:25. Rankin told KNIA/KRLS Sports while a freshman, he knows he has to stay patient and still put in the work to get to where he wants to be.
Simpson Volleyball Takes Down Buena Vista
The Simpson Storm women’s volleyball team defeated Buena Vista in an American Rivers Conference clash Wednesday night 3-1 played at Indianola High School while Cowles Fieldhouse is under construction. The Storm won the first set 25-18, before falling in the second 25-16. After a back-and-forth third set, the Storm...
Warren County Chambers of Commerce Hosting Mentoring with Women Workshop
The Indianola, Carlisle, and Norwalk area chambers of commerce are partnering to host the Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop tomorrow. The event will include a networking breakfast, a panel Q&A session, mentoring breakouts, and a feedback session. Speakers will include Rochelle Hunt from Luana Savings Bank, Alicia Benson from AB Coaching, and Jill Anderson with the Norwalk Community School District.
Indianola High School Homecoming Parade Tonight
The Indianola High School Homecoming Game is Friday as they host Warren County rival Norwalk. Part of the weekly festivities will include the annual Homecoming Parade this afternoon featuring local businesses, volunteer organizations, and the Pride of Indianola Marching Band. The route begins at Indianola High School traveling west on Ashland, north on 9th, west on Euclid, south on 5th, west on Ashland, south on N 3rd, then east on 1st Ave back to the school. Lineup begins at 5:30pm, parade starts at 6pm.
Knoxville School Board Approves of Trips
The Knoxville School Board met in regular session last night. The board heard a presentation for the Science Club Trip. The board approved the fall Science Club Trip to Kansas City. They also considered final approval on Washington DC Trips, as well as overnight trip requests for FFA and the...
Emily Brugioni, DO, Joins Staff at Pella Regional Health Center
Emily Brugioni, DO has joined Pella Regional Health Center’s medical staff and will begin seeing patients in the Oncology and Hematology Clinic on October 13. Brugioni joined Mission Cancer + Blood in 2022. Prior to joining the practice, she completed her fellowship training at University of Missouri-Kansas City. She attended medical school at Des Moines University and residency training at the University of Iowa – Des Moines. Her medical interests include malignant hematology and breast cancer. Dr. Brugioni has a passion for developing relationships with her patients to gain a deep understanding of the specific disorder and provide a personalized plan of treatment. When she is not seeing patients she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, working out and reading. Dr. Mathew Wehbe will continue to see patients in the Pella Regional Oncology Clinic weekly as well. Drs. Brugioni and Wehbe will work together with Kimberly Schou, ARNP, Brooke Wehbe, ARNP, CNP and Jocelyn Lenhart, RN to serve patients in the Pella location. Dr. Elhaddad will no longer serve patients at Pella Regional Health Center, he will focus his practice in Des Moines, Knoxville and West Des Moines locations. For more information call the Pella Regional Specialty Clinic at 641-620-2021.
Homecoming Parade Route Changes
Knoxville schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Friday for the downtown parade which is set for 3 p.m. It should be noted the parade route has changed due to construction. The parade route will start at the corner of Roche and Robinson Streets. The route goes down Robinson to Fourth Street. It will turn left to Main, then left on Main, and turn right on Second Street. The parade will end at Second and Marion, at the post office.
