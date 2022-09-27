ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Educator of the Week: Sarah Reynolds, Miller Perry Elementary

By Kasey Marler
 2 days ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sarah Reynolds says she always wanted to teach.

In fact, her very first student was her younger sister in the family playroom. Now, her influence on students of Sullivan County has spanned nearly two decades.

“I knew from a very early age that I wanted to be a teacher,” Reynolds said. “It was something that was placed on my heart.”

Reynolds is now in her 16th year of teaching at Miller Perry. She has taught kindergarten, 3rd and 5th grade in the past. Now, she teaches 4th-grade math and teaches 45 students in a day.

“I want them to know how exciting math can be because it’s something that we use every day in the world,” she said. “There is not an occupation in this world that doesn’t use numbers in some way. I want them to know that what we are learning is meaningful, and they will use it.”

Reynolds uses a positive, uplifting approach — that adds up to success despite her high expectations and high standards for 4th-grade math.

“I’ve found that the kids can rise to expectations if we walk them through the steps and show them the process, and I am just completely overwhelmed with what these kids can do in fourth grade,” she said. “It’s amazing. It’s truly amazing.”

Principal Mike Wilson says that teaching is not the only thing Reynolds does.

“She also coaches volleyball and softball at Sullivan Heights Middle School,” Wilson said. “So, not only does she have a connection with this school, but also at the middle school, which is pretty awesome.”

Reynolds says it is humbling to know she is impacting the lives of students.

“I truly believe I am where the Lord was meant for me to be,” she said.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Sarah Reynolds.

