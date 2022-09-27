Read full article on original website
Related
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Grizzly Bear Gets Cartwheeled Attacking Bull Elk That Makes A Break The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?
Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
The upstream water used to keep Lake Powell afloat is running out
Lake Powell's dam is a key source of energy in the region, but is at high risk of being forced offline if the lake's level drop too low.
Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’
Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
Grizzly Bear Chases Down Bull Elk For Fight To The Death In The Yellowstone River
I’m a huge fan of nature shows like Planet Earth, Our Planet and more, but sometimes, the harsh reality of nature is a little too much to stomach. A lot of people who don’t know any better thing hunting is a cruel endeavor, but the truth is, it’s far more brutal to let nature take its course.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glacier National Park Tourist Arrested After Repeatedly Crashing Car Into Historic Wall
Officials from Glacier National Park have arrested an individual after the man crashed into one of the park’s historic walls, multiple times. The man was reported to be in police custody after officials received several reports regarding the individual’s dangerous driving. The driver was on the Going-to-the-Sun Road early Saturday morning.
Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk
Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana
Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
Trail Cam Captures Wild Footage Of Grizzly Bear Chasing After Pack Of Wild Horses
Grizzly bears are just out of this world. They always seem to be up to something and I’m always going to be here for it. It doesn’t matter if it’s an encounter, a cellphone video or something caught on a trail camera, I will always be willing to watch and admire them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
connect-bridgeport.com
PHOTOS: Extended Walk Trail and Hinkle/Deegan Lake Sights
With the recent extension of the city walking trail, walkers, joggers and bicyclists can travel from Main Street to Hinkle and Deegan Lakes, utilizing - in part - the sidewalks along South Virginia Avenue. The photos below feature the new portion of the trail, as well as the entire trail leading to the lakes. As can be seen, the area is utiilized by dog walkers, joggers, and fishermen.
Yellowstone National Park Campers Shocked to Wake Up Surrounded by Bison Herd
Bison are a common sight at Yellowstone National Park, however, it’s not everyday that campers at one of America’s most iconic parks wake up to a herd of the massive creatures surrounding their site. Take a look at the clip below as dozens of North America’s largest mammals come within feet of one camper’s tent.
Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds
Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park
Gracie is a Border Collie who works to keep wildlife and visitors safe at Glacier National Park. Considered a four-legged ranger, Gracie began her Wildlife Working Dog career in 2016 while partnering with her human, Mark Biel. Employed at the park as a natural resources program manager, it was Biel’s idea to use Gracie’s natural […] The post Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park appeared first on DogTime.
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana?
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana? Beautiful Video ...
Bear Chases Elk Around The Thermal Pools At Yellowstone National Park
If Yellowstone isn’t on the bucket list, put it on there ASAP. The place is absolutely incredible. Between the stunning natural beauty and the up close encounters with wildlife, you’re guaranteed to see something amazing. For these parkgoers, they got a front row seat to herd of elk...
outdoorsfirst.com
Lake Of The Woods MN Fishing Report
On the south end… Walleyes are starting to stack up in various areas of the south shore with some good fall fishing taking place. Most anchored up jigging with fatheads and frozen shiners. Various techniques are still proving effective in catching, but as water temps cool, jigging will be...
The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail
The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
Comments / 0