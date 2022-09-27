ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
105.5 The Fan

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?

Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’

Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Us Forest Service#Business Industry#Linus Business#Holland Lake Lodge Owner#Holland Lake Lodge Inc
Outsider.com

Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk

Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
Outsider.com

‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana

Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Netherlands
connect-bridgeport.com

PHOTOS: Extended Walk Trail and Hinkle/Deegan Lake Sights

With the recent extension of the city walking trail, walkers, joggers and bicyclists can travel from Main Street to Hinkle and Deegan Lakes, utilizing - in part - the sidewalks along South Virginia Avenue. The photos below feature the new portion of the trail, as well as the entire trail leading to the lakes. As can be seen, the area is utiilized by dog walkers, joggers, and fishermen.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Outsider.com

Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds

Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
MONTANA STATE
DogTime

Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park

Gracie is a Border Collie who works to keep wildlife and visitors safe at Glacier National Park. Considered a four-legged ranger, Gracie began her Wildlife Working Dog career in 2016 while partnering with her human, Mark Biel. Employed at the park as a natural resources program manager, it was Biel’s idea to use Gracie’s natural […] The post Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
outdoorsfirst.com

Lake Of The Woods MN Fishing Report

On the south end… Walleyes are starting to stack up in various areas of the south shore with some good fall fishing taking place. Most anchored up jigging with fatheads and frozen shiners. Various techniques are still proving effective in catching, but as water temps cool, jigging will be...
HOBBIES
Advnture

The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail

The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy