An Everly woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident near the town of Peterson. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened shortly after 5:50pm Tuesday in the 47-hundred mile of county road M-27, which is approximately two miles north of Peterson. Deputies determined that Courtney Engeltjes (Engel-cheese) was driving southbound on M-27 when she lost control and went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle over corrected, entered the east ditch, and came to rest on the driver's side.

PETERSON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO