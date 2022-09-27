Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
One Person Injured In Storm Lake Shooting Incident
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– One person was hurt following an accidental shooting incident in Storm Lake Monday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the 300 block of West 2nd Street around 12:30 to a report of an individual having accidently shot himself inside. An investigation revealed the unidentified male had taken a bullet to the hand.
stormlakeradio.com
Two Charged With Child Endangerment and More Following Clay County Traffic Stop
Two individuals received several charges following a traffic stop in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, a deputy initiated the stop for a traffic violation in the 32-hundred mile of Highway 18 shortly before 10am this past Sunday. The deputy observed the driver and the front passenger switch places while the vehicle was in motion. It was discovered that the man in the passenger seat, 37-year-old Chase Kounkel (Kunkel) had a barred drivers license. A 15-year-old female and a six-month old baby were in the back seat area.
Sheriff: Woman drowns in Crawford County pond
A woman's body was recovered from a pond in Crawford County Wednesday morning.
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Involved In Injury Accident Near Milford/May City
Milford, Iowa — A Hartley man was involved in an accident that injured a Wisconsin couple in western Dickinson County on Sunday, September 25th. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:10 a.m., 59-year-old Kevin Reverts of Hartley was northbound on M27 driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado at a point eight miles west of Milford That’s also eight miles east of May City and eight miles south of Lake Park. They tell us that 75-year-old Paul Montague of Middleton, Wisconsin was westbound on 220th St driving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf.
siouxlandproud.com
Semi-trailer catches fire on Highway 60 in Sioux County
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – No one was injured after a semi-trailer caught fire in Sioux County Tuesday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that officials received the report at 7:25 a.m. that the semi was located on Highway 60, one and one-half miles northeast of Alton.
more1049.com
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
Tires illegally dumped in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Law enforcement in Northwest Iowa is asking for the public’s help in finding those who illegally dumped tires. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the Little Sioux River east of Lake Park, Iowa. If you have any information...
stormlakeradio.com
Phyllis J. Ehlers, age 81, of Storm Lake
Phyllis J. Ehlers, age 81, of Storm Lake, Iowa died September 26, 2022 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake. Funeral services will take place Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will follow in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, September 30, 2022 from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Casey’s provides statement after Hull fire; Sheriff releases more info
A substantial fire in Hull has prompted a response from multiple Emergency Responders.
nwestiowa.com
Ocheyedan man arrested for mischief, OWI
SIBLEY—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested about 9:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Scott Allen Hanson stemmed from a report of someone shooting paintballs or plastic BBs at a residence on the 200 block...
stormlakeradio.com
Woman Severely Injured in Rollover Accident Near Peterson
An Everly woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident near the town of Peterson. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened shortly after 5:50pm Tuesday in the 47-hundred mile of county road M-27, which is approximately two miles north of Peterson. Deputies determined that Courtney Engeltjes (Engel-cheese) was driving southbound on M-27 when she lost control and went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle over corrected, entered the east ditch, and came to rest on the driver's side.
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County field fires propelled by harvest, dry conditions
MOVILLE, Iowa -- Dry conditions have led to nearly ideal conditions for harvest to kick off across Siouxland. Those same conditions are also perfect for increased risk of grass and crop fires, as was the case Wednesday in Woodbury County, where rural fire departments spent hours putting out fires sparked by combines.
KEYC
Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover
CLAY CO., Iowa (KTIV) - An Everly, Iowa woman has been life-flighted following a single vehicle rollover accident in the evening hours of Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Courtney Engeltjes, was traveling southbound on County Road M-27 when the vehicle left the roadway. Engeltjes overcorrected and entered the east ditch, with the vehicle coming to a rest on the driver’s side.
nwestiowa.com
Teenager arrested for burglary, mischief
PRIMGHAR—A 19-year-old Primghar resident was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on charges of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of David Justin Stock stemmed from damaging a Sportsmen camper by smashing a window with a PVC...
Sioux City Journal
3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree
SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a string of burglaries in rural Sac County homes. James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, entered an Alford plea Monday in Sac County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary, plus possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from a separate case.
siouxcountyradio.com
Semi-Trailer Fire on Highway 60
A semi-trailer caught fire on Highway 60 early Tuesday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office responded to the call at 7:25am to a location one-and-one-half miles northeast of Alton. A Freightliner semi-truck being driven by 77-year-old Larry Krogman of Ashton, was pulling a liquid fertilizer tank trailer northbound on...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Assisted living worker faces murder charge in freezing death
An assisted living worker accused of failing to protect a resident from freezing to death faces a second-degree murder charge and up to 50 years in prison if convicted. Lynne Harriet Stewart froze to death in January outside Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing, an assisted living community in Bondurant, IA, after leaving the facility in weather that dipped below zero, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch. Despite a door and facility alarms both triggering alerts throughout the night, a worker assigned to Stewart did not check on her.
kicdam.com
Occupants of Abandoned Rolled Vehicle Near Sheldon Identified
Primghar, IA (KICD) — On Wednesday night O’Brien County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a vehicle that had gone into a ditch near Sheldon, breaking through a barbed wire fence and entering a bean field where it rolled. Deputies discovered blood in and around the vehicle, but weren’t...
nwestiowa.com
Five charged in connection with party
SHELDON—Five people face charges after the Sheldon Police Department shutdown an underage drinking party at Prairie Trail Village about 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Twenty-three-year-old Trey Thompson Jones of Swisher, 23-year-old Paden Glenn Maschman of Sheldon and 19-year-old George Craig Ehrig Jr. of Ida Grove were each arrested on a charge of public intoxication after they were found running through the parking lot and attempting to hide, according to the incident report.
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Crash West of Milford
Milford, IA (KICD)– Two people were seriously hurt as the result of a Sunday crash in Dickinson County. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of County Roads M-27 and A-34, about nine miles west of Milford, shortly after ten o’clock where a northbound pickup was found to have collided with a westbound vehicle that had pulled out in front of him.
