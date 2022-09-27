Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Pella – Nashville North
Jara Johnson with the Pella Opera House previews the returning Nashville North, coming October 8th. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Let’s Talk Indianola – State Patrol Special Project
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Iowa State Patrol Public Resource Officer Darren Flaherty about a special traffic enforcement project. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
IN DEPTH: Lake Red Rock Water Quality
What’s the quality of the water in Lake Red Rock?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chris Jones, Research Engineer with IIHR-Hydroscience and Engineering at the University of Iowa. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
Des Moines Skydivers Club to Jump Saturday Morning
If you see parachutes over the Knoxville airport on Saturday, it will be members of the Des Moines Skydivers club. The club started in 1971 in Dallas Center. The organization moved to Knoxville in the mid-70s and left Knoxville in 1987 and went to Winterset. The Des Moines Skydivers Club will now be moving to back to Knoxville in April of 2023, with the Knoxville Airport being their home base.
Knoxville Crowning of King and Queen is Tonight
The Knoxville Homecoming King and Queen will be selected tonight. The Pep Rally starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ken Locke Stadium. Knoxville High School teacher Rhonda Douglas tells KNIA/KRLS News, “Staff gets involved and all of the elementary and middle schools also gets involved with Homecoming.”. The Queen candidates...
Indianola Library Hosting Multiple Activities in October
The Indianola Public Library is hosting multiple activities throughout the fall, including pizza and painting, family NERF events, and a Vampire Murder Mystery, in addition to their weekly events such as storytime and the clubs. Janis Comer with the library tells KNIA News the club Monday events are very popular and a ton of fun.
PELLA, OTTUMWA, KNOXVILLE CSDS TO MEET TONIGHT
The Pella Community School Board has a meeting set for tonight in which they will once again consider an agreement with The Queue Esports Arena, as well as the district’s Certified Annual Report for 2021-22, and the possible next step in the process for the Pella Early Childhood Center. This meeting will begin at 4:30pm.
Pella Library Hosting “Out of This World” Event on October 8th
Families in Pella are invited for a program including several activities related to space at an event coming up in October. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says “Reading is Out of This World!” is coming to the Pella Community Center’s Room 206 on Saturday, October 7th from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and includes several themed programs aimed toward children. She says the special guest is Dan Hoy, a NASA Solar Systems Ambassador from Clive.
Indianola Parks and Rec Beginning “Find Scooter” Program in October
Indianola and area residents who use local trails can participate in the annual “Find Scooter” program hosted by Indianola Parks and Rec. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News there will be 25 hidden pictures of their mascot Scooter the Squirrel along the McVay Trail, located between 9th and 15th streets, during the month of October. The public is invited to find all of the pictures as they walk or ride the trail, then leave them for others to enjoy. For more information, click below.
The Well Receives a Check From Marion County Bank
Marion County Bank presented The Well in Knoxville a check Tuesday. Larissa Van Donselaar, Resource Center Director at The Well tells KNIA/KRLS News the money will go towards financial literacy programs in Knoxville. Van Donselaar tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We have been blessed by Marion County Bank, who graciously gave The...
DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth appeared on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday afternoon. The Ames native placed second behind returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose Monday and Tuesday winnings totaled $44,200. She also competed against Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor.
Sitting Up High Program for Knoxville Kindergarten
Sitting Up High is a program that is geared towards students in kindergarten and pre-school. It is a GTSB (Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau) program that teaches young children to stay in their seats while traveling in a vehicle and stay buckled up. Kyle Keller, Knoxville School Resource Officer, will...
Indianola Girls Take Top Honors In Knoxville Cross Country Meet
Indianola Girls won the Knoxville Cross Country Invitational while Winterset ran away with the boys title Tuesday night at Pine Knolls Golf Club. The Indians placed five runners in the top ten led by Emily Naughton, who placed 2nd behind Twin Cedars Rylee Dunkin in a time of 20:56. Dunkin’s time was 20:30. Other Indianola runners in the top ten were Taylor Hoger in 3rd at 21:12, Bree Tenges in 5th in 21:21 withy Lead Hartford in 7th with a time of 21:49, and Remy Sivertsen 22:01, Knoxville was 5th overall led by Natalie Collins 11th with a time of 22:36. Pella Christian ran a 2nd team at Knoxville and placed 6th. The Eagles were led over the line by Julia Shmaics placing 31st in a time of 24:21. Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas did not have complete teams and were not a part of the team standings. For the Saints, freshman Hailey Stegman placed 36th in a time of 25:01. Winterset easily won the boys race placing all five runners in the top ten, however Knoxville’s Isaac Rankin continued his brilliant freshman year by placing 2nd overall in a time of 17:25. Rankin told KNIA/KRLS Sports while a freshman, he knows he has to stay patient and still put in the work to get to where he wants to be.
Homecoming Parade Route Changes
Knoxville schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Friday for the downtown parade which is set for 3 p.m. It should be noted the parade route has changed due to construction. The parade route will start at the corner of Roche and Robinson Streets. The route goes down Robinson to Fourth Street. It will turn left to Main, then left on Main, and turn right on Second Street. The parade will end at Second and Marion, at the post office.
Leta Moore
A visitation for Leta Moore, 89, of Knoxville, will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. A service will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Leta’s name may be given to the Columbia Fire & Rescue. A graveside service for the family will be held at the Lincoln Cemetery near Knoxville.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Warren County Chambers of Commerce Hosting Mentoring with Women Workshop
The Indianola, Carlisle, and Norwalk area chambers of commerce are partnering to host the Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop tomorrow. The event will include a networking breakfast, a panel Q&A session, mentoring breakouts, and a feedback session. Speakers will include Rochelle Hunt from Luana Savings Bank, Alicia Benson from AB Coaching, and Jill Anderson with the Norwalk Community School District.
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athetes – Melcher-Dallas Cross Country – September 28, 2022
While one of the Melcher-Dallas Cross Country Runners is unable to run for the remainder of the season both Addi Wadle and Hailey Stegman are enjoying their time running together as a small team and giving each other encouragement. They joined Derek Cardwell on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Three Pella Swimmers Celebrate Aquagirls Senior Night
Three Pella seniors celebrated their final home meet with the NCMP Aquagirls earlier this week. On Tuesday, Maylei Ruggles, Ellie Wogen, and Emily Vander Molen were part of a pair of lopsided wins 151-26 over Perry and 166-10 over Oskaloosa and were honored for their years with the program. In...
