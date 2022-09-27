ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSNT News

EXPLAINER: Why two amendments are raising questions ahead of KS General

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Questions are swirling about two constitutional amendments in Kansas, which are set to appear on the November ballot. One of the two amendments dividing voters, HCR 5014, would, essentially, grant the state Legislature “legislative veto” power. If passed, the amendment would allow the Legislature to suspend or revoke rules and regulations adopted by […]
WIBW

Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
KSNT News

Kansas Democrats announce property tax cut plan

TOPEKA (KSNT)— A group of Kansas democrats are rolling out their plan to cut property taxes. Democratic lawmakers, including some vying for a slot in the Kansas House of Representatives, announced a residential property tax reduction plan on Monday. “Property taxes are going up yet again and the Kansas Legislature needs to do something about […]
Kansas Reflector

ACLU of Kansas: Legislature needs to fix ‘endless probation’

An “endless probation” case is still dragging on in Kansas, with the defendant set to keep paying restitution for the next four decades, if legal reforms don’t address the situation. Edwanda Garrett pleaded guilty in 2009 to making fraudulent content, and again in 2017 for writing bad checks. Garrett’s restitution included deducting $50 from her […] The post ACLU of Kansas: Legislature needs to fix ‘endless probation’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
klcjournal.com

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization. While talking about a recent international trip, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a shot at the Sunflower State, saying “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.” But for Journal columnist Mark McCormick, talking about Kansas’ uniqueness is all too easy.
Little Apple Post

Former Kan. GOP governor endorses Kelly's re-election

TOPEKA — Former Republican Gov. Mike Hayden endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Hayden, who served as the state’s governor from 1987 to 1991, joined former GOP Gov. Bill Graves and former Democratic Govs. Kathleen Sebelius and John Carlin in urging Kansans to vote for Kelly on Nov. 8.
Hays Post

Millions in life insurance funds still unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA – As part of Life Insurance Awareness month, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt highlights a lost and found search program that can have a significant financial impact on a family. Kansans can use this program to search among millions of dollars in unpaid life insurance policy funds. “Purchasing life...
Little Apple Post

KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,500

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,645 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 21, to Wednesday September 28, for a total of 878,499 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 476 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 21, for a total of 9,555. The large increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
WIBW

Undesirable species of fish found at Kansas lake

HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - An undesirable species of fish is threatening the ecosystem at a western Kansas lake. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Thursday, Sept. 29, that reports from the public of alleged intruders at Scott State Fishing Lake have been confirmed by its biologists in late August 2022.
Axios

Culture war in Kansas

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) is airing an ad saying she opposes men playing women's sports, after getting attacked by Republicans for vetoing two bills requiring transgender students to play on teams matching their birth gender. Driving the news: “Of course, men should not play girls' sports. OK, we all...
WIBW

Kansans left reeling by NYC Mayor’s midwestern knock

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Comments from New York City Mayor Eric Adams which slammed the Sunflower State have become the ignition for an online firestorm. Adams’ spontaneous claim that “Kansas doesn’t have a brand,” came during a news conference meant to focus on his recent humanitarian trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Here’s what he had to say:
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): campaign ad

What happens here should never dictate what happens here. As a nurse I respect people’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. Eric Schmitt believes otherwise. His mandate made Missouri the first state to ban abortion, no exceptions for rape or incest. Government mandating Women’s Health Care decisions is Un-American.
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
