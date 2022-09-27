Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: Why two amendments are raising questions ahead of KS General
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Questions are swirling about two constitutional amendments in Kansas, which are set to appear on the November ballot. One of the two amendments dividing voters, HCR 5014, would, essentially, grant the state Legislature “legislative veto” power. If passed, the amendment would allow the Legislature to suspend or revoke rules and regulations adopted by […]
Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Leavenworth Selected as Regional Site for Veterans Day 2022
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the Veterans Day National Committee has selected Leavenworth as a regional site for celebrating the holiday. The Committee is part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “With its rich history of celebrating Veterans Day dating back to the holiday’s roots,...
Kansas Democrats announce property tax cut plan
TOPEKA (KSNT)— A group of Kansas democrats are rolling out their plan to cut property taxes. Democratic lawmakers, including some vying for a slot in the Kansas House of Representatives, announced a residential property tax reduction plan on Monday. “Property taxes are going up yet again and the Kansas Legislature needs to do something about […]
ACLU of Kansas: Legislature needs to fix ‘endless probation’
An “endless probation” case is still dragging on in Kansas, with the defendant set to keep paying restitution for the next four decades, if legal reforms don’t address the situation. Edwanda Garrett pleaded guilty in 2009 to making fraudulent content, and again in 2017 for writing bad checks. Garrett’s restitution included deducting $50 from her […] The post ACLU of Kansas: Legislature needs to fix ‘endless probation’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas set to send aid to small businesses hurt by pandemic orders
LAWRENCE — Tish Cobb figures she lost about $15,000 in the spring of 2020 when state and local health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus shut down her hair salon. “I lost business,” she said, “for eight weeks.”. Subsequent orders that limited the number...
Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization
Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization. While talking about a recent international trip, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a shot at the Sunflower State, saying “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.” But for Journal columnist Mark McCormick, talking about Kansas’ uniqueness is all too easy.
Former Kan. GOP governor endorses Kelly's re-election
TOPEKA — Former Republican Gov. Mike Hayden endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Hayden, who served as the state’s governor from 1987 to 1991, joined former GOP Gov. Bill Graves and former Democratic Govs. Kathleen Sebelius and John Carlin in urging Kansans to vote for Kelly on Nov. 8.
$51M in bonuses being distributed in Kan. to direct care workers
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced that her administration has begun the process of distributing $51 million in bonuses for direct care workers at Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) providers, according to a statement from her office. Governor Kelly announced the bonus payments early this year.
New judge lets Christian boarding school stay open for now
KANSAS CITY (AP) —A Missouri judge on Tuesday allowed a Christian boarding school to remain open for now, scheduling two days of hearings in October to determine its fate after multiple current and former students alleged widespread abuse. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle's ruling came a day...
Millions in life insurance funds still unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA – As part of Life Insurance Awareness month, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt highlights a lost and found search program that can have a significant financial impact on a family. Kansans can use this program to search among millions of dollars in unpaid life insurance policy funds. “Purchasing life...
Kansas inmates got punished for drinking alcohol when the prison system was misusing tests
TOPEKA, Kansas — The Kansas prison system admits it's been misusing an alcohol-detecting test that it’s relied on for years and relied on to sort out punishment for inmates it suspected were drinking. Prison officials had been dipping the test strips into drinks to detect alcohol when it’s...
Pandemic spending at Kan. hospitals could raise insurance cost
WICHITA — Spending shot up at hospitals in the first year of the pandemic amid struggles to find workers and critical supplies. Kansas saw a particularly big jump — and residents may end up footing the bill. Hospitals in the state spent an average of $2,228 per patient...
KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,500
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,645 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 21, to Wednesday September 28, for a total of 878,499 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 476 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 21, for a total of 9,555. The large increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
Undesirable species of fish found at Kansas lake
HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - An undesirable species of fish is threatening the ecosystem at a western Kansas lake. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Thursday, Sept. 29, that reports from the public of alleged intruders at Scott State Fishing Lake have been confirmed by its biologists in late August 2022.
Kansas politicians react to New York mayor’s ‘no brand’ comment
Politicians, as well a Kansas sports team and even Eric Stonestreet all had something to say about New York Mayor Eric Adams's comment about Kansas having no brand.
State seizes western Kansas restaurant over taxes
The Kansas Department of Revenue says it seized the Black Dog Bar and Grill, 132 E. Long Street, Monday after nonpayment of sales tax.
Culture war in Kansas
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) is airing an ad saying she opposes men playing women's sports, after getting attacked by Republicans for vetoing two bills requiring transgender students to play on teams matching their birth gender. Driving the news: “Of course, men should not play girls' sports. OK, we all...
Kansans left reeling by NYC Mayor’s midwestern knock
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Comments from New York City Mayor Eric Adams which slammed the Sunflower State have become the ignition for an online firestorm. Adams’ spontaneous claim that “Kansas doesn’t have a brand,” came during a news conference meant to focus on his recent humanitarian trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Here’s what he had to say:
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): campaign ad
What happens here should never dictate what happens here. As a nurse I respect people’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. Eric Schmitt believes otherwise. His mandate made Missouri the first state to ban abortion, no exceptions for rape or incest. Government mandating Women’s Health Care decisions is Un-American.
