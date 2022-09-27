ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House draws ridicule for student debt spin

The White House is once again quarreling with budget scorekeepers over the cost of its policies, this time over the impact of the massive student debt transfer President Joe Biden announced in August. A Congressional Budget Office estimate holds that Biden's plan will cost taxpayers roughly $400 billion. The White...
CMS decreases Medicare Part B monthly premium and deductible

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has released the 2023 premiums, deductibles, and coinsurance amounts for fee-for-service Medicare Part A and Part B, and the 2023 Medicare Part D income-related monthly adjustment amounts. The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees will be $164.90 for 2023, a decrease...
Joe Biden
Biden hits campaign trail but doesn't make Democrats get too close

President Joe Biden may be less of a political liability to Democrats in competitive midterm elections than previously thought, but he's still letting them keep him at arm's length. Biden and the White House's midterm strategy amid the president's improving poll numbers has been to travel to battleground states to...
The Legality of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

With more than 45 million student loan borrowers collectively owing $1.6 trillion, it’s easy to see why funding a higher education has become a lifelong burden for so many people. It no doubt came as a relief to many of these borrowers when, on Aug. 24, 2022, President Biden announced a three-part student loan forgiveness plan to eliminate student loan debt, lower monthly payments, and make college more affordable.
CD Rate Trends, Week of September 26: Rates rising

After wavering much of September, certificate of deposit (CD) rates are more decidedly on the rise this week, following the Fed announcement last Wednesday of another massive rate hike. The top nationally available rate moved up a tenth of a percentage point or more in five of the eight major CD terms, while holding steady in the other three.
66% of Americans Are Worried They’ll Run Out of Money in Retirement — Here Are 7 Tips To Make Sure That Doesn’t Happen

When it comes to retirement planning, fortune favors the prepared. However, according to GOBankingRates’ recent survey, few Americans feel prepared. According to our survey, 66% of Americans fear that they will run out of money during retirement. Additionally, 50% stated concern that they will have an unexpected major health expense, and 21% worry that they’ll be forced to retire earlier than expected. Financial concerns for covering retirement expenses continue as 21% fear that they won’t be able to find a part-time job for extra income and 47% expressed concern that Social Security will be cut or end completely.
Teachers, Nurses, and Child-Care Workers Have Had Enough

The country is in the midst of a burnout crisis. In a recent American Psychological Association Work and Well-Being Survey, large proportions of American workers said that they felt stressed on the job (79 percent), plagued by physical fatigue (44 percent), cognitive weariness (36 percent), emotional exhaustion (32 percent), and a lack of interest, motivation, or energy (26 percent). Such measures are up significantly since the pandemic hit.
New national caregiver strategy calls for changes for senior living families, workers, financing

Relatives of senior living residents are among those who are a focus of what the federal government is calling its first national strategy to support family caregivers. But the new strategy also calls for efforts to address professional caregiver education, training and compensation; to establish a pipeline of workers for long-term care; and to reform the long-term services and supports financing system.
