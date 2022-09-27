Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Uncool: Biden pushes Senate to ratify treaty that would raise cost of air conditioning
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new climate treaty backed by the Biden administration would raise energy costs in America.]. After a hot summer with utility bills rising, reasonable people would think that President Joe Biden would want to keep air conditioning costs low for Americans.
msn.com
Medicare Enrollment: Out-of-Pocket Prescription Costs Included in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
If you’re a Medicare recipient, you’ll soon get your one chance every year to review your coverage and make changes. That chance comes during the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period, which begins on Oct. 15, 2022, and ends on Dec. 7. Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get...
Washington Examiner
White House draws ridicule for student debt spin
The White House is once again quarreling with budget scorekeepers over the cost of its policies, this time over the impact of the massive student debt transfer President Joe Biden announced in August. A Congressional Budget Office estimate holds that Biden's plan will cost taxpayers roughly $400 billion. The White...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
CMS decreases Medicare Part B monthly premium and deductible
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has released the 2023 premiums, deductibles, and coinsurance amounts for fee-for-service Medicare Part A and Part B, and the 2023 Medicare Part D income-related monthly adjustment amounts. The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees will be $164.90 for 2023, a decrease...
Washington Examiner
Biden hits campaign trail but doesn't make Democrats get too close
President Joe Biden may be less of a political liability to Democrats in competitive midterm elections than previously thought, but he's still letting them keep him at arm's length. Biden and the White House's midterm strategy amid the president's improving poll numbers has been to travel to battleground states to...
Biden Revisits His Interview Answer Declaring 'The Pandemic Is Over'
President Joe Biden on Tuesday revisited his recent comments declaring the COVID-19 pandemic is over in the U.S. Speaking at a New York City fundraiser held for two Democratic groups and attended by celebrities including Robert De Niro, the president appeared reassuring on COVID-19, encouraging attendees to get vaccinated. “By...
MedCity News
When it comes to satisfaction, only a few major differences exist between MA and traditional Medicare
As the open enrollment period nears, many Medicare beneficiaries will be faced with the decision of choosing a traditional Medicare plan or going with Medicare Advantage (MA). A recent report shows that there are only a few differences between the plans, with beneficiaries showing similar rates of satisfaction. The Kaiser...
ValueWalk
Hospice Care: Medicare Makes It Affordable, But Read The Fine Print
The rising costs of health care cause some people to skip or delay seeking services they need. But with hospice care, by comparison, there are usually fewer financial concerns, mainly due to the Medicare Hospice Benefit, which can cover up to 100% of hospice services. Still, not everything in a...
Investopedia
The Legality of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
With more than 45 million student loan borrowers collectively owing $1.6 trillion, it’s easy to see why funding a higher education has become a lifelong burden for so many people. It no doubt came as a relief to many of these borrowers when, on Aug. 24, 2022, President Biden announced a three-part student loan forgiveness plan to eliminate student loan debt, lower monthly payments, and make college more affordable.
Government funding bill gets a step closer to the finish line as the deadline nears
The Senate approved the interim spending bill, which must now pass the House before heading to President Biden for his signature. The government runs out of spending power on Friday night.
Majority of Democrats want candidate other than Biden in 2024: poll
(The Hill) – Just 35 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want President Biden to run for a second term in 2024, according to a new ABC News-Washington Post poll. The poll, produced by Langer Research Associates, found that 56 percent of Democrats want the party to choose a...
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of September 26: Rates rising
After wavering much of September, certificate of deposit (CD) rates are more decidedly on the rise this week, following the Fed announcement last Wednesday of another massive rate hike. The top nationally available rate moved up a tenth of a percentage point or more in five of the eight major CD terms, while holding steady in the other three.
66% of Americans Are Worried They’ll Run Out of Money in Retirement — Here Are 7 Tips To Make Sure That Doesn’t Happen
When it comes to retirement planning, fortune favors the prepared. However, according to GOBankingRates’ recent survey, few Americans feel prepared. According to our survey, 66% of Americans fear that they will run out of money during retirement. Additionally, 50% stated concern that they will have an unexpected major health expense, and 21% worry that they’ll be forced to retire earlier than expected. Financial concerns for covering retirement expenses continue as 21% fear that they won’t be able to find a part-time job for extra income and 47% expressed concern that Social Security will be cut or end completely.
Teachers, Nurses, and Child-Care Workers Have Had Enough
The country is in the midst of a burnout crisis. In a recent American Psychological Association Work and Well-Being Survey, large proportions of American workers said that they felt stressed on the job (79 percent), plagued by physical fatigue (44 percent), cognitive weariness (36 percent), emotional exhaustion (32 percent), and a lack of interest, motivation, or energy (26 percent). Such measures are up significantly since the pandemic hit.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
New national caregiver strategy calls for changes for senior living families, workers, financing
Relatives of senior living residents are among those who are a focus of what the federal government is calling its first national strategy to support family caregivers. But the new strategy also calls for efforts to address professional caregiver education, training and compensation; to establish a pipeline of workers for long-term care; and to reform the long-term services and supports financing system.
