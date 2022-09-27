When it comes to retirement planning, fortune favors the prepared. However, according to GOBankingRates’ recent survey, few Americans feel prepared. According to our survey, 66% of Americans fear that they will run out of money during retirement. Additionally, 50% stated concern that they will have an unexpected major health expense, and 21% worry that they’ll be forced to retire earlier than expected. Financial concerns for covering retirement expenses continue as 21% fear that they won’t be able to find a part-time job for extra income and 47% expressed concern that Social Security will be cut or end completely.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO