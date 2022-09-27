ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

1 dead, 1 injured in Hwy 4 crash in Contra Costa Co.

CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (BCN) — One person died and another suffered major injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 5:20 a.m. on a rural […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 242

CONCORD, Calif. (BCN) — A motorcyclist died after being struck from behind by a vehicle on state Highway 242 in Concord on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 242 south of Willow Pass Road. A rider on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was hit […]
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist performing wheelies killed after colliding into wall in South San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist performing stunts was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in South San Jose, police said.The crash happened at around 9:12 a.m. on the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road near Hellyer Avenue in the Edenvale neighborhood.San Jose police said an adult male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet while performing wheelies in a parking lot. The man lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a wall of a building.  The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was withheld pending the notification of his family.Police said it was the 49th fatal traffic collision in 2022 and the 51st victim.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police: Woman crashed 4 times before fatal wreck

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died in a hospital six days after she was gravely injured while driving a large pickup truck in San Jose, police said. On September 22, the woman drove a pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with two additional trucks around the South Bay. The truck was involved in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bicyclist dies in Monday night Sunnyvale collision

SUNNYVALE --  Sunnyvale DPS Patrol officers were investigating a fatal Monday night collision between a cyclist and a vehicle on Wolfe Road.Authorities said patrol and fire personnel responded to reports of the collision at 5:11 p.m. in  the area of Wolfe Rd and Inverness Way. Upon arrival, the crews found a male bicyclist suffering from major injuries. Aid was rendered at the scene and the injured cyclist was  transported by ambulance to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.Unfortunately, the cyclist succumbed to his injuries. The rider's identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the involved vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. The collision remained under investigation.Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact MAIT Investigator David Larks at (408)730-7109.
SUNNYVALE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Passenger Killed in Big Rig Crash on Stewart Avenue in Fremont

Authorities in Fremont reported a fatal big rig crash at Boyce Road and Stewart Avenue on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022. The truck accident occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. and involved a passenger vehicle, according to the Fremont Police Department. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

CHP: Collision on SB 101 in San Jose, expect delays

SAN JOSE, Calif, (KRON) — A traffic collision on Highway 101 has caused a traffic backup on the freeway in San Jose on Tuesday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. As of 7:12 p.m., CHP reports that the collision caused injuries and resulted in an overturned vehicle. The overturned vehicle stopped just south of Highway […]
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Updated: Lanes Blocked on Marsh Creek Road After Fatal Vehicle Crash

At 5:22 am Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle versus semi-truck in the 24000 block of Marsh Creek Road east of Hoffman Lane in the Town of Byron. Upon arrival, firefighters reported two vehicles had hit a semi-truck with one vehicle...
BYRON, CA
KRON4 News

Classes canceled today at school were six were injured in mass shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for at least one suspect after six people were injured in a mass shooting that occurred Wednesday at a school in Oakland. Early reports indicated that three people were in critical condition following the shooting, however, that number has since been revised to two. Police were called to […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Manhunt Continues for Suspect in Oakland School Shooting That Injured 6

A manhunt continued Thursday for a gunman who opened fire at an Oakland school complex, injuring six people, including a student. The shooting at the King Estate campus along Fontaine Street in East Oakland occurred around noon Wednesday, sending students and staff from three schools fleeing classrooms and prompting a massive police response.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to fire burning home in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday night in San Leandro, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located at Halcyon Drive and Washington Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters look to contain the fire. The intersection where the fire happened […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: At least one dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 1 at Aguajito Road

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP confirms at least one is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 1 south of Aguajito Road. The crash happened around 1 p.m., and Caltrans has part of the road shutdown while detectives investigate. The northbound lane of Highway 1 south of Aguajito Road is closed following a crash involving a The post CHP: At least one dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 1 at Aguajito Road appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA

