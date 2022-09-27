Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 injured in Hwy 4 crash in Contra Costa Co.
CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (BCN) — One person died and another suffered major injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 5:20 a.m. on a rural […]
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 242
CONCORD, Calif. (BCN) — A motorcyclist died after being struck from behind by a vehicle on state Highway 242 in Concord on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 242 south of Willow Pass Road. A rider on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was hit […]
Motorcyclist performing wheelies killed after colliding into wall in South San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist performing stunts was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in South San Jose, police said.The crash happened at around 9:12 a.m. on the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road near Hellyer Avenue in the Edenvale neighborhood.San Jose police said an adult male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet while performing wheelies in a parking lot. The man lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a wall of a building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was withheld pending the notification of his family.Police said it was the 49th fatal traffic collision in 2022 and the 51st victim.
San Jose police: Woman crashed 4 times before fatal wreck
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died in a hospital six days after she was gravely injured while driving a large pickup truck in San Jose, police said. On September 22, the woman drove a pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with two additional trucks around the South Bay. The truck was involved in […]
Bicyclist dies in Monday night Sunnyvale collision
SUNNYVALE -- Sunnyvale DPS Patrol officers were investigating a fatal Monday night collision between a cyclist and a vehicle on Wolfe Road.Authorities said patrol and fire personnel responded to reports of the collision at 5:11 p.m. in the area of Wolfe Rd and Inverness Way. Upon arrival, the crews found a male bicyclist suffering from major injuries. Aid was rendered at the scene and the injured cyclist was transported by ambulance to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.Unfortunately, the cyclist succumbed to his injuries. The rider's identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the involved vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. The collision remained under investigation.Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact MAIT Investigator David Larks at (408)730-7109.
63-Year-Old Yong Hu Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Sunnyvale (Sunnyvale, CA)
According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, a motorcycle accident occurred in Sunnyvale on Monday. The crash happened near Wolfe road and Inverness Way at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Bicyclist Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident In San Mateo County (San Mateo County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated a truck drifted into the northbound lane and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KRON4
1 injured after bus, car collide due to illegally dumped debris on Pittsburg-Antioch Hwy
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A passenger is injured after their Tri Delta Transit bus collided with a car Tuesday morning before sunrise, the Pittsburg Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The crash happened after the bus and car were trying to avoid debris on the Pittsburg-Antioch Highway. Authorities...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Passenger Killed in Big Rig Crash on Stewart Avenue in Fremont
Authorities in Fremont reported a fatal big rig crash at Boyce Road and Stewart Avenue on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022. The truck accident occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. and involved a passenger vehicle, according to the Fremont Police Department. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on...
CHP: Collision on SB 101 in San Jose, expect delays
SAN JOSE, Calif, (KRON) — A traffic collision on Highway 101 has caused a traffic backup on the freeway in San Jose on Tuesday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. As of 7:12 p.m., CHP reports that the collision caused injuries and resulted in an overturned vehicle. The overturned vehicle stopped just south of Highway […]
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: Lanes Blocked on Marsh Creek Road After Fatal Vehicle Crash
At 5:22 am Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle versus semi-truck in the 24000 block of Marsh Creek Road east of Hoffman Lane in the Town of Byron. Upon arrival, firefighters reported two vehicles had hit a semi-truck with one vehicle...
Classes canceled today at school were six were injured in mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for at least one suspect after six people were injured in a mass shooting that occurred Wednesday at a school in Oakland. Early reports indicated that three people were in critical condition following the shooting, however, that number has since been revised to two. Police were called to […]
NBC Bay Area
Manhunt Continues for Suspect in Oakland School Shooting That Injured 6
A manhunt continued Thursday for a gunman who opened fire at an Oakland school complex, injuring six people, including a student. The shooting at the King Estate campus along Fontaine Street in East Oakland occurred around noon Wednesday, sending students and staff from three schools fleeing classrooms and prompting a massive police response.
Crews respond to fire burning home in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday night in San Leandro, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located at Halcyon Drive and Washington Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters look to contain the fire. The intersection where the fire happened […]
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Monterey (Monterey, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle accident occurred in Monterey on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 1 south of Aguajito Road at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
NBC Bay Area
Motorcyclist ‘Riding Recklessly' in San Jose Parking Lot Dies After Crash
A motorcyclist who was "riding recklessly" without a helmet in a San Jose parking lot Wednesday morning died after crashing into a wall, police said. The fatal crash happened in the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road, police said. Police said the victim was a man, but his identity...
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay father speaks out after he and 5-year-old son hit by car crashing into Trader Joe's
HAYWARD, Calif. - An East Bay father and his young son are recovering after being hit by a car while shopping inside Trader Joe's. Oz Ledesma told KTVU how the crash has impacted him and his family. He is waiting to see if he'll need knee surgery and his 5-year-old...
Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
CHP: At least one dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 1 at Aguajito Road
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP confirms at least one is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 1 south of Aguajito Road. The crash happened around 1 p.m., and Caltrans has part of the road shutdown while detectives investigate. The northbound lane of Highway 1 south of Aguajito Road is closed following a crash involving a The post CHP: At least one dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 1 at Aguajito Road appeared first on KION546.
Lanes closed in both directions of Highway 4 in Brentwood following deadly crash
All lanes of Highway 4 in Brentwood are closed in both directions on Wednesday following a fatal crash, the California Highway Patrol said.
